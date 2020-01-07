Local News
Catholic Charities expands existing education and workforce training programs
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has renamed its “Hogar Immigrant Service Education” program “Education and Workforce Development.” The new name signifies an expansion of its previous mission, in which the program provided education and workforce training to immigrants and refugees, to now offer this service to anyone seeking assistance in changing jobs or navigating today’s competitive job market.
“We will continue to provide the excellent education and workforce training programs we have offered to refugees and immigrants, but, simultaneously, want to ensure we make every effort to expand these critical services to other individuals and families in need,” said Art Bennett, President and CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. “This expansion will help men and women struggling to find their first job, or a better job, in an effort to improve life for themselves, their families and their communities.”
The unemployment rate going into 2020 is at just 3.5 percent, among the lowest the country has seen in almost 50 years. With full employment and a rapidly changing economy, the challenge continues to be ensuring booming fields have enough skilled workers and jobseekers are trained to secure jobs and excel in the workforce. Additionally, many individuals in lower wage jobs are looking to ascend in their professions and secure higher wages to better meet their needs, the needs of their families and plan for the future.
Catholic Charities is responding by building upon its existing workforce training program, expanding eligibility to trainings and hiring three new full-time staffers. The expansion will allow Catholic Charities to explore other workforce related class opportunities, additional parish or offsite locations throughout the Diocese as well as family literacy, GED and computer classes.
Catholic Charities has offered morning and evening classes to immigrants and refugees in the Northern Virginia area at various locations since 1981. To accommodate busy adults, classes are offered at various times in Manassas, Sterling, Springfield, Woodbridge, and Falls Church. The low-cost classes and trainings include:
- English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL)
- Citizenship preparation
- GED preparation
- Computer literacy
- Employment counseling
- Job development
- Employment training
- Interview and resume skills
- Assistance in connecting with other Catholic Charities services, including emergency financial assistance, immigration legal aid, counseling, and health care
For more information or if interested in volunteering, visit www.ccda.net.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington serves the poor and vulnerable who live within the 21 counties and seven cities of the Diocese of Arlington, which is led by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge. Catholic Charities provides food for the hungry, a free medical clinic for adults including prenatal care, adoption services, transformational housing for the homeless, mental health counseling, emergency financial assistance, prison ministry, workforce development and immigration and refugee services. Catholic Charities serves all, regardless of faith. www.ccda.net.
Local News
Snow on the way
Motorists should be alert for deteriorating weather conditions on Tuesday as the first winter storm of 2020 brings snow to the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Snowfall is expected to begin overspreading the region during the morning commute and continue through much of the day.
The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and key primary routes on Monday in part of the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT crews throughout the district will plow and treat roadways as needed around the clock on alternating 12-hour shifts.
For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Crime/Court
Seeking counsel, accused Brinklow murderers back in court January 8
The two local men accused of killing 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow in September, then concealing and transporting his body from an in-town scene of the crime to a remote wooded area in a refrigerator will be back in court Wednesday, January 8. It will be Richard Matthew Crouch and George Lee Good’s third court appearance since three charges against each man related to the Brinklow death were announced by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on December 31.
Crouch, 35, and Good, 28, were both already incarcerated on other unrelated, though also violent criminal charges, when the announcement of the Brinklow charges came down. Crouch was being held without bond in Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in northern Warren County and Good, also without bond, at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
In an initial appearance by remote video in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court – the first court in session after they were charged – on Thursday, January 2, it was determined the men qualified for court appointed attorneys. When they appeared in Warren County General District the following day, January 3, counsel had yet to be secured for either man, leading to the continuance to 11:30 a.m. on the General District Court docket Wednesday, January 8.
Crouch and Good were each charged with First Degree Murder, Abduction by Force, and Concealment of a Dead Body related to Brinklow’s death. The dates of these charges against Good and Crouch on the jail websites date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29. A decomposing body was discovered at Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of southwestern Warren County on December 2. The body was identified as Tristen Brinklow on December 16.
In the criminal complaints against the men it is stated that after being informed of his Miranda Right not to self-incriminate, Crouch gave law enforcement officials a description of the circumstance of Brinklow’s death.
“Mathew (sic) Crouch stated that he and George Good physically assaulted and bound Tristan (sic) Brinklow in a residence, within Front Royal. He stated this assault led to the death of Brinklow.
Crouch stated they placed Brinklow into a refrigerator and attempted to conceal the refrigerator at Digs Landing by placing vegetation on and around the refrigerator,” the criminal complaints state, adding, “Crouch provided information against his penal interests, while under Miranda Advisement, and provided information not known to the general public but was confirmed by evidence at the crime scene.”
As previously reported in our charges filed story, Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point on December 7. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Previous charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
Two Front Royal men charged with murder in Tristen Brinklow death
Crime/Court
Helltown is burning – again: Arson charges in Friday apartment building and vehicle fires
On Friday, January 3, 2020, the Front Royal Police Department received a report of an attempted arson of an apartment building located at 134 E. 2nd Street in Front Royal.
A joint investigation conducted between the Front Royal Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that during the early hours on Friday morning, an intentional fire was set in the stairwell of the occupied apartment building. The occupants of the building were alerted by a smoke alarm and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No fire or police services were requested at the time of the incident.
Investigators later determined that a separate fire was intentionally set to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Knotty Pine Restaurant located at 801 North Royal Avenue. It was determined that the vehicle involved belonged to one of the occupants of the apartment building.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Robert May, 30 of Front Royal was arrested and charged with one felony count of §18.2-77. Burning or destroying dwelling house, etc. and an additional felony charge of §18.2-81. Burning or destroying personal property, standing grain, etc.
