On Thursday, Congress gaveled out for the year after a whirlwind week of last-minute legislating. Specifically, Congress passed critical end-of-year funding bills to keep the government open for another year, as well as the annual defense bill. Contained in these bills are a number of Senator Warner’s top priorities for Virginia, including protections for military families in privatized housing, a pay raise for the troops, a pay raise and paid family leave for federal workers, and legislation preserving coal miners’ pensions and healthcare, among many others.
You can read about all the Virginia priorities included in the annual defense bill (known as NDAA) here and all of the Virginia priorities included in the annual government funding (or “appropriations”) legislation here.
This has been a busy year for Senator Warner, so as we head into the holiday season, Senator Warner has made a list and checked it twice, tallying up some of his wins for Virginia in 2019.
FOR VETERANS & MILITARY FAMILIES
Military Housing: As part of the annual defense bill, Sen. Warner secured passage of major portions of the Ensuring Safe Housing for our Military Act, a bill to address hazardous living conditions in privatized military housing throughout the United States, including service members and their families living in homes with persistent mold blooms, water leaks and rodent and insect infestations. The NDAA also includes provisions establishing a tenants’ bill of rights for military families.
Fixed an Unfair Tax on Gold Star Families: As part of the annual appropriations package passed this week, Congress passed Warner-sponsored legislation correcting one of the many unintended consequences of the 2017 GOP tax bill that treats military and VA survivor benefits as trusts or estates, subjecting the benefits of many military families to a much higher tax rate. The Gold Star Family Tax Relief Act will fix this error by treating any military and VA survivor benefits as earned income, rather than at the trust or parent tax rate.
Repealed the Military Widows Tax: This week, Congress passed the Military Widow’s Tax Elimination Act, as part of the NDAA. This Warner-sponsored bill will repeal the unfair law that prevents as many as 67,000 surviving military spouses nationwide from receiving their full Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs survivor benefits.
Pay Raise for our Troops: As part of the NDAA, Sen. Warner helped secure a 3.1% pay raise for all military servicemembers beginning in 2020.
Doing Right by Vietnam Vets: In June, the President signed into law the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, a Warner-sponsored bill that ended the exclusion from VA benefits for Vietnam-era veterans who were exposed to toxic herbacide Agent Orange while serving aboard US Navy ships. Later, as part of the annual appropriations legislation, Sen. Warner voted in favor of $153.6 million to fund the VA’s implementation of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act. That funding package also includes language requiring the VA to report to Congress within 30 days 1) the reason for the two-year delay in expanding the presumptive list; 2) a cost estimate for adding new diseases; and 3) the date the VA plans to implement a decision.
Cut Red Tape to Improve VA Healthcare: In August, Sen. Warner secured approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget of lease prospectuses for new VA outpatient clinics in Hampton Roads and Fredericksburg. In September, he secured sign-off from the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. These final moves are the culmination of a years-long effort led by Sen. Warner to address bureaucratic barriers to these new veterans clinics. Having cleared the final hurdles, the federal government is now accepting bids for the construction of the new facilities.
FOR OUR NATIONAL SECURITY
Funding for Virginia’s Shipbuilding Industry: The NDAA authorizes $23.9 billion dollars for shipbuilding, part of which will fund construction for two Virginia-class submarines and an aircraft carrier. As part of the NDAA, Sen. Warner also voted to fund the Navy’s block procurement of 9 Virginia-class submarines, 5 of which will be launched from Newport News. Sen. Warner has long advocated for block-buy efforts to save taxpayer money and provide stability for the Navy’s capabilities and Virginia’s shipbuilding industry.
USS Truman: The NDAA also authorizes funding for the mid-life refueling of the USS Truman, stationed out of Naval Station Norfolk.
F-22 program relocation to Norfolk: Following efforts by Sen. Warner and the Virginia delegation, the Air Force announced plans to permanently relocate an F-22 Raptor training squadron from Florida to Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
Passed the Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA): As Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Warner spends hours each week cloistered away in a secure hearing room, performing oversight over the 17 government entities and numerous cleared private contractors comprising the U.S. intelligence community (many of which are headquartered in Virginia.) In addition to its oversight responsibilities, one task required of the Senate Intelligence Committee is to pass the annual Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA). This week, Congress passed the legislation as part of the annual NDAA bill. You can read about all of the specific, unclassified highlights of that bill here. Sen. Warner is particularly proud to have authored a provision providing 12 weeks of paid parental leave to intelligence personnel, including adoptive and foster parents, matching what many private sector companies are already providing.
Reducing the Security Clearance Backlog: Sen. Warner has been relentless in pushing the Pentagon, the Office of Personnel Management, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to reduce the wait times for national security workers and contractors to receive security clearances, successfully pushing to get the security clearance backlog cut by more than half over the course of the year. The IAA also includes legislation authored by Sen. Warner to modernize the antiquated security clearance process, return the background investigation inventory that once stood at 725,000 cases to a healthy, stable level, and bring greater accountability to the system.
