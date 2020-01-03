State News
Governor Northam signs sweeping executive actions to expand opportunities for Virginians with disabilities
On January 2, Governor Ralph Northam issued Executive Order Forty-Seven and Executive Directive Six, the most comprehensive executive actions in Virginia history to ensure inclusion and opportunity for Virginians with disabilities.
Executive Order Forty-Seven and Executive Directive Six continue the equal employment initiatives outlined by former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a 2015 executive order. In addition, these executive actions dramatically expand the scope of support for Virginians with disabilities to increase opportunity in higher education, improve the accessibility of state services, and ensure continued stakeholder engagement.
“Virginians with disabilities have an absolute right to the same benefits of society and freedoms of everyday life that all people enjoy,” said Governor Northam. “These executive actions highlight our commitment to ensuring every Virginian has access to the support and opportunities they need to thrive in our Commonwealth.”
Executive Order Forty-Seven ensures employment equity for Virginians with disabilities by prioritizing hiring and workforce diversity in state government. To expand educational opportunity, it directs the Secretary of Education to explore ways to increase active participation in advanced training and higher education programs. It also directs the Virginia Information Technologies Agency to review state websites and technology services, to increase accessibility and ensure all Virginians can benefit from the state services and support they need.
“True and genuine inclusion is only achieved by addressing systems of inequity—therefore it requires intentional collaboration and comprehensive action,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, the Commonwealth’s first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “Today’s executive actions not only facilitate opportunity for Virginians with disabilities, they represent a bold step towards a Commonwealth that is truly open, inclusive, and equitable for all.”
Virginia also continues to prioritize the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Olmstead v. L.C. by Zimring, 527 U.S. 581 (1999) decision, and the Virginians with Disabilities Act. Executive Directive Six continues the Community Integration Implementation Team (CIIT) to ensure the Commonwealth is providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities to become fully integrated into the community if they choose.
Finally, Executive Order Forty-Seven works to maintain a continued focus on Virginians with disabilities. It requires the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to convene regular meetings with relevant stakeholders, providing an opportunity for future feedback and ensuring Virginians with disabilities have an ongoing voice within state government.
The full text of Executive Order Forty-Seven is available here, and Executive Directive Six is available here.
AG Herring reintroducing legislation to protect Virginians from hate crimes and white supremacist violence
~ Herring has previously introduced this legislation to protect Virginians from white supremacist violence and hate crimes but Republican-controlled committees repeatedly blocked the efforts in years past ~
In the upcoming legislative session, Attorney General Mark R. Herring and legislative partners will reintroduce a package of legislation to protect Virginians from hate crimes and white supremacist violence. Republican-controlled committees have repeatedly blocked Attorney General Herring’s efforts in the past. The bills will update the Commonwealth’s hate crime and domestic terrorism laws, protect Virginians from violence and intimidation by hate groups and white supremacists, and make it harder for hate groups and white supremacists to threaten, intimidate, or hurt Virginians with firearms.
Over the summer, Attorney General Herring reemphasized the need for the General Assembly to pass legislation to address hate crimes and white supremacist violence after FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “a majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call ‘white supremacist violence’”. Director Wray told lawmakers that the FBI has recorded about 90 domestic terrorism arrests in a nine month period, most of which involved some form of white supremacy, representing an uptick from the year before.
“For years I have watched as the number of hate crimes in Virginia and around the country rise and turn deadly all too often,” said Attorney General Herring. “My hate crimes and white supremacist violence bills have been bottled up in Republican-controlled committees for years, but this year, with a new General Assembly, we will pass this critical legislation. We have to send a message to the peddlers of hate that they are not welcome here and their hate and violence will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is time we give our law enforcement agencies the tools and help that they need to prevent these acts of hate and violence that threaten our communities. And above all, we need to make it clear to vulnerable communities that we stand with them and we will protect and care for them as valuable members of our Virginia family.
“It is well past time that these measures pass in Virginia and I want to thank all the legislative partners who have helped me with this crucial initiative. I will not let up until every Virginian can live without fear of violence and hate because of what they look like, how they worship, where they came from, or who they love.