Mr. May was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond. A court date has been set for these matters on February 4th, 2020 in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry R. Maiatico at 540-636-3830, gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or Detective Marc R. Ramey at 540-636-2208 or mramey@frontroyalva.com
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 6 – 10, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
Humane Society recalls past year and dives into the ‘Roaring Twenties’
In addition to adopting a dog, Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers checked off numerous financial successes as the year 2019 ended, and announced several initiatives as the county Humane Society – as she put it – gears up for the “Roaring Twenties.”
At the same time, Bowers and her boss, President Ellen Aders and her HSWC Board of Directors, are expressing concerns about a lagging Society membership despite a drive encouraging current members to renew their memberships and for others to opt into membership to support the shelter.
In a recent newsletter item, HSWC emphasized what it called “our biggest need” which is members. Unofficial figures indicate membership rolls have drifted from the 400s to the 200s. The good news is, however, that fundraising during 2019 has increased exponentially, peaking with a holiday drive that raised $15,000. Earlier a major fundraising dinner netted a record $13,000; a newly launched “Yappy Hour” is delivering about $1,000 a month, and there was an unexpected bequest of $20,000 delivered following the death of a shelter supporter.
Current members are urged to remit their dues immediately or, according to HSWC by-laws, lose their voting privileges. “Please consider joining us (or renewing membership) as we work to improve the lives of animals and their owners in Warren County. Your membership fees make a significant impact on our levels of care and your votes shape the future of the shelter,” a newsletter item states. The number to call is 635-4734.
Meanwhile, HSWC announced an expanding partnership with the “Thermal Shelter of Front Royal” that simplifies a program involving local churches that provide shelter for the homeless. Several churches – they were not immediately identified – have agreed to open their doors to homeless people with animals upon notice of support by the Humane Society.
In house, a decision has been made to transition to “all inclusive” adoptions that began January 1, meaning that every dog and cat will be spayed or neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated, BEFORE adoption, the extra cost being reflected in adoption fees.
Looking forward to 2020, Bowers, in a brief parking lot interview at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, announced the first major fundraiser of the year – a “Polar Plunge” at the 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper south of town – would be on Saturday, February 1. Plans for the plunge have been spoken of before; only the venue has changed from the Shenandoah River to the 4-H Center property in southern Warren County’s Harmony Hollow.
The “plungers” will be led, allegedly (joke, or maybe not) by Aders and her board members, followed by community and business people, and shelter personnel not perturbed by diving into freezing water, be it the river or a lake, in the middle of winter.
After the plunge, ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar, 124 Main Street, will host the mid- winter “plungers”, providing warm soup and a signature cocktail, the “Polar Plunge,” according to head chef Chris Kenworthy who, with Rachel Failmezger, also hosts the weekly (Fridays 5-7 p.m.) “Yappy Hour” in support of the HSWC.
Sponsors of this year’s kickoff plunge include Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Aders Insurance Agency; and BDUB Chauffeur Services.
Registration of participants opened this week. Plunging will be done in short shifts starting at 11 a.m. where a heated tent, live music and hot drinks will be available. Participants must have a minimum sponsorship fee of $50 to enter. Prizes are guaranteed to all. To register, contact director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org
(Writer’s note: Nanaimo, a city in British Columbia where I worked as a reporter, sponsored a similar initial event more than 60 years ago, which I covered. The plunge caught on across Canada over the six decades, the only difference being that it takes place in hundreds of communities on New Year’s Day)
Crime/Court
Two Front Royal men charged with murder in Tristen Brinklow death
On December 31, 2019, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two Front Royal men in what has now been called the “murder” of Tristen Ryan Brinklow. The 20-year-old Brinklow’s body was discovered December 2nd at Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of Warren County. However the body, believed to have been found in a decomposed state, was not publicly identified until December 16th in a subsequent WCSO press release.
That release acknowledged the assistance of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Department of Forensic Science in the identification.
Charged with Brinklow’s murder are Richard Matthew Crouch, 35 years old, and George Lee Good, 28, both of Front Royal. Crouch and Good were each charged with First Degree Murder,
Abduction by Force, and Concealment of a Dead Body. The dates of these charges against Good and Crouch on the jail websites appear to date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29.
Unconfirmed information indicated that Brinklow went missing in September of this year.
While also unconfirmed by authorities, it is believed Brinklow’s body was discovered at a location it may have been transported to not long before it was discovered.
Both Crouch and Good were already incarcerated in what the New Year’s Eve Press Release from the desk of Sheriff Michael Arnold said were charges unrelated to the Brinklow case. Crouch was being held without bond at the Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail and Good at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point in early December. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”.
The NRADC Jail website lists 13 charges against Good, including the above three connected to the Cloud Street shooting and the December 7 traffic stop leading to his arrest and the three new charges believed to date to Brinklow’s September disappearance. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Other charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
Brinklow’s Facebook page indicated he had been employed at Rick’s Auto Care on South Royal Avenue in Front Royal. An adjacent residential rental building at 228 South Royal Avenue was raided in both December 2018 and July 2019 by a Regional Task Force. A number of arrests regionally were made on drug and arms charges from that Task Force operation.
Sheriff Arnold’s press release notes the assistance of “the Front Royal Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and John Bell, the incoming Commonwealth’s Attorney.”
Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at by email.
Update to the death investigation of Tristen Ryan Brinklow – Digs Landing
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph WSW
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
40/18°F
37/31°F