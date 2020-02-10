Are you wondering what “move-in ready” really means? Here’s what homebuyers and home sellers should know about this often-used term.

The legal definition

While the details depend on local laws and regulations, the term move-in ready generally indicates that the building meets all local legal requirements for living in. Thus, strictly speaking, a move-in ready home doesn’t need to be flawless. It only needs to be habitable.

What it means for buyers

Many homebuyers mistakenly think that a house that’s marketed as move-in ready will be entirely furnished and up¬dated, or at least not require any renovations. However, this isn’t always the case. Beyond the bare fact that it’s habitable, you shouldn’t expect anything from a home listed this way.

What it means for sellers

While you may not need to extensively renovate your home, if you live in an up-and-coming area, it might be worthwhile to update your appliances and think about leaving some furniture behind. More and more millennials are entering the housing market, and many of them want to minimize the hassles that come with outfitting a new home, even if it means they need to pay a bit more to purchase it.

In the end, the term move-in ready can mean different things to different people. However, both buyers and sellers will likely benefit from the help of a reliable realtor who can offer guidance and help manage expectations.