A recently released report from the Virginia State Police shows that over the last 6 years, hate crimes in Virginia have risen by about 31 percent. Last year there were a total of 161 hate crimes in the state, including 97 racially-motivated crimes, 25 crimes based on religion, and 23 crimes based on sexual orientation bias.
The FBI’s annual Hate Crimes Statistics report showed that, in 2018, there were 8,496 hate crime offenses committed, including 5,566 against persons and 2,641 against property. Additionally, 7,036 single-bias incidents were reported, including 57.5 percent racially motivated incidents, 20.2 percent motivated by religious affiliation, and 17 percent motivated by sexual orientation bias.
Attorney General Herring and his team have worked with stakeholders from across the Commonwealth to develop legislation that will update hate crime laws and clearly define what constitutes a hate crime in Virginia, update domestic terrorism laws, and allow localities to decide whether firearms are permitted at events.
The bills are:
Updating Virginia’s definition of “hate crime”: This bill will create protections against hate crimes committed on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. (Delegate Ken Plum and Senator Barbara Favola)
Empowering the Attorney General to prosecute hate crimes: This bill will allow the Attorney General to prosecute hate crimes through the Commonwealth’s network of multijurisdictional grand juries. (Delegate Lamont Bagby)
Prohibiting Paramilitary Activity: This bill will further restrict the kind of paramilitary activity by white supremacist militias and similar groups that was seen in Charlottesville in August 2017. (Senator Louise Lucas)
Making domestic terrorism a sentencing enhancement: This bill will create stronger sentences for those convicted of an act of domestic terrorism.
Firearms at Permitted Events: This bill authorizes communities to ban firearms in a public space during a permitted event, or an event that would otherwise require a permit.
Keeping guns away from those convicted of hate crimes. This bill will close a loophole and ensure that anyone convicted of a hate crime is barred from possessing a gun. (Delegate Rip Sullivan)
“We are witnessing an increase in hate, violence, xenophobic rhetoric and bias-motivated actions targeting Jews, Muslims, immigrants, people of color and LGBTQ individuals. One vital step to confront this trend is legislation that will broaden the protected categories under Virginia’s hate crime statute, ensuring our laws protect our diversity and acknowledge the fullness of the identities of those who call the Commonwealth home,” said Doron F. Ezickson, Anti-Defamation League Washington, D.C. Regional Director.
“Every Virginian should feel welcome in our community and deserves to have equal protections under the law,” said Senator Barbara Favola (31st District). “We must send the message that violence or harassment based on someone’s gender identification or perceived sexual orientation will not be tolerated in Virginia. This is quite simply a public safety issue – when one of us is not safe, no one is safe.”
“Society is changing and evolving and it is crucial that Virginia’s hate crimes definition reflects those changes,” said Delegate Ken Plum (36th District). “I want to thank Attorney General Herring for working with me on this legislation for many years now, and this year, with a Democratic majority, it will finally pass, giving more Virginians the protections they deserve.”
“We each have a right, as Virginians, to feel safe and protected from hate in our communities,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby (74th District). “No one should fear for their safety because of what they look like, who they are, where they came from, who they love or how they pray. I am proud to partner with Attorney General Herring on this legislation and I am looking forward to finally having it pass this year.”
“It is past time that the words in the Code of Virginia reflect the values of Virginians,” said Delegate Rip Sullivan (48th District). “Making sure that hate crimes committed against a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity are reported to the State Police is just another way that we can be accountable to ourselves as Virginians by getting an accurate picture of this urgent issue. I commend Attorney General Herring for continuing to spearhead this important initiative and I look forward to seeing these measures pass this year.”
Last year, Attorney General Herring traveled around the state to hear from different communities, faith leaders, and community members about how they have been affected by the hate crimes and hateful rhetoric seen in Virginia and the country. He held a series of roundtable discussions in Leesburg, Alexandria, Richmond, Charlottesville, Norfolk and Roanoke to hear about the first-hand experiences of vulnerable communities and to discuss ways to help them feel more protected.
