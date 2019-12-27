State News
New program to help prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and families
Governor Ralph Northam today announced a new pilot program to help prevent suicide and close gaps in access to care for service members, veterans, and their families.
The Virginia Identify, Screen, and Refer Pilot will enhance the Commonwealth’s efforts to recognize these individuals (identified as SMVF), screen for suicide risk, and connect them to services. The pilot is part of the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide, which Virginia joined along with Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, and Texas. The pilot program will run through September 2020.
“As an Army veteran, I know firsthand the challenges that our service members may face while on active duty, in their transition to civilian life, and beyond,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why I’ve made it a priority to ensure Virginia is equipped to provide quality behavioral health and supports, and that our veterans have access to them. This pilot program will help save lives, and it will help service providers better understand the needs of service members, veterans, and their families.”
The program will address the following issues, among others:
• Cultural Competency: Enhancing cultural awareness and communication between military-related and civilian healthcare providers. Only 8 percent of behavioral health providers who are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or TRICARE medical systems report having high military cultural competency, according to a RAND report.
• Education: Increasing awareness among community providers about the number of SMVF they are serving and the resources available to them.
• Efficiency: Reducing duplicative efforts and gaps in community programs and services resulting from a lack of collaboration.
“Stigma around behavioral health keeps many service members and veterans from seeking care in federal treatment systems,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “State and community agencies are critical to prevent and end suicide among members of the military and veterans.”
The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide team is working with a diverse group of agencies, who are voluntarily stepping up without additional resources. These partners are have committed to identify SMVF more accurately and reliably, train staff in military culture and suicide prevention best practices, and connect individuals to military- and veteran-specific community resources such as the VA.
“It is essential for local agencies to be a part of this mission,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD. “Approximately 70 percent of veterans who die by suicide were not connected to VA care at the time of their deaths. This program will help build infrastructure to serve our military and veteran citizens and gather data on what resources we will need to sustain these essential services.”
VISR Pilot participants include:
• Hospitals:
• Augusta Health
• Ballad Health Clearview
• Ballad Health Ridgeview
• Carilion Clinic
• Dominion
• John Randolph
• Lewis Gale
• Mary Washington/Snowden at Fredericksburg
• Novant Health
• Poplar Springs
• Sentara Norfolk
• Sentara Virginia Beach
• University of Virginia
• Virginia Beach Psychiatric
• Williamsburg Place (The Pavilion and Farley Center)
Community Services Boards:
• Alleghany Highlands Community Services
• Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare
• Eastern Shore Community Services Board
• Goochland Powhatan Community Services Board
• Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services
• Middle Peninsula–Northern Neck Community Services Board
• Mount Rogers Community Services Board
• New River Valley Community Services
• Piedmont Community Services
• Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
• Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
• Valley Community Services Board
• Western Tidewater Community Services Board
Virginia Department of Social Services and social services departments in the following localities:
• Chesterfield-Colonial Heights
• Hampton
• Hanover
• Hopewell
• Middlesex
• New Kent
Virginia Department of Health and the following local health districts:
• Cumberland Plateau
• Lenowisco
• Lord Fairfax
• New River
• Piedmont
• Virginia Department of Veterans Services (Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program; Benefits Services)
• Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center
Since the inception of Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among SMVF earlier this year, Virginia’s interagency team has trained more than 500 community services providers in military cultural competency and suicide prevention, hosting six statewide Military Culture and Suicide Prevention Summits. The team also hosted two regional planning sessions focused on closing access to behavioral healthcare gaps for SMVF.
In January 2019, Governor Northam announced that Virginia was selected as one of seven states to participate in the inaugural Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among SMVF. The Virginia Governor’s Challenge team is co-chaired by Secretaries Hopkins and Carey. The team consists of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense; along with the Virginia Departments of Veterans Services, Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Health, Social Services, Medical Assistance Services, and Education; the Virginia National Guard, and the Virginia State Police. Other health partners include the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and NAMI-Virginia.
Military service members, veterans, and family members who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide—and those who know someone in crisis—can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (Veterans and caregivers, press 1) for confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
Virginia ranks 4th in the U.S. for aquaculture sales
Total sales of aquaculture products in 2018 was $1.5 billion, an increase of 10.5% from 2013, according to the 2018 Census of Aquaculture released today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. In 2018, there were 2,932 aquaculture farms with sales in the United States, down 5% from 2013. Five states – Mississippi, Washington, Louisiana, Virginia, and California – accounted for 51% of aquaculture sales and 37% of aquaculture farms in 2018.