Bipartisan Senate Reports on Russia’s Intervention in 2016: As part of its oversight investigation into the intelligence community’s response to the 2016 Russian election interference campaign, the Senate Intelligence Committee released two reports, the first on Russia’s efforts against U.S. election infrastructure, and the second on Russia’s use of social media in the 2016 election.
Funding to Secure Our Elections: Sen. Warner helped secure $675 million in additional funding to help states and localities improve the security of their election infrastructure. However, as Sen. Warner has repeatedly and strenuously noted, additional funding is not a substitute for passing the multiple bipartisan election security and anti-misinformation bills that Senate GOP leadership has been blocking all year.
Standing with Hong Kong: President Trump recently signed into law Warner-backed legislation to defend the rights of the people of Hong Kong at a time when Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms are under assault by interference from the Chinese government and Communist Party, and to impose sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for human rights abuses in Hong Kong.
FOR FEDERAL WORKERS
Passed Paid Family Leave for Federal Workers: Federal workers will soon be eligible for 12 weeks paid parental leave, thanks to a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that Congress passed this week. Until now, new parents have had to tap into sick leave, vacation time, and unpaid leave in order to care for a child. This provision builds on language Sen. Warner was able to secure in the Intelligence Authorization Act providing 12 weeks of paid leave to new parents in the intelligence community.
Pay Raise for Federal Workers: As part of the end-of-year appropriations bill, Congress approved a 3.1% pay raise for federal workers, which Sen. Warner had formally requested earlier this year.
Preventing the Elimination of OPM: The defense bill passed this week prevents the Trump Administration from merging the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) with the General Services Administration (GSA) without first providing Congress and the public transparency on the rationale behind the move, backed by sound, independent analysis of the potential costs and benefits. This mirrors an effort pushed by Sen. Warner to prevent the federal workforce from being subjected to continued political attacks and increased political interference by the Trump Administration.
Shutdown Back Pay: In January, the President signed Warner-sponsored legislation providing back pay to federal workers affected by the 35-day government shutdown.
Relief for Relocated Federal Workers: As part of the NDAA, Congress passed the bipartisan Relocation Expense Parity Act, a bill Sen. Warner sponsored that will provide financial relief to certain civilian federal employees who have to relocate for work. The bill will ensure that all federal employees who qualify to have their moving costs reimbursed by the government are also repaid for the taxes owed on relocation reimbursements.
MAJOR WINS FOR NOVA…
Transportation Funding: The appropriations package approved this week provides $1 billion for competitive transportation grants through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, formerly known as “TIGER” grants. Virginia has previously used these grants for projects including I-95 Express Lanes, I-564 connector from Norfolk International Terminals at the Port of Virginia, I-64 Delta Frames Bridges in Rockbridge County, the Pulse bus-rapid transit system in Richmond, and Northstar Boulevard in Loudoun County near Dulles.
WMATA $$$: The spending bill also included the full federal funding of $150 million for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) capital improvements. In May, Sen. Warner introduced legislation to renew the federal funding commitment to Metro, provide critical safety reforms, and strengthen oversight of WMATA.
Leesburg Airport: It also includes $7 million for the Federal Aviation Administration to continue its remote tower systems pilot program at smaller airports, including the Remote Tower Center partnership between Leesburg Executive Airport and Saab Technologies, as well as similar remote tower pilot projects being developed around the country.
WMATA Safety: When it was reported that a state-owned Chinese company was a likely frontrunner for the contract to manufacture the new 8000 series rail cars, Sen. Warner successfully pressured WMATA to add additional cybersecurity requirements to the procurement process, in order to reduce the risks that Metro could be vulnerable to hacking or cyberespionage.
… CENTRAL VIRGINIA:
Honoring Captain Kahn: In April, legislation sponsored by Sen. Warner was implemented, renaming a Charlottesville Post office in honor of the late U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan, a graduate of the University of Virginia.
Richmond Airport: As part of the end-of-year spending package, Sen. Warner secured an additional $734,314 to reimburse Richmond International Airport for baggage screening equipment purchased after 9/11.
… COASTAL VIRGINIA:
Honoring a Virginia Beach Hero: In August, the President signed Warner-sponsored legislation into law renaming a Virginia Beach post office after Ryan “Keith” Cox, a longtime public utilities employee who sacrificed his own life to save others during the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
Virginia Beach Strong: In December, Congress sent Sen. Warner’s Virginia Beach Strong Act to the President’s desk, where it awaits signature into law. The bill will make technical fixes to the tax code allowing contributions to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund to be tax-deductible.
Supporting NASA Wallops: Sen. Warner wrote and passed into law legislation to boost aeronautics industry innovation, research and development, and supported successful legislation to reimburse the Town of Chincoteague for the purchase and installation of new production wells to replace contaminated wells located on NASA Wallops Flight Facility property.
