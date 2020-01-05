Home
A beginner’s guide to reusable diapers
In North America, approximately 40 billion diapers end up in landfills every year. What’s worse is that even though some of their components are technically biodegradable, diapers take at least 250 years to decompose. While the plastic content of a single diaper isn’t harmful, the combined environmental impact of billions of diapers leaching plastic into the soil is potentially catastrophic. The solution? Adopting reusable diapers.
How effective are they?
One concern about reusable diapers is that they’re not as effective as the disposable kind. That may have been true in the past, but modern reusable diapers are equipped with waterproof banding that prevents leaks and strong, secure Velcro or snaps to ensure they’ll stay on.
How convenient are they?
All you need to do is dump the solids in the toilet and then put the dirty diapers in a plastic-lined bin until you’re ready to wash them. Most manufacturers recommend you wash them twice and add an extra rinse to ensure no detergent remains. There are also laundry services that can clean the diapers for you.
How expensive are they?
The outright investment for reusable diapers is more expensive than the one for their disposable counterparts. However, in the long run, using these diapers may save you money. First, you won’t need to buy any more disposables. Second, using them for more than one child will save you even more money. Finally, thanks to effective sanitization procedures, it’s common to sell them to another family once you’re done with them.
Raising a child isn’t easy, and you’ll need to make many difficult choices as a parent. Thankfully, choosing reusable diapers is an economically and ecologically sound decision you can stand behind.
Why you should play tourist in your own town this winter
From the beauty of a fresh blanket of snow to a comforting mug of hot chocolate, there’s a lot to love about winter, especially when you don’t have to travel far to enjoy it. Your region is full of surprises and places to explore, which is why you should spend your time this winter getting to know the areas closest to home.
By being a tourist in your own town, you’re contributing to your local economy and will also benefit in a number of ways. For example, it’s wise to stay close to home when the weather can change rapidly and road conditions can quickly worsen.
Staying close to home also allows you to make the most of your time. With the sun rising later and setting earlier, there are fewer daylight hours to enjoy. When you don’t have to travel to a far-off destination, you can take advantage of the light without waking up and driving home in the dark.
Fireplace safety
Where there’s soot, there may soon be fire. Professional chimney cleaners say any soot deposits more than a quarter-inch thick present a fire hazard.
The soot, called creosote, is one of the top reasons for the thousands of fires involving fireplaces each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Creosote is flammable and should be cleaned out annually if the fireplace is used very much. Find a National Chimney Sweep Guild Certified chimney sweep.
* Have a cap installed at the top of the chimney to keep it from becoming blocked by birds, animals, or debris.
* Use clean-burning wood. Hardwoods like oak burn cleaner than softwoods like pine. Dried wood burns cleaner than green.
* Follow directions when using manufactured firelogs. Use one at a time. Don’t crack or break manufactured logs. This will release energy at a high rate, resulting in a shorter burn time. Firelogs create less creosote than wood.
* Make a fire that fits the fireplace. If it’s too big or too hot, it wastes fuel and can crack the chimney.
* If the fireplace has glass doors, leave them open while burning a firelog to allow air circulation and cleaner burning.
* Always use a fireplace screen.
* Keep a fire extinguisher on hand and have smoke detectors throughout the house.
* Use kindling to start a fire. Never use flammable liquid.
* When building a fire, place logs at the rear of the fireplace, preferably on a grate.
* Don’t burn anything but wood in the fireplace. Never burn a Christmas tree.
* Keep the area around the fireplace and chimney clear of flammables.
5 must-haves for the ultimate binge-watching weekend
Are you hosting a binge-watching weekend? Whether you want to cuddle up on the couch with your partner and kids or watch a movie marathon with your friends, there’s more than one way to level up your experience. Here are five things you need to make your binge-watching weekend a success.
1. A great AV system. A high-definition screen and good speakers are a must. If you’re using a streaming service, make sure that your internet connection is reliable and that you have unlimited data to avoid getting an unpleasant surprise on your next bill.