For years Attorney General Herring has been raising awareness of the threat of white supremacist violence and proposing new laws to keep Virginians safe. Attorney General Herring’s proposed bills would update the Commonwealth’s hate crime and domestic terrorism laws, protect Virginians from violence and intimidation by hate groups and white supremacists, and make it harder for hate groups and white supremacists to threaten, intimidate, or hurt Virginians with firearms. In addition to his legislative proposals, Attorney General Herring launched www.NoHateVA.com to give vulnerable communities more information and resources to protect themselves from hate crimes and white supremacist violence.
Additionally, Attorney General Herring issued an advisory opinion last summer concluding that it could be unlawful for individuals or groups to “assume the functions” of a law enforcement agency, meaning that if a group or private militia dresses in military clothing, is heavily armed, and tells people they are there to “keep the peace” or performing any other type of police function they could be committing a crime.
Statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign ramps up to put the brakes on impaired driving on New Year’s Eve
Governor Ralph Northam reminded Virginians to travel safely over the New Year’s Eve holiday. The 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is back on Virginia’s roads through the end of 2019 to spread awareness and combat the rise in drunk and distracted driving deaths.
“We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s celebrations, but it’s important that you do so without putting yourself or others in danger on our roadways,” said Governor Northam. “I urge all Virginians to designate a sober driver, call a friend, or take advantage of public transportation and taxi and ride share services. We also thank our law enforcement professionals for their hard work this holiday season—this effort is about reducing impaired driving and saving lives.”
In 2018, 278 people lost their lives on Virginia roads as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, which was almost 34 percent of all traffic fatalities. Data shows that drunk driving deaths spike around the holidays—nationally, the percentage of traffic fatalities caused by drunk drivers rose to 38 percent during the 2018 holiday season. In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization efforts, 90 law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth—including local and Virginia State Police—are operating 82 checkpoints and 730 saturation patrols this holiday season.
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is the non-profit that serves as the project director for Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, which is funded by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign combines high-visibility enforcement with research-based advertising to remind Virginians to make the responsible decision to get a safe ride home.
“Law enforcement professionals are on our roads every day of the year to protect citizens, and we need people to do their part during one of the busiest and most heavily-traveled times of the holiday season,” said President and CEO of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “Together, these increased patrols and advertising campaigns work to raise awareness, deter would-be drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel, and prevent unnecessary tragedy.”
Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible—if you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home. To review alternative transportation options and to see the 30-second ad, visit www.ActLikeIt.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while intoxicated. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Falls Church-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
New program to help prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and families
Governor Ralph Northam today announced a new pilot program to help prevent suicide and close gaps in access to care for service members, veterans, and their families.
The Virginia Identify, Screen, and Refer Pilot will enhance the Commonwealth’s efforts to recognize these individuals (identified as SMVF), screen for suicide risk, and connect them to services. The pilot is part of the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide, which Virginia joined along with Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, and Texas. The pilot program will run through September 2020.
“As an Army veteran, I know firsthand the challenges that our service members may face while on active duty, in their transition to civilian life, and beyond,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why I’ve made it a priority to ensure Virginia is equipped to provide quality behavioral health and supports, and that our veterans have access to them. This pilot program will help save lives, and it will help service providers better understand the needs of service members, veterans, and their families.”
The program will address the following issues, among others:
• Cultural Competency: Enhancing cultural awareness and communication between military-related and civilian healthcare providers. Only 8 percent of behavioral health providers who are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or TRICARE medical systems report having high military cultural competency, according to a RAND report.
• Education: Increasing awareness among community providers about the number of SMVF they are serving and the resources available to them.
• Efficiency: Reducing duplicative efforts and gaps in community programs and services resulting from a lack of collaboration.
“Stigma around behavioral health keeps many service members and veterans from seeking care in federal treatment systems,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “State and community agencies are critical to prevent and end suicide among members of the military and veterans.”
