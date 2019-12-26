Connect with us

4 things to look at when assessing travel reviews

6 hours ago

If you’re planning a vacation, you may be wondering if you can trust reviews on websites like TripAdvisor and Yelp. The answer is yes, as long as you know what to look for. Here are four things to take into consideration when assessing reviews.

1. The date. Refer to the most recent reviews available. Criticism about a hotel or restaurant from seven years ago is probably out of date.

2. The amount. The greater the number of reviews about a place, the better your chances are of finding useful information about it.

3. The content. If you take the time to read people’s reviews, you may find out all kinds of useful information. For example, a highly-rated hotel may be praised for its all-night dance club, which isn’t ideal if you’re traveling with children but may be perfect for honeymooners.

4. The photos. People leaving travel reviews often include photos. These will give you a more honest look at what you can expect than the professional photos included on a property’s website.

Remember that travelers often take to travel review sites to vent their frustrations with an experience that may not be universal. However, some resorts and hotels pay people to leave excellent reviews that aren’t deserved. The best policy when assessing reviews is to ignore the highest and lowest ratings and focus instead on the majority of reviews that are somewhere in the middle.

Plan early for inexpensive January get-aways

1 day ago

December 25, 2019

The end of the year can leave many of us feeling drained, emotionally and financially. A vacation to recover from the holidays — is it even possible?

Absolutely. Start planning now, and you may find that a January holiday is surprisingly affordable.

And to springboard your brainstorming, here are a smattering of ideas from Travel and Leisure on cheapest places to travel in January (note that some are cold-weather locales, naturally. Keep an open mind!):

* Chicago, Illinois. Great food, music, museums, and sports. And in January, hotels are 50 percent more affordable than high season, while an average round-trip ticket is $179.10.

* Boston, Mass. Catch the Boston Symphony Orchestra in its world-famous concert hall, check out any number of fantastic museums, grab a great meal, and maybe see the Celtics play. Boston in January offers a 53 percent savings on hotel rates and flights are an average of $200.66.

* Toronto, Canada. Eat your way through this diverse city, which lays claim to a Chinatown, Koreatown, Little Italy, Little Portugal, and a Greek Town. Toronto also boasts the world’s longest underground shopping complex, at 19 miles. Hotels are 33 percent more affordable and plane tickets average $280.65 from the U.S.

* San Diego, Calif. Here’s a balmy option with beautiful scenery, architecture, beaches, and tons of great food. The San Diego Brew Festival takes place in January, showing off some of the area’s 130-plus craft breweries and delicious food truck fare. You’ll save 37 percent on hotels, while round-trip tickets average $274.95.

Travel

How to overcome a fear of flying

1 week ago

December 19, 2019

Is your fear of flying stopping you from taking your dream vacation? This phobia is a common one, but it can be overcome. Here are some tips to help you manage it.

• Pinpoint the source. For some people, being afraid to fly stems from a fear of heights. For others, it’s the lack of control. Knowing where your fear comes from will help you take the necessary steps to surmount it.

• Learn everything you can. Knowing how a plane stays in the air, where turbulence comes from and what built-in safety features are featured on airplanes can be comforting and help dispel some of your worst what-if scenarios.

• Talk to the cabin crew. Pilots and flight attendants help keep you safe while you’re in the air. Meeting with them and chatting for a few minutes can help assure you that you’re in good hands.

• Optimize your experience. Book a direct flight to minimize the number of take-offs and landings necessary to make the trip. Additionally, choose a seat near the wing where you’ll feel the least amount of turbulence.

• Distract yourself. Deep breathing exercises can help you remain calm during tense moments on a flight. Or, settle in with a good movie or book to help keep your mind occupied.

If you’re struggling to get over your fear of flying, don’t hesitate to reach out. A psychologist can help you identify the root of your anxiety and provide you with the tools to overcome it.

Local News

Do you want to travel to someplace warm?

December 9, 2019

December 9, 2019

During the winter months, we complain about the cold, but what can we do about it? Ginny Leser at Main Street Travel has some suggestions:

For more information about Main Street Travel, visit mainstreet-travel.com.

Travel

7 travel apps that will make your next vacation easier

December 3, 2019

December 3, 2019

Are you taking a vacation this winter? If so, download these convenient apps designed for travelers.

1. Hopper. This app uses real time information and historical data to help you find the best price on your flight and hotel. When the cost bottoms out, you’ll get a notification telling you to book.