2. Comfortable seating. If you’re going to lounge in front of the TV for hours, you need a comfortable place to do it. Besides a comfortable couch and armchairs, equip yourself with plush cushions and warm blankets to wrap up in.
3. Loose clothing. Avoid wearing jeans and tight-fitting shirts. If you’d rather not stay in your pajamas all day (though you could, if you want) opt for leggings or sweatpants and a loose-fitting sweater.
4. Snacks and other eats. Popcorn and candy are a must, as are fizzy beverages and whatever else you like to drink. It’s also a good idea to keep some takeout menus handy so you can order a meal for pickup or delivery.
5. The right atmosphere. Set the mood by dimming the lights and burning scented candles. Depending on what you’re watching, you may also want to decorate the space with thematically appropriate paraphernalia.
Have a great weekend!
3 reasons to hire professional painters
Painting can be a messy, time-consuming task. While some homeowners are capable of doing the job themselves, often choose to hire professionals instead. Here are three reasons you should do the same.
1. To save time
Experienced contractors can complete painting jobs quicker than the average homeowner. Not only will you avoid squandering your own time, but the job itself will be completed faster than you expect.
2. To get great results
Professional painters take pride in their work and do far more than just apply the required color. They also prepare walls, repair small imperfections and make certain to properly set up the area. Following these steps ensures that the results are as close to perfect as possible.
3. To avoid mistakes
Many people fail to realize that different rooms require distinct types of paint and that special brushes and rollers are needed in certain situations. Professionals are fully aware of these things and also have all the necessary drop sheets, pans and other equipment.
A pro house painter is a key ally when it comes to refreshing your home. Not only do they have the skills needed to do a great job, but they’ll also make sure the work is done right.
Why you should hire a snow removal service
Are you planning to shovel your own driveway this winter? If so, you may want to reconsider. Here’s why hiring a snow removal service is the superior choice.
To avoid injuring yourself
If you live in an area that receives a lot of snow, you may not be able to keep up, and trying to could spell disaster. After heavy snowfalls, emergency rooms are packed with people suffering from heart issues, fractures, hematomas, back pain and muscle strains.
Shoveling snow is an intense physical activity and thousands of people injure themselves doing it every year, sometimes fatally. If you’re not in peak physical shape, it may be safer to let professionals remove the snow from your driveway.
To prevent accidents
Ice and snow that isn’t promptly or properly removed could cause an injury. If you live with children, pets or elderly family members, keeping all pathways and driveways clear is important for preventing slip-and-fall accidents. Plus, removing snow in a timely manner prevents it from hardening into ice, which is more difficult to remove and can be very dangerous.
To save yourself the time and effort
Hiring a contractor to remove your snow means you won’t have to worry on those mornings when you wake up to a thick blanket of snow covering your driveway. In fact, your driveway is likely to be cleared well before you need to leave the house, as snow removal companies typically let you work out a schedule for when they should come.
Once you’ve found a reputable contractor to remove your snow, be sure to sign a contract with them. Some companies have a limited number of clients they can take on.
Many companies will also remove snow from the pathways and stairs on your property, which is very useful for anyone dealing with mobility issues.
Wood design features: which ones to use for maximum impact
At once modern and traditional, wood adds warmth and life to any room. Here’s how to integrate it into the design features in your home.
Trim
Crown molding, chair rails and baseboards give your home a polished, upscale look. When stained a natural color, they add emphasis and elegance.
Paneling
Wood paneling is back and it looks amazing. The modern take on this vintage trend involves placing the planks horizontally instead of vertically and keeping the panels confined to one accent wall. Some designers are putting a twist on the trend by placing the paneling on the ceiling instead.
Beams
If your home has wood beams, don’t hide them behind drywall. Instead, expose them and show off this great architectural detail.
The type of wood you choose will influence the look of your home. Blonde woods tend to be more casual and are ideal for country-style spaces, while dark woods are statelier and better suited to traditional designs. If you prefer a rustic vibe, use reclaimed barn wood instead.
