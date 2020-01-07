Catholic Charities expands existing education and workforce training programs

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has renamed its “Hogar Immigrant Service Education” program “Education and Workforce Development.” The new name signifies an expansion of its previous mission, in which the program provided education and workforce training to immigrants and refugees, to now offer this service to anyone seeking assistance in changing jobs or navigating today’s competitive job market.

“We will continue to provide the excellent education and workforce training programs we have offered to refugees and immigrants, but, simultaneously, want to ensure we make every effort to expand these critical services to other individuals and families in need,” said Art Bennett, President and CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. “This expansion will help men and women struggling to find their first job, or a better job, in an effort to improve life for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The unemployment rate going into 2020 is at just 3.5 percent, among the lowest the country has seen in almost 50 years. With full employment and a rapidly changing economy, the challenge continues to be ensuring booming fields have enough skilled workers and jobseekers are trained to secure jobs and excel in the workforce. Additionally, many individuals in lower wage jobs are looking to ascend in their professions and secure higher wages to better meet their needs, the needs of their families and plan for the future.

Catholic Charities is responding by building upon its existing workforce training program, expanding eligibility to trainings and hiring three new full-time staffers. The expansion will allow Catholic Charities to explore other workforce related class opportunities, additional parish or offsite locations throughout the Diocese as well as family literacy, GED and computer classes.

Catholic Charities has offered morning and evening classes to immigrants and refugees in the Northern Virginia area at various locations since 1981. To accommodate busy adults, classes are offered at various times in Manassas, Sterling, Springfield, Woodbridge, and Falls Church. The low-cost classes and trainings include:

English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL)

Citizenship preparation

GED preparation

Computer literacy

Employment counseling

Job development

Employment training

Interview and resume skills

Assistance in connecting with other Catholic Charities services, including emergency financial assistance, immigration legal aid, counseling, and health care

For more information or if interested in volunteering, visit www.ccda.net.