The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide team is working with a diverse group of agencies, who are voluntarily stepping up without additional resources. These partners are have committed to identify SMVF more accurately and reliably, train staff in military culture and suicide prevention best practices, and connect individuals to military- and veteran-specific community resources such as the VA.
“It is essential for local agencies to be a part of this mission,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD. “Approximately 70 percent of veterans who die by suicide were not connected to VA care at the time of their deaths. This program will help build infrastructure to serve our military and veteran citizens and gather data on what resources we will need to sustain these essential services.”
VISR Pilot participants include:
• Hospitals:
• Augusta Health
• Ballad Health Clearview
• Ballad Health Ridgeview
• Carilion Clinic
• Dominion
• John Randolph
• Lewis Gale
• Mary Washington/Snowden at Fredericksburg
• Novant Health
• Poplar Springs
• Sentara Norfolk
• Sentara Virginia Beach
• University of Virginia
• Virginia Beach Psychiatric
• Williamsburg Place (The Pavilion and Farley Center)
Community Services Boards:
• Alleghany Highlands Community Services
• Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare
• Eastern Shore Community Services Board
• Goochland Powhatan Community Services Board
• Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services
• Middle Peninsula–Northern Neck Community Services Board
• Mount Rogers Community Services Board
• New River Valley Community Services
• Piedmont Community Services
• Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
• Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
• Valley Community Services Board
• Western Tidewater Community Services Board
Virginia Department of Social Services and social services departments in the following localities:
• Chesterfield-Colonial Heights
• Hampton
• Hanover
• Hopewell
• Middlesex
• New Kent
Virginia Department of Health and the following local health districts:
• Cumberland Plateau
• Lenowisco
• Lord Fairfax
• New River
• Piedmont
• Virginia Department of Veterans Services (Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program; Benefits Services)
• Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center
Since the inception of Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among SMVF earlier this year, Virginia’s interagency team has trained more than 500 community services providers in military cultural competency and suicide prevention, hosting six statewide Military Culture and Suicide Prevention Summits. The team also hosted two regional planning sessions focused on closing access to behavioral healthcare gaps for SMVF.
In January 2019, Governor Northam announced that Virginia was selected as one of seven states to participate in the inaugural Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among SMVF. The Virginia Governor’s Challenge team is co-chaired by Secretaries Hopkins and Carey. The team consists of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense; along with the Virginia Departments of Veterans Services, Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Health, Social Services, Medical Assistance Services, and Education; the Virginia National Guard, and the Virginia State Police. Other health partners include the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and NAMI-Virginia.
Military service members, veterans, and family members who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide—and those who know someone in crisis—can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (Veterans and caregivers, press 1) for confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
Virginia ranks 4th in the U.S. for aquaculture sales
Total sales of aquaculture products in 2018 was $1.5 billion, an increase of 10.5% from 2013, according to the 2018 Census of Aquaculture released today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. In 2018, there were 2,932 aquaculture farms with sales in the United States, down 5% from 2013. Five states – Mississippi, Washington, Louisiana, Virginia, and California – accounted for 51% of aquaculture sales and 37% of aquaculture farms in 2018.
“The 2018 Census of Aquaculture updates important information about the industry that we last produced in 2013,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “These valuable data tell the story of U.S. aquaculture, following and expanding on the Census of Agriculture. The information in the report helps trade associations, governments, agribusinesses, and others learn about aquaculture and make informed decisions that have a direct impact on the future of the industry.”
The 2018 Census of Aquaculture provides detailed information about production and methods, surface water acres and sources, sales, point of first sale outlets, and aquaculture distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement, or recreational purposes.
Data highlights for Virginia include:
• Total aquaculture sales in 2018 was $112.6 million and ranked 4th in the U.S.
• Total number of aquaculture operations with sales were 191 farms.
• Sales of food fish was $15.4 million, an increase of 35% from 2013.
• The sales of mollusks was $94.3 million, compared to $41.5 million from 2013.
• Oysters are the top species in both sales and number of farms.
• Oyster sales, valued at $62.4 million, accounted for 55% of all sales in 2018.