“The 2018 Census of Aquaculture updates important information about the industry that we last produced in 2013,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “These valuable data tell the story of U.S. aquaculture, following and expanding on the Census of Agriculture. The information in the report helps trade associations, governments, agribusinesses, and others learn about aquaculture and make informed decisions that have a direct impact on the future of the industry.”
The 2018 Census of Aquaculture provides detailed information about production and methods, surface water acres and sources, sales, point of first sale outlets, and aquaculture distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement, or recreational purposes.
Data highlights for Virginia include:
• Total aquaculture sales in 2018 was $112.6 million and ranked 4th in the U.S.
• Total number of aquaculture operations with sales were 191 farms.
• Sales of food fish was $15.4 million, an increase of 35% from 2013.
• The sales of mollusks was $94.3 million, compared to $41.5 million from 2013.
• Oysters are the top species in both sales and number of farms.
• Oyster sales, valued at $62.4 million, accounted for 55% of all sales in 2018.
• Oyster farms, numbering 134 operations, made up 70% of all aquaculture operations.
An aquaculture farm is defined as any place from which $1,000 or more of aquaculture products were produced and sold or distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement, or recreation during the census year. Aquaculture is defined as the farming of aquatic organisms, including baitfish, crustaceans, food fish, mollusks, ornamental fish, sport or game fish, and other aquaculture products. Farming involves some form of intervention in the rearing process, such as seeding, stocking, feeding, protection from predators, etc. Fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and other aquatic products caught or harvested by the public from non-controlled waters or beds are considered wild caught and are not included as aquaculture.
The Census of Aquaculture is a Census of Agriculture Special Study, or follow-on, that expands on the data collected for 2017. The last Census of Aquaculture was conducted in 2013. To access the 2018 Census of Aquaculture results and other agriculture census data, visit www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
Governor Northam announces Virginia’s Unemployment continues at 2.6%
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s record low unemployment held steady and employment levels continued to rise in November.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued at 2.6 percent in November, which is 0.2 percentage point below the rate from a year ago. According to household survey data in November, the labor force expanded for the seventeenth consecutive month by 13,326, or 0.3 percent to set a new record high of 4,441,018, as the number of unemployed decreased by 521. Household employment increased by 13,847 to set a new high of 4,324,922. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased 0.1 percentage point to 3.5 percent.
“I am encouraged to see our unemployment rate remain low,” said Governor Northam. “We need to invest in Virginia’s workforce to maintain this momentum. I look forward to working with legislators to pass a budget that makes historic investments in our community colleges, early childhood education system, and K-12 schools.”
Virginia has the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states. Virginia has the third best rate among the states east of the Mississippi along with New Hampshire. Virginia is ranked fourth in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate along with Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, and New Hampshire.
“From day one, the Governor made a strong commitment to make sure every Virginian has access to a good job, no matter where they live,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Every region of Virginia is experiencing a lower unemployment rate than a year ago, and we’re proud that our talented workforce is participating in our strong economy at such high rates.”
Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia has been positive for 68 consecutive months. For November, Virginia’s over-the-year growth of 1.0 percent was slightly less than the national rate. Nationally, over-the-year growth was relatively steady in November at 1.1 percent.
“With our robust economy, more Virginians are working to help grow and support our businesses,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Virginia’s highly-skilled workforce is the economic driver in all communities across the Commonwealth.”
In November, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 47,400 jobs, while employment in the public sector decreased by 7,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of the eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains, while the other three experienced employment losses.
For a greater statistical breakdown visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Senator Mark Warner announces that he will support the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, announced that he will support the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“I believe that trade is good for Virginia’s economy. I believed that as Governor of Virginia, and I believe it now. Whether in agricultural products, digital goods, or heavy-duty manufacturing, Virginia has benefited from the exports of the Commonwealth’s globally competitive businesses. And the bustling Port of Virginia ensures that Virginia benefits from much of the imports flowing through our region,” said Sen. Warner. “Trade relationships are also a form of diplomacy, allowing us to increase U.S. influence abroad and deepen our relationships with foreign partners in ways that benefit not just American prosperity but U.S. security and leadership.”
“I’m optimistic that this trade agreement will help American farmers, ports, manufacturers, retailers, and workers. This deal will address issues like digital trade that NAFTA couldn’t fully anticipate, and help decrease market barriers to agricultural products that have been huge points of concern for Virginia farmers. I’m also enormously grateful for the work of House and Senate Democrats in improving key provisions of this bill, most notably related to environmental and fair labor practices. This agreement includes strong labor protections, including monitoring and enforcement, to ensure that companies in our partner nations are held accountable to the same labor standards as American firms. These improvements are critical to ensuring that American workers are permitted to compete with foreign workers on a level playing field,” Sen. Warner said.
“Overall, I’m hopeful that the agreement will provide the consistency and stability the business community needs,” Sen. Warner continued. “At the same time, I worry that the costs of this deal will come in the form of reduced U.S. credibility and trust from our allies and closest trading partners. Throughout the negotiation process, the President’s repeated threats to withdraw from NAFTA, to heedlessly close the border with Mexico, and to levy tariffs on Canada and Mexico have exemplified the troubling and erratic approach to trade issues that we’ve seen from this Administration.”
“I want to note that I have concerns with the inclusion of safe harbor language modeled on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Congress is beginning an important, bipartisan debate about whether Section 230 is working as intended, and many – including prominent civil rights groups – believe that Section 230 has allowed internet intermediaries to ignore misuse of their platforms by bad actors. I would urge USTR to refrain from including this provision in future free trade agreements until that debate has reached its apex,” concluded Sen. Warner.
Virginians applauded Warner’s announcement today.
“Virginia Poultry Federation is grateful for Senator Warner’s support of this agreement, which preserves access to our largest international market for U.S. poultry exports, Mexico, and creates opportunities for expanding poultry trade with Canada. This is a big deal for Virginia’s largest agricultural sector, and we appreciate Senator Warner’s leadership,” said Hobey Bauhan, President, Virginia Poultry Federation.
“Virginia Cattlemen’s Association appreciates Senator Warner being a supporter of USMCA. The USMCA is a great trade deal for Virginia cattle producers, as the number of cattle being sold into Canada is growing each year,” stated Tracy Fitzsimmons, Executive Director, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
“America’s dairy farmers produce nutritious and quality dairy products that are enjoyed both domestically and around the world. USMCA provides a valuable update to prior agreements and ensures that dairy products can access the two markets closest to us, Mexico and Canada. USMCA will improve and strengthen America’s relationship with Mexico, our top dairy customer,” said Eric Paulson, Executive Director, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association. “It will also open up new opportunities for U.S. dairy products to be sold in Canada. Increasing dairy exports to our two closest trading partners will benefit producers both in Virginia and nationwide,”
“This is very welcome news for Virginia hog farmers, all U.S. pork producers and American agriculture,” said Jessica Cunningham, President, Virginia Pork Council. “USMCA provides much-needed certainty to export-dependent hog farmers, ensuring duty-free access to markets representing approximately 40 percent of total U.S. pork exports. We thank Senator Warner for his support of the USMCA and applaud this milestone toward the agreement’s ratification.”
“Farm Credit of the Virginias supports the USMCA as it provides a true economic benefit to America’s farmers and ranchers. Of particular importance for our farmers in Virginia, USMCA will provide new market access for dairy and poultry products in Canada and maintains the zero-tariff platform on all other ag products and on all ag products to Mexico,” Peery Heldreth, CEO, Farm Credit of the Virginias, said.
“Virginia Farm Bureau supports adoption of the USMCA trade agreement. The USMCA builds on the success of NAFTA while modernizing and updating that agreement with important provisions that support U.S. agriculture, and drive American innovation and competitiveness. The USMCA will provide new market access for dairy and poultry products in Canada and maintains the zero-tariff platform on all other ag products to Mexico,” said Ben Rowe, National Affairs Coordinator, Virginia Farm Bureau.
“This is good news for trade, specifically for grain farmers, pork and poultry producers and lumber exporters,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We expect to see our export volumes begin to rebound, so this is a positive development for The Port of Virginia’s customers, cargo owners, port users and ultimately, the American economy. Trade thrives in a predictable, stable and open environment.”
“International trade is a pillar of Virginia’s economy and for nearly a century the Virginia Maritime Association has promoted, protected, and encouraged trade through Virginia’s ports. Therefore, we are pleased the U.S., Mexico, and Canada have reached an agreement with terms that reflect the business and economic changes since NAFTA was negotiated and which we hope will benefit Virginia companies for many years to come,” David White, Executive Vice President, Virginia Maritime Association, stated.
“STIHL Inc. believes the USMCA extends the fundamental tenants of free trade and offers mutual benefits for North American workers, farmers, manufacturers and businesses,” said Bjoern Fischer, President of STIHL Inc. in Virginia Beach.
AG Herring opinion on resolutions passed by localities across Virginia
Attorney General Herring issued an advisory opinion December 20th concluding that the resolutions passed by localities across Virginia declaring themselves exempt from new gun safety laws that the General Assembly may enact have “no legal effect”. Additionally, he concludes that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.
Sadly, Virginia has felt the effects of the gun violence epidemic that continues to plague our country. Over 10,000 Virginians have been killed by a gun since 2007. The Commonwealth has also been home to numerous mass shootings including the 2019 tragedy in Virginia Beach where 12 people were killed and four others wounded.
Attorney General Herring has continued to push for gun safety reforms in Virginia including universal background checks, a red flag law that would reduce the risk of someone in crisis hurting themselves or others, and reinstating the one handgun per month law. These gun measures would make Virginia safer and reduce the number of gun injuries and fatalities according to the Attorney General.
“When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear,” said Attorney General Herring. “What we’re talking about are the kind of commonsense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns. Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”
Here are a few key lines from the opinion:
• “…constitutional, statutory, and common law doctrines establish that these resolutions neither have the force of law nor authorize localities or local constitutional officials to refuse to follow or decline to enforce gun violence prevention measures enacted by the General Assembly.”
• “By their own terms, these resolutions have no legal effect.”
• “…all localities, local constitutional officers, and other local officials are obligated to follow duly enacted state laws…both the Virginia Constitution and the Code of Virginia specifically establish the supremacy of laws passed by the General Assembly over local ordinances and policies…Nor have localities been delegated any authority – either express or implied – to exempt themselves (or anyone else) from gun violence prevention statutes.”
• “…neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis.”
Click here to download the advisory opinion issued by AG Herring.
County Supervisors approve ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ designation
2nd Amendment Sanctuary update: Steve Foreman continues the discussion
Virginia and CSX announce landmark rail agreement
Governor Ralph Northam announced a landmark agreement to expand reliability and service on Virginia’s rail lines, creating a pathway to separate passenger and freight operations along the Richmond to Washington, D.C. corridor. The parties will continue work to finalize definitive agreements with execution planned in the second half of 2020.
The agreement between the Commonwealth and CSX outlines a $3.7 billion investment that includes:
- Building a new Virginia-owned Long Bridge across the Potomac River, with tracks dedicated exclusively to passenger and commuter rail;
- Acquisition of more than 350 miles of railroad right-of-way and 225 miles of track; and
- 37 miles of new track improvements, including a Franconia-Springfield bypass.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make our rail system work better for everyone, both in Virginia and along the entire East Coast,” said Governor Northam. “This agreement will change the future of transportation in Virginia, improving our ability to move people and goods across the state, and opening up potential rail service in underserved parts of the Commonwealth.”
Currently Long Bridge, built in 1904 and owned by CSX, carries every passenger, commuter, and CSX freight train that crosses the Potomac River. But it has only two tracks, and is at 98 percent capacity in peak times. The new bridge will relieve this bottleneck, providing track for passenger and commuter trains while freight trains exclusively use the existing Long Bridge.
“CSX is proud of the innovative agreement reached with the Commonwealth of Virginia which will advance our goals for increased safety, efficiency, and volume growth while meeting the public’s desire for more passenger rail service to relieve commuter traffic congestion in the I-95 corridor,” said Jim Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX. “We thank Governor Northam, Secretary Valentine, and her team for their leadership on this partnership that will benefit CSX and the people of Virginia for many years to come.”
The Commonwealth has negotiated improvements with CSX to increase service levels. These improvements will be phased in over 10 years, resulting in the additional service:
- Doubling the number of Virginia Amtrak trains;
- Providing nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and Washington, D.C.;
- Increasing Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service by 75 percent along the I-95 corridor, with 15-minute intervals during peak periods and adding weekend service;
- Increasing Amtrak service to Newport News and allowing for improved schedule of the third Amtrak train to Norfolk;
- Laying the foundation for Southeast High Speed Rail through the acquisition of the abandoned S-Line which runs from Petersburg into North Carolina; and
- Preserving an existing freight corridor between Doswell and Clifton Forge for future east-west passenger service.
The Commonwealth is bringing together federal, state, and regional partners to fund the proposal, with Amtrak playing a critical role. The Amtrak Board of Directors has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth that outlines their commitment to this program.
“Amtrak is thrilled to be supporting this game-changing rail investment program as an investor and partner,” said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer. “This program is a model for the nation of how to grow passenger and freight service together in order to relieve congestion, protect our environment, and enhance mobility.”
These agreements allow the Commonwealth to move forward with confirming commitments from potential partners and give Virginia the opening to bring more partners to the table.
“Today’s announcement represents the start of an exciting new chapter for commuter rail in Virginia,” said Katie Cristol, Chair of VRE’s Operations Board. “Expansion of the Long Bridge will enable us to grow VRE service to include new riders, new hours, and new weekend service—in short, to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for tens of thousands more Northern Virginians. That vision is truly within reach, with the Commonwealth now in a position to own and manage this major passenger rail asset.”
Studies show that highway expansion is increasingly unable to alleviate gridlock and congestion in Northern Virginia. The Commonwealth’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment is completing a study of the I-95 Corridor. One preliminary finding estimates a $12.5 billion cost to build one additional lane in each direction for approximately 50 miles—with congestion returning in the peak period the day it opens.
“As we work to maximize investments in highways, transit, and Metro, this partnership creates an unprecedented opportunity to unlock the potential of rail and commuter rail, and allows Virginia to focus on customer service, reliability, and performance,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This also provides the critical infrastructure needed to explore options to expand rail to other corridors in the Commonwealth.”
This rail expansion is expected to remove five million cars and one million trucks off Virginia highways each year, and propel the Port of Virginia toward its goal of moving 40 percent of containers by rail. In addition, the acquisition of portions of the Buckingham Branch will preserve a future opportunity to create an east-west “college” corridor.
“VRE already moves the equivalent of one lane of traffic off I-95 and I-395 each day,” said Jennifer Mitchell, Director of Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “This agreement will allow Virginia to move double the number of people at a fraction of the cost.”
The Stephen F. Fuller Institute at George Mason University estimates rail commuters will contribute an additional $2 billion annually to Virginia due to expanded commuter activity made possible by a new Long Bridge.
Governor Northam proposes $1.2 billion investment in K-12 Education
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced his budget will include one of the largest new investments in K-12 education ever proposed in Virginia, totaling $1.2 billion.
The budget includes the single-largest increase for at-risk schools in Virginia history, raises teacher salaries 3 percent, funds more school counselors and new staff supports for English language learners, and makes significant new flexible funds available for local divisions.
“Students deserve quality public schools, no matter where they live,” said Governor Northam. “This budget provides extra funding to help close the achievement gap in high-need schools, especially in urban and rural Virginia. Every child should have access to a world-class education, and this budget advances that commitment.”
Academic achievement gaps are persistent and growing in Virginia, for students of color, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities. Forty percent of Virginia’s public pre-K-12 students are economically disadvantaged, and 13 percent are learning English, according to Fall 2019 reports on student demographics. Teacher recruitment and retention also remain pressing challenges for the state.
“This historic budget reaffirms our clear and ongoing commitment to educational equity our public education system,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “These bold changes will dramatically increase supports for educationally at-risk learners, help us recruit and retain the best teachers, and help school divisions serve the unique needs of their students.”
Budget highlights include:
- Flexible Supports for Educationally At-Risk Students: $140.4 million to increase the “At-Risk Add-On” for educationally at-risk students. This is the largest single increase to this funding source in Virginia’s history;
- Teacher Raise: $145.1 million for a 3 percent salary increase in the second year, for funded Standards of Quality instructional and support positions;
- Flexible Per-Pupil Allocation: $125 million in new flexible funds for local divisions;
- Additional School Counselors: $99.3 million to increase the number of counselors at every grade level;
- Instructional Support for English Language Learners: $27.6 million to increase the number of instructional positions;
- School Meals: $10.6 million to help cover the cost of school breakfast and lunch for families who qualify for reduced meal pricing; and,
- Rebenchmarking and Routine Updates: $808.5 million for formula-driven enrollment and program updates.
“When we prioritize the social-emotional needs of our students, we enable them to succeed both inside and outside the classroom,” said Mr. Lyons Sanchezconcha, an educator at Huguenot High School. “Governor Northam’s proposed investment will help educators better support our most vulnerable students and close achievement gaps around the Commonwealth.
“Virginia’s teachers are the foundation of our education system,” said Dr. James Lane, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “By providing both a raise and additional personnel to support English language learners, we are ensuring we can recruit and retain the best talent and provide the unique supports students need to succeed.”
Last week, Governor Northam announced an additional $94.8 million to expand access to and support the quality of early care and learning programs for at-risk three- and four-year-olds. The Governor also announced a $145 million proposal to make tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields.