… & SWVA:
Passed the Bipartisan Miners Act: Following years of efforts by Sen. Warner to safeguard benefits for mine workers and secure pensions for our nation’s retired miners, Congress passed the Warner-sponsored Bipartisan American Miners Act as part of the end-of-year appropriations bill. The legislation would shore up the 1974 United Mine Workers of America Pension Plan – which is currently headed for insolvency due to coal company bankruptcies and the 2008 financial crisis – protecting pension benefits for 92,000 miners, and healthcare benefits for 13,000 miners, including 800 retirees in Virginia affected by the 2018 bankruptcy of Westmoreland Coal Co.
Caring for Miners with Black Lung Disease: The annual appropriations bill also extends an expired funding source for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund through 2020, shoring up the stability of this fund established in 1978 to treat coal miners affected by black lung disease. Sen. Warner helped spearhead a Senate effort to restore funding for the Fund after the tax that supports it expired at the end of 2018.
Saved the Flatwoods Job Corps: Sen. Warner helped lead an effort to protect the Flatwoods Job Corps facility in Coeburn, Virginia. In May 2019, USDA and DOL announced they were terminating an interagency agreement that provided for the operation of the Civilian Conservation Center program within the Forest Service. As part of the reorganization, DOL announced plans to close nine of the 25 CCCs operated in eight states, including the Flatwoods center in Coeburn, Virginia. The proposed closures were expected to lead to the loss of nearly 1,100 Forest Service jobs. Under pressure from Sen. Warner and others, the Trump Administration later reversed course, saving a facility that employs ~70 individuals and can accommodate up to 180 students.
Record Funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission: Sen. Warner secured $175 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), an increase of $10 million over fiscal year 2019. In April, Sen. Warner led a Senate appropriations letter in support of increased ARC funding. Last fiscal year, ARC supported 32 projects in Virginia totaling $8.2 million in federal investment, matched by nearly $20.5 million in state, local, and private investments. This funding will help create and retain 950 jobs in the region.
Lee County Hospital: In October, after a six-year bipartisan effort spearheaded by Sens. Warner and Kaine, Rep. Morgan Griffith, and local officials, the Lee County Hospital reopened its urgent care center, six years after the hospital closed in 2013, leaving the county without access to a nearby hospital. It is expected to be fully reopened next year. Sen. Warner is also the lead sponsor of legislation to benefit hospitals in medically underserved areas like Lee County, where patients are more likely to be uninsured and hospitals have struggled to stay afloat financially. The States Achieve Medicaid Expansion (SAME) Act of 2019 would allow states like Virginia that expanded Medicaid after 2014 to receive the same level of federal matching funds as states that expanded earlier, and according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, it would save Virginia’s hospitals an estimated $300 million per year in the first three years of implementation.
Funding for SWVA Forest Farming: Sen. Warner was successful in securing nearly $600,000 in federal funding for Appalachian Sustainable Development/Virginia Tech to continue and expand their Appalachian Beginning Forest Farmer Coalition. This funding will be used to increase membership and improve opportunities and capabilities among forest farmers in Central Appalachia. This grant is essential for the program to continue its operations for the next three years.
Money for Unmanned Systems: Sen. Warner has been a longtime champion of unmanned systems research, believing the new industry could be a game-changer for Virginia. He personally lobbied Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao to secure $15 million in federal grant money for the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) in Blacksburg, and helped include $24 million in the end-of-year spending package for continued research at sites like the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP).
FOR VIRGINIA’S DIVERSE COMMUNITIES
African-American History Commission Funding: As part of the end-of-year appropriations bill, Sen. Warner helped secure $3 million in funding for the 400 Years of African-American History Commission, which was established by legislation Sen. Warner passed with Rep. Bobby Scott and Sen. Kaine in 2017.
Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal: In November, bipartisan legislation sponsored by Sens. Warner and Kaine to award four African-American women scientists the Congressional Gold Medal for their work at NASA Langley was signed into law by President Trump.
Passed the FUTURE Act: Yesterday, the President signed into law the bipartisan FUTURE Act, legislation Sen. Warner supported that permanently restored $255 million in annual funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) that expired on September 30. Virginia is home to five HBCUs – Virginia Union University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg – that last year received more than $4 million in funding through the program.
Money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities: In addition, the appropriations bill includes another $93 million to support HBCUs and MSIs, providing money for HBCUs in Virginia to make campus improvements and strengthen financial management, academic resources and endowment-building capacity.
Saved Historic HBCU Sites: With Sen. Warner’s support, Congress renewed the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program, a public lands program that supports the preservation of sites on HBCU campuses that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, Virginia Union, Hampton University, Virginia State, and Virginia University of Lynchburg received grants totaling $2.27 million under the HBCU grant program.