• Oyster farms, numbering 134 operations, made up 70% of all aquaculture operations.
An aquaculture farm is defined as any place from which $1,000 or more of aquaculture products were produced and sold or distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement, or recreation during the census year. Aquaculture is defined as the farming of aquatic organisms, including baitfish, crustaceans, food fish, mollusks, ornamental fish, sport or game fish, and other aquaculture products. Farming involves some form of intervention in the rearing process, such as seeding, stocking, feeding, protection from predators, etc. Fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and other aquatic products caught or harvested by the public from non-controlled waters or beds are considered wild caught and are not included as aquaculture.
The Census of Aquaculture is a Census of Agriculture Special Study, or follow-on, that expands on the data collected for 2017. The last Census of Aquaculture was conducted in 2013. To access the 2018 Census of Aquaculture results and other agriculture census data, visit www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
Governor Northam announces Virginia’s Unemployment continues at 2.6%
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s record low unemployment held steady and employment levels continued to rise in November.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued at 2.6 percent in November, which is 0.2 percentage point below the rate from a year ago. According to household survey data in November, the labor force expanded for the seventeenth consecutive month by 13,326, or 0.3 percent to set a new record high of 4,441,018, as the number of unemployed decreased by 521. Household employment increased by 13,847 to set a new high of 4,324,922. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased 0.1 percentage point to 3.5 percent.
“I am encouraged to see our unemployment rate remain low,” said Governor Northam. “We need to invest in Virginia’s workforce to maintain this momentum. I look forward to working with legislators to pass a budget that makes historic investments in our community colleges, early childhood education system, and K-12 schools.”
Virginia has the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states. Virginia has the third best rate among the states east of the Mississippi along with New Hampshire. Virginia is ranked fourth in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate along with Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, and New Hampshire.
“From day one, the Governor made a strong commitment to make sure every Virginian has access to a good job, no matter where they live,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Every region of Virginia is experiencing a lower unemployment rate than a year ago, and we’re proud that our talented workforce is participating in our strong economy at such high rates.”
Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia has been positive for 68 consecutive months. For November, Virginia’s over-the-year growth of 1.0 percent was slightly less than the national rate. Nationally, over-the-year growth was relatively steady in November at 1.1 percent.
“With our robust economy, more Virginians are working to help grow and support our businesses,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Virginia’s highly-skilled workforce is the economic driver in all communities across the Commonwealth.”
In November, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 47,400 jobs, while employment in the public sector decreased by 7,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of the eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains, while the other three experienced employment losses.
For a greater statistical breakdown visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Senator Mark Warner announces that he will support the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, announced that he will support the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“I believe that trade is good for Virginia’s economy. I believed that as Governor of Virginia, and I believe it now. Whether in agricultural products, digital goods, or heavy-duty manufacturing, Virginia has benefited from the exports of the Commonwealth’s globally competitive businesses. And the bustling Port of Virginia ensures that Virginia benefits from much of the imports flowing through our region,” said Sen. Warner. “Trade relationships are also a form of diplomacy, allowing us to increase U.S. influence abroad and deepen our relationships with foreign partners in ways that benefit not just American prosperity but U.S. security and leadership.”
“I’m optimistic that this trade agreement will help American farmers, ports, manufacturers, retailers, and workers. This deal will address issues like digital trade that NAFTA couldn’t fully anticipate, and help decrease market barriers to agricultural products that have been huge points of concern for Virginia farmers. I’m also enormously grateful for the work of House and Senate Democrats in improving key provisions of this bill, most notably related to environmental and fair labor practices. This agreement includes strong labor protections, including monitoring and enforcement, to ensure that companies in our partner nations are held accountable to the same labor standards as American firms. These improvements are critical to ensuring that American workers are permitted to compete with foreign workers on a level playing field,” Sen. Warner said.