2. FLIO. Track flights in real time, access detailed airport maps and get vouchers for deals on food.

3. Google Translate. Translate over 100 languages by typing the text into your phone or by pointing your phone’s camera at a snippet of text.

4. XE Travel. Determine the true cost of your purchases with this reliable currency converter. It will also help you to track expenses and stick to your budget.

5. Google Maps. Find your way around any city with directions for traveling by car, bicycle, public transit or on foot. You can also download maps for use offline.

6. Flush. A useful app that allows you to find the nearest public washroom.

7. TunnelBear. Keep your online activity private with this virtual private network.

These apps are so useful, you’ll wonder how you ever traveled without them before. Bon voyage!

Travel

Why you should use a travel agent to book your next trip

1 month ago

November 25, 2019

Despite how easy it is to book flights, hotels and car rentals online, travel agents continue to offer a valuable service to travelers. Here’s why you should rely on an agent to book your next vacation.

• You’ll save time. Finding the best flights, accommodations and tours can be time consuming. A travel agent will do all the footwork while you go on keeping up with your busy life.

• You’ll get the best price. Hotels, airlines and travel tours often offer travel professionals special rates and other perks that aren’t available to the public.

• You’ll access insider knowledge. Travel agents tend to be familiar with the ins and outs of many destinations. They can tell you the best places to stay, visit and eat.

• You’ll have support in an emergency. If a natural disaster strikes or an airline suddenly goes bankrupt during your trip, your agent will be there to help you get home safely.

The best part of working with a travel agent is the relationship you build. Eventually, they’ll know your tastes and preferences so well, they’ll be able to suggest and book trips you’ll love with little or no input from you.

Travel

Travel itineraries: take the guesswork out of your summer vacation

July 27, 2019

July 27, 2019

If you intend to take a road trip or visit more than one place during your summer vacation, it can be hard to know which route is best. Luckily, the internet is full of travel itineraries created for explorers just like you.

Local tourism associations create travel itineraries in their region to cater to all types of adventure-seekers. Whether your interests lie in history, architecture or gastronomy, you’ll find a route tailor-made to your particular pastimes.

The biggest advantage of following a travel itinerary is that it saves you time. If you’re like many people, you have a limited number of vacation days every year. Knowing which towns to visit and when allows you to make the most of your time off.

Travel itineraries make planning your vacation simple. Once you’ve found a route that appeals to you, you just have to decide how you’ll get from one destination to another and where you’ll stay for the night. If you don’t want to make these decisions either, visit your local travel agent who can make all the arrangements for you.

Upcoming Events

Dec
27
Fri
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Dec 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Dec
28
Sat
11:00 am Studio 330 Art Class @ Samuels Public Library
Studio 330 Art Class @ Samuels Public Library
Dec 28 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Studio 330 Art Class @ Samuels Public Library
Join Front Royal artist Michael Whited in a class for budding young artists ages 9 to 18. Young artists will complete one work of art in each one-hour session, with the option to add details[...]
2:00 pm World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
Dec 28 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
Children ages 5 and up are invited to explore all the amazing things you can do with Legos. Registration begins November 28.
Jan
2
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 2 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19: Something we all enjoy this time of year is giving and receiving gifts. Our stories, songs, and craft will[...]
2:00 pm Escape Room @ Samuels Public Library
Escape Room @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 2 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Escape Room @ Samuels Public Library
Thursday, January 2, 2020 @ 2pm Teen Escape Room: Escape the Cave. Can you solve intricate puzzles, decode riddles, and unlock secrets, to escape the cave within an hour? For ages 12-18. Registration begins December[...]
Jan
3
Fri
2:00 pm Escape Room @ Samuels Public Library
Escape Room @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 3 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Escape Room @ Samuels Public Library
Thursday, January 2, 2020 @ 2pm Teen Escape Room: Escape the Cave. Can you solve intricate puzzles, decode riddles, and unlock secrets, to escape the cave within an hour? For ages 12-18. Registration begins December[...]
Jan
4
Sat
10:00 am Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 4 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins[...]
2:00 pm Wild Winter @ Samuels Public Library
Wild Winter @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 4 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Wild Winter @ Samuels Public Library
Hibernation happens differently for the many animals that sleep throughout the winter. Join us as a staff member from the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center teaches us about the winter habits of a variety of animals.[...]
Jan
7
Tue
11:00 am Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 7 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. Happy[...]
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 7 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, January 7 – Based on books about Balto, we will learn more about service dogs this week. For ages[...]