TPS for El Salvador: After the Trump Administration announced plans to end the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) designation that allows nearly 200,000 Salvadorans to live and work in the U.S., Sen. Warner successfully urged the Administration to reverse course and extend the TPS designation for El Salvador, allowing 21,500 Salvadorans to continue working, living and thriving in Virginia.
Reversing Foreign Aid Cuts to Northern Triangle countries: Following an outcry by Sen. Warner and other lawmakers, the Trump Administration reversed plans to block aid to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras (together commonly referred to as the Northern Triangle countries). Sen. Warner has also introduced legislation to tackle the root causes of the migrant crisis forcing many women, children and families from those countries to seek refuge in the U.S.
Ensuring an Accurate Census: Sen. Warner successfully pushed back on the Trump Administration’s attempts to add a politically-motivated question about citizenship to the 2020 census.
Virginia Tribes: As part of the appropriations package, Sen. Warner secured $1.281 million for the New Tribes program, an increase of $161,000 over last year. In 2018, Sen. Warner and Sen. Kaine successfully passed legislation granting federal recognition to six Virginia tribes.
FOR VIRGINIA FARMERS AND PRODUCERS
Reversing the Chinese Ban on U.S. Poultry: In November, the Chinese government announced that it was lifting its import ban on U.S. poultry products that had been in place since 2015. Opening up the China market has been a top Warner priority since the ban was announced. The Virginia poultry industry has estimated that the lifting of the ban could boost the Commonwealth’s poultry exports by over $20 million a year.
Industrial Hemp Crop Insurance: Following the 2018 passage of Warner-sponsored legislation legalizing industrial hemp, Sen. Warner successfully led an effort to include Virginia in a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop insurance pilot program. Crop insurance is often critical for farmers to guard against unforeseen disasters. Drafts of this pilot program initially did not include Virginia, potentially giving growers in other states an unfair advantage in the new market. Following a bipartisan effort to persuade Agrilogic, the private company selected by USDA to run the pilot program, Virginia was included.
FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC LANDS
Record levels of Chesapeake Bay Funding: Sen. Warner – in coordination with other Chesapeake Bay delegation members – was able to secure $85 million for EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program, record funding for the program. The Chesapeake Bay Program coordinates Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration and protection efforts throughout the region, and the majority of its funds are passed through to the states and local communities for on-the-ground restoration. The Chesapeake Bay Program is managed by the EPA through the Chesapeake Bay program office. In his initial budget requests, the President proposed slashing Chesapeake Bay funding to just $5 million.
Permanently Renewed LWCF: Sen. Warner supported a successful effort to permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which protects and preserves Virginia’s public lands.
Passed the Good Samaritan Search and Recovery Act: Sen. Warner was able to secure passage of the Good Samaritan Search and Recovery Act in the Natural Resources Management Act (S.47). This legislation allows Good Samaritans, or eligible search and recovery operations, expedited access to certain public lands so that they may conduct searches for missing persons. Sen. Warner’s involvement in this issue was prompted by the experience of Jodi Goldberg of Alexandria, whose brother, Keith, was killed and whose body was left at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Las Vegas, Nevada in 2012. His family worked for 10 months to get the permits and secure a one million-dollar liability insurance policy required by the National Park Service before it would allow a trained volunteer search and recovery team to search for his body in the national park.
Passed 9/11 National Memorial Trail Resolution: Sen. Warner with Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) secured Senate passage of the 9/11 National Memorial Trail resolution. This resolution highlights the significance of the September 11th National Memorial Trail – a 1,300-mile network of roads and paths that connect the Pentagon Memorial (Arlington, Va.), the Flight 93 National Memorial (Shanksville, Pa.), the National September 11th Memorial and Museum (New York City, N.Y.), and the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection (Yardley, Pa.). The NMT also passes through parts of Maryland, West Virginia, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.
FOR FAMILIES, WORKERS AND CONSUMERS
Ashanti Alert Act Implementation Funding: President Trump signed into law Sen. Warner’s bill to establish a nationwide alert system for missing adults at the end of last year, but the Department of Justice has been too slow to get the Ashanti Alert up and running. As part of his efforts to pressure DOJ to start saving lives with this system, Sen. Warner secured language in the end-of-year spending bill requiring the Department of Justice to provide Congress with a progress report of the Ashanti Alert implementation within 30 days. Additionally, the legislation requires that the DOJ establish a firm deadline for full implementation of the Ashanti Alert Act no later than 90 days after the funding bill is signed into law. The law is named after Ashanti Billie, the 19-year-old who was abducted in Norfolk, Va. on September 18, 2017, and whose body was discovered in North Carolina 11 days after she was first reported missing.
Ending Annoying Robocalls: On Thursday, Congress sent President Trump a Warner-backed bill cracking down on illegal robocall scams, setting the bill up to become law in the coming days. The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act gives regulators more time to find scammers, increases civil forfeiture penalties for those who are caught, requires service providers to adopt call authentication and blocking, and brings relevant federal agencies and state attorneys general together to address impediments to criminal prosecution of robocallers who intentionally break laws.
Saving Money on Health Care: Congress signed off on Sen. Warner’s bill to reauthorize the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), the independent nonprofit corporation established under the Affordable Care Act to save Americans money on their health care costs and help patients better understand their diagnostic and treatment options.
Researching the Causes of Gun Violence: For the first time in 20 years, Congress signed off this week on $25 million to support scientific studies on gun violence, which kills more than 1,000 Virginians annually. Sen. Warner introduced legislation earlier this year to fund firearms safety and gun violence prevention research at the at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Investing in Workers: For years, Sen. Warner has been calling for companies to do a better job investing in their workforce. After Sen. Warner weighed in, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently proposed modernizing the reporting and disclosure of human capital management practices, which will allow investors to see whether a company is making the appropriate investments in its workforce.
Beach Safety: Sen. Warner successfully encouraged the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to launch a public awareness campaign about the dangers of improperly secured beach umbrellas, after a woman was killed in Virginia Beach in 2016 when she was struck in the torso by an airborne beach umbrella.
Export-Import Bank: As part of the appropriations package, the Export-Import Bank was reauthorized for seven years through 2026. Last year, the Ex-Im Bank supported $51 million in Virginia exports.
Brand USA: Sen. Warner sponsored legislation, which was included in the appropriations package, to reauthorize the Brand USA Program through 2027. Brand USA is a highly effective public-private promotion program which drives important foreign tourism to the Commonwealth. Last year, 1.1 million international tourists spent $2 billion visiting Virginia.
Law Enforcement: Sen. Warner helped secure $547.2 million for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, the leading source of federal justice funding for state and local jurisdictions, supporting a range of law enforcement and courts programs. Sen. Warner also helped secure $235 million for the COPS Hiring Program, placing 1,300 more police officers on the streets of our communities.
CASEWORK – BY THE #’S
One of Sen. Warner’s most integral duties is assisting constituents with federal services, like Social Security, Medicare, veterans or military affairs, taxes, passports, and immigration issues. Each year, Sen. Warner’s office assists thousands of Virginians in navigating the federal bureaucracy. Let’s take a look at the numbers:
Number of Casework Letters Sent – 13,723
Cases Closed – 2,259
Agency Funds Recouped to Virginians: Nearly $7 million from the IRS, VA, Social Security Administration, and other agencies
Just a couple of highlights from a busy year in casework:
Homecoming: Sen. Warner’s office assisted former UVA Women’s Basketball Coach Joanne Boyle with an immigration issue that had prevented her from bringing her adopted daughter home from Senegal. You can read more about her daughter’s story at ESPN.com.
Approved: After 21-month-old Daryn Sullivan was denied access to a life-changing gene therapy by her insurance company because of its cost, Sen. Warner’s office worked her family to get that decision reversed. You can read more in the Washington Post.
Sen. Warner also helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grant money for projects all over Virginia: whether it’s major bucks ($50 million to Virginia Commonwealth University to research the long-term impacts of mild traumatic brain injuries or concussions on service members and veterans … $60 million to expand access to affordable housing in Norfolk and Newport News) or smaller amounts ($400,000 to the University of Virginia to expand telemedicine treatment in underserved parts of Virginia), every federal $ makes a BIG difference at home.
Warner and Kaine: Bills to avert a government shutdown head to the President’s desk
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) praised Senate passage of two bipartisan, bicameral spending bills to fund federal programs that are critical to Virginia and keep the federal government open through 2020. Following today’s Senate passage, the bills now head to the President’s desk for signature.
“Today I voted to avert another painful government shutdown like the one that hurt thousands of Virginia families earlier this year, during President Trump’s 35-day government shutdown,” said Sen. Warner. “Every year I advocate for much-needed resources to strengthen communities across Virginia and this year is no exception. In this bill, we finally secured health care and pension benefits that our miners have rightfully earned, and successfully pushed for a well-deserved pay raise for our federal workforce and men and women in uniform. This bill also forces the Department of Justice to finally adhere to a firm deadline on the full implementation of the Ashanti Alert system, just to name a few wins for Virginia. With so much critical funding at stake for the Commonwealth, I urge the President to swiftly sign these bills into law.”
“I’m proud many of our efforts to improve the lives of Virginians were included in our final spending package,” said Sen. Kaine. “This bipartisan legislation includes my bill to raise the tobacco age to 21 and a bill I cosponsored to protect the health and pension benefits of retired miners. It also includes significant funding I supported to boost resiliency at military installations at risk from threats like climate change, strengthen rural infrastructure, and support career and technical education. I’m thrilled our colleagues worked together to fund these crucial priorities.”
The following list includes many of the provisions Sens. Warner and Kaine advocated for:
400 Years of African-American History Commission: Includes $3.3 million in federal funding for the Commission to honor four centuries of African-American history. The Senators sponsored legislation, which was signed into law in 2018, to establish the Commission and participated in events this year to commemorate 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in English Colonial America at Point Comfort, Virginia.
Ashanti Alert: Includes a provision supported by both Senators that would require the Department of Justice to provide Congress with a progress report of the Ashanti Alert implementation within 30 days. Additionally, the legislation requires that the DOJ establish a firm deadline for full implementation of the Ashanti Alert Act no later than 90 days after the bill is signed into law.
Tobacco 21: Includes the Tobacco-Free Youth Act introduced by Sen. Kaine and supported by Sen. Warner that would raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. Additionally, the bill provides incentives to states to continue inspections and reporting to ensure retailers do not sell tobacco products to those under 21.
Miners’ Benefits: The Senators successfully pushed to include a fix for miners’ health care and pensions, which is headed for insolvency due to coal company bankruptcies. This bill will secure the pensions of 92,000 coal miners and protect healthcare benefits for 13,000 miners across the country – that includes hundreds of retirees in Southwest Virginia who were affected by the recent Westmoreland Coal bankruptcy. The bill also extends funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund until the end of 2020 by extending the tax on mining companies that helps fund the program.
Army Corps of Engineers: Provides $7.65 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers, $651.5 million above FY 2019, including $2.5 million for the Norfolk Harbor Widening and Deepening project.
NASA: Provides $22.63 billion in federal funds, an increase of $1.13 billion above the FY 2019 enacted level. The bill also includes $783.9 million for NASA’s aeronautic research to advance aviation technology by cutting air traffic congestion and pollution, improving safety, and introducing new technologies for the future of flight. Aeronautics research at NASA is increasingly focusing on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Traffic Management, which will improve the integration of drones into our national airspace. Earlier this year, Sen. Warner introduced legislation to boost aeronautics industry innovation, research and development.
Economic Development Administration: Includes $333 million for the Economic Development Administration (EDA), $30 million above FY 2019. Last year, Virginia received 12 EDA grants totaling $3.97 million. A majority of these funds went to the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CCAM) to support the construction for an expansion to house the CCAM Apprentice Academy, including classrooms, administrative support, a break room, and a high bay training area.
Richmond International Airport Reimbursement: The Senators successfully pushed for the inclusion of $40 million in federal funds to help reimburse airports that purchased security screening equipment following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Richmond International Airport spent almost $4 million in 2005 to protect passenger safety and was promised federal reimbursement, which it has yet to fully receive. The airport is expected to receive $734,314 from this tranche of funds, bringing total reimbursement to date to $2,386,522, more than halfway to the $4 million the airport was owed.
Census: Provides $7.56 billion in new discretionary funding, $1.4 billion above the President’s budget request, to enable the Bureau to effectively prepare for and conduct a thorough and accurate 2020 Decennial Census. The Senators introduced legislation to oppose efforts by the Administration to include politically motivated questions to the census that would curb participation.
FBI Headquarters: Provides no federal funds for the Trump Administration to follow through on their hasty and controversial proposal to rebuild the current FBI headquarters building without a proper and full analysis. Sens. Warner and Kaine have for years worked to secure funding for a new FBI headquarters to replace the current, deteriorating J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, which was built in 1974. In 2017, the Trump Administration abruptly backed away from plans to possibly move the FBI headquarters to Virginia, announcing instead in February 2018 plans to demolish the existing FBI headquarters in Washington and build a new facility in its place.
OPM-GSA Merger: The bill does not provide funding for the Administration’s proposal to merge the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) with the General Services Administration (GSA). Earlier this week, Congress blocked the Trump Administration from executing their proposed merger without first providing Congress and the public transparency on the rationale behind the move, backed by sound, independent analysis of the potential costs and benefits. This mirrors an effort pushed by Sens. Warner and Kaine to prevent the federal workforce from being subjected to continued political attacks and increased political interference by the Trump Administration.
Election Security: Includes $435 million for a new round of election security grants ahead of the 2020 elections. The manager’s package included critical language specifying that the grants be used for the purchase of election equipment that uses paper ballots, the conduct of post-election audits, cybersecurity training of election officials, and other cyber-security related improvements.
VA leases: Includes a provision to urge the General Services Administration to expedite the lease procurement projects for new VA medical clinics – which includes an outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads run by GSA and an outpatient clinic in Fredericksburg run by the VA that Sen. Warner has continuously pushed to get open and operational to ease the wait times for Virginia veterans.
Defense Community Infrastructure Program: The bill provides $50 million for the Defense Community Infrastructure Program, which allows DoD to work with state and local governments to address critical infrastructure improvements affecting resiliency of our military installations.
MilCon: Includes nearly $500 million in funding for 11 military construction projects across the Commonwealth.
- Fort Belvoir: Provides $60 million for a Secure Operations and Administration Facility.
- Joint Base Langley-Eustis: Provides $55 million for an Advanced Individual Training Barracks Complex.
- Naval Station Norfolk: Provides $79.1 million for a Mariner Skills Training Center.
- Portsmouth Shipyard: Provides $48.9 million for Dry Dock Flood Protection improvements.
- Quantico: Provides $70 million for a Wargaming Center.
- Dam Neck Annex: Provides $12.7 million for a SOF Demolition Training Compound Expansion.
- Defense Distribution Depot Richmond: Provides $98.8 million for an Operations Center.
- Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story: Provides $32.6 million for the construction of a SOF Operations Support Facility and $13 million for a SOF Training Facility.
- Pentagon: Provides $8.6 million for a backup generator and $20.1 million for a control tower and fire station.
Veterans: Provides $91.9 billion in funding for the VA, an increase of $5.4 billion above FY19. The bill would increase funding to several Veteran Health Administration priority areas, including $1.5 billion for electronic health record modernization, $9.4 billion to increase mental health services for veterans, and $221.7 million for suicide prevention programs. It includes $1.9 billion for homelessness programs such as $380 million for the Supportive Services for Veterans and Families program and $408.3 million for the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, which provides assistance to homeless veterans.
Agent Orange: The bill also provides $153.6 million to fund the VA’s implementation of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, legislation sponsored by the Senators and signed into law to get veterans benefits for illnesses related to toxic herbicide Agent Orange, including those who were stationed on ships off the Vietnamese coast, also known as Blue Water Navy veterans. The bill also includes language to force the Administration to explain the delay in expanding the presumptive list, a cost estimate for adding new diseases, and the date the VA plans to implement the decision. This week, Sen. Warner spoke on the Senate floor urging the Trump Administration to reverse its decision to block an expansion of approved Agent Orange–related conditions that qualify a veteran for benefits.
Gold Star Families: This legislation corrects one of the many unintended consequences of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 – legislation forced through by the GOP that, among other things, treats military and VA survivor benefits as trusts or estates, subjecting the benefits of many military families to a much higher tax rate. The Senators introduced legislation earlier this year to make sure surviving families aren’t unfairly penalized, and pay back those families that had to incur this unjust tax hike.
Shipbuilding: The bill provides over $13 billion in VA Shipbuilding priorities such as: Ford-class aircraft carrier construction ($2.27 billion), aircraft carrier overhaul ($650 million), and Virginia-class ($8.32 billion) and Columbia-class ($1.82 billion) submarine construction. The bill also provides over $13 billion for ship repairs.
Federal Employee & Military Pay Raise: Provides a 3.1 percent pay raise for federal civilian employees and our military. Sens. Warner and Kaine successfully pushed to override President Trump’s request for a punitive, across-the-board pay freeze for the federal workforce.
Animal Protection: The bill provides $1 million to ensure stronger enforcement of the Horse Protection Act to stop the cruel practice of horse soring, a $295,000 increase above FY 19. Sen. Warner introduced and Sen. Kaine cosponsored the bipartisan PAST Act to end horse soring, and both Warner and Kaine introduced legislation to protect domestic violence victims and their pets.
Chesapeake Bay Program: Includes $85 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program, an increase of $12 million over fiscal year 2019. The Chesapeake Bay Program coordinates Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration and protection efforts, and the majority of its funds are passed through to the states and local communities for on-the-ground restoration. The Senators wrote to congressional appropriators urging them to include significant increased funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program in the final spending bill. The bill also includes $3 million for the Chesapeake Bay Gateways and Watertrails Network, an increase of $1 million over FY 2019. The Senators introduced legislation to reauthorize the highly successful Chesapeake Bay Gateways and Watertrails program run by the National Park Service.
Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF): Provides $495 million for LWCF, an increase of $60 million over FY 2019. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the Virginia outdoors industry supports approximately $21.9 billion in annual consumer spending and 197,000 direct jobs. The bill also includes $2.42 million for land acquisition around Petersburg National Battlefield, which is a direct result of the Senators legislation to complete the expansion that was signed into law by President Obama. Additionally, the bill includes $1.36 million for land conservation efforts around the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
Virginia Tribes: Includes $1.281 million for the New Tribes program, an increase of $161,000 over FY 2019. Last year, the Senators successfully secured federal recognition for Virginia’s six tribes.
National Park Service: Provides $3.37 billion for the Park Service, an increase of $154 million from FY 2019. This includes $1.15 billion for bridge repair and replacement, $70 million for nationally significant federal transportation assets, and $100 million for the Appalachian Development Highway System. In 2018, more than 25.8 million individuals visited Virginia’s 22 National Parks. Senator Warner has sponsored legislation, cosponsored by Kaine, to address the $12 billion maintenance backlog at the National Park Service, half of which is transportation needs.