“Overall, I’m hopeful that the agreement will provide the consistency and stability the business community needs,” Sen. Warner continued. “At the same time, I worry that the costs of this deal will come in the form of reduced U.S. credibility and trust from our allies and closest trading partners. Throughout the negotiation process, the President’s repeated threats to withdraw from NAFTA, to heedlessly close the border with Mexico, and to levy tariffs on Canada and Mexico have exemplified the troubling and erratic approach to trade issues that we’ve seen from this Administration.”
“I want to note that I have concerns with the inclusion of safe harbor language modeled on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Congress is beginning an important, bipartisan debate about whether Section 230 is working as intended, and many – including prominent civil rights groups – believe that Section 230 has allowed internet intermediaries to ignore misuse of their platforms by bad actors. I would urge USTR to refrain from including this provision in future free trade agreements until that debate has reached its apex,” concluded Sen. Warner.
Virginians applauded Warner’s announcement today.
“Virginia Poultry Federation is grateful for Senator Warner’s support of this agreement, which preserves access to our largest international market for U.S. poultry exports, Mexico, and creates opportunities for expanding poultry trade with Canada. This is a big deal for Virginia’s largest agricultural sector, and we appreciate Senator Warner’s leadership,” said Hobey Bauhan, President, Virginia Poultry Federation.
“Virginia Cattlemen’s Association appreciates Senator Warner being a supporter of USMCA. The USMCA is a great trade deal for Virginia cattle producers, as the number of cattle being sold into Canada is growing each year,” stated Tracy Fitzsimmons, Executive Director, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
“America’s dairy farmers produce nutritious and quality dairy products that are enjoyed both domestically and around the world. USMCA provides a valuable update to prior agreements and ensures that dairy products can access the two markets closest to us, Mexico and Canada. USMCA will improve and strengthen America’s relationship with Mexico, our top dairy customer,” said Eric Paulson, Executive Director, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association. “It will also open up new opportunities for U.S. dairy products to be sold in Canada. Increasing dairy exports to our two closest trading partners will benefit producers both in Virginia and nationwide,”
“This is very welcome news for Virginia hog farmers, all U.S. pork producers and American agriculture,” said Jessica Cunningham, President, Virginia Pork Council. “USMCA provides much-needed certainty to export-dependent hog farmers, ensuring duty-free access to markets representing approximately 40 percent of total U.S. pork exports. We thank Senator Warner for his support of the USMCA and applaud this milestone toward the agreement’s ratification.”
“Farm Credit of the Virginias supports the USMCA as it provides a true economic benefit to America’s farmers and ranchers. Of particular importance for our farmers in Virginia, USMCA will provide new market access for dairy and poultry products in Canada and maintains the zero-tariff platform on all other ag products and on all ag products to Mexico,” Peery Heldreth, CEO, Farm Credit of the Virginias, said.
“Virginia Farm Bureau supports adoption of the USMCA trade agreement. The USMCA builds on the success of NAFTA while modernizing and updating that agreement with important provisions that support U.S. agriculture, and drive American innovation and competitiveness. The USMCA will provide new market access for dairy and poultry products in Canada and maintains the zero-tariff platform on all other ag products to Mexico,” said Ben Rowe, National Affairs Coordinator, Virginia Farm Bureau.
“This is good news for trade, specifically for grain farmers, pork and poultry producers and lumber exporters,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We expect to see our export volumes begin to rebound, so this is a positive development for The Port of Virginia’s customers, cargo owners, port users and ultimately, the American economy. Trade thrives in a predictable, stable and open environment.”
“International trade is a pillar of Virginia’s economy and for nearly a century the Virginia Maritime Association has promoted, protected, and encouraged trade through Virginia’s ports. Therefore, we are pleased the U.S., Mexico, and Canada have reached an agreement with terms that reflect the business and economic changes since NAFTA was negotiated and which we hope will benefit Virginia companies for many years to come,” David White, Executive Vice President, Virginia Maritime Association, stated.
“STIHL Inc. believes the USMCA extends the fundamental tenants of free trade and offers mutual benefits for North American workers, farmers, manufacturers and businesses,” said Bjoern Fischer, President of STIHL Inc. in Virginia Beach.