Healthy Food Financing Initiative: Includes $5 million for USDA’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI), an increase of $4 million over FY 2019. The program closely follows Sen. Warner’s efforts in the Senate to eradicate food deserts and increase access to healthy, nutritious foods.
Mine Safety and Health Administration (MHSA): Provides $17.18 million for MSHA, which will work to prevent death, illness, and injury from mining and promote safe and healthy workplaces for miners in Virginia. There are approximately 3,000 coal miners employed in Virginia.
Appalachian Regional Commission: Includes $175 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), an increase of $10 million over FY 2019. Last fiscal year, ARC supported 32 projects in Virginia totaling $8.2 million in federal investment. This investment has been matched by nearly $20.5 million in state, local, and private investments. This funding helped create and retain 950 jobs in the region last year.
Hemp: The bill provides $16.5 million in new funding to implement the Hemp Production Program, which was authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill included a provision sponsored by both Senators that removed hemp from the list of controlled substances, allowing Virginia farmers to grow and sell the plant as a commodity for use in agriculture, textile, recycling, automotive, furniture, food, nutrition, beverage, paper, personal care, and construction products. The bill also includes $2 million for the FDA to research and develop policies on CBD. Senators Warner and Kaine have been strong supporters of hemp as an agricultural commodity and they successfully secured Virginia’s inclusion in a pilot to develop a crop insurance program for industrial hemp.
Job Corps: After the Administration’s failed attempt to close the Flatwoods Jobs Corps Program in Coeburn, Va., the bill secures $1.7 billion in federal funding, an increase of $25 million, to support the Jobs Corps program, the nation’s largest career technical training and educational program for at-risk youth that also supports locations in Marion and Monroe. Sens. Warner and Kaine sent a letter to the Secretaries of Labor and Agriculture calling on the Trump Administration to reverse plans to close the Flatwoods facility and introduced legislation to prevent the Administration from using any federal funding to close Jobs Corps facilities across the country.
Secure Rural Schools Program: Extends for two years the Secure Rural Schools program that provides funding for public schools and Virginia communities located near or within the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. In the last fiscal year, 51 Virginia counties received a combined $1.34 million in SRS payments
Preschool Development Grants. Provides a $25 million increase for Preschool Development Grants for a total of $275 million. These grants will improve coordination of existing early childhood care and education programs. Virginia received a $9.9 million Preschool Development Grant in January 2019 and received $17.5 million for four consecutive years (FY 14-FY 17).
TRIO Program: TRIO programs help low-income and first generation students get into and complete college. The bill provides $1.1 billion for TRIO programs, a $30 million increase from FY19. During the 2018-19 school year, Virginia’s TRIO programs served more than 14,500 students with more than $17 million in federal resources.
HBCU & MSIs: Provides $93 million in critical funding to strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). This bill would provide money for the five HBCUs in Virginia to make campus improvements and strengthen financial management, academic resources and endowment-building capacity. Earlier this month, Sens. Warner and Kaine successfully pushed to get the FUTURE Act signed into law to restore $255 million in federal funding for these critical institutions.
Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants: Includes $50 million for Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants. In November 2019, Virginia received $1.1 million through this program. The funding was awarded to the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, the University of Virginia (UVA), George Mason University, and the Community Memorial Hospital. The Community Memorial Hospital, for example, will use the funds to provide medical services via interactive video conferencing equipment to four sites in Mecklenburg County and will benefit approximately 11,000 residents.
Rural Broadband Grants: Includes $550 million for the ReConnect Pilot Program rural broadband grants, a program established by USDA last year to expand broadband infrastructure and service in rural communities. In the first round of ReConnect Pilot Program investments in 2019, USDA invested nearly 3.8 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure that will create or improve rural e-Connectivity for more than 1,250 rural households, two volunteer fire departments, and four educational facilities in Mecklenburg County.
The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Reauthorization: Includes a Warner-led provision that would reauthorize for another ten years the research institute established by the Affordable Care Act that provides independent evidence on the effectiveness, benefits and harms of different treatment options for a condition.
Public Health Data Modernization: The bill includes funding Sen. Kaine has fought for to shore up our public health data infrastructure to expedite identification and response to public health threats. The legislation provides $50 million to modernize public health data systems at CDC.
Funds Childhood Disease Research: Provides $12.6 million for the Gabriella Miller Kids First Pediatric Research Program to conduct pediatric cancer and disease research. The Senators worked to enact the legislation authorizing this program, named for 10-year-old Gabriella Miller of Loudoun County, who passed away from cancer in October of 2013.
Gun Violence Research: Includes $25 million for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institute for Health (NIH) to support firearm injury and mortality prevention research for the first time in 20 years, with the potential to identify interventions to help save lives. The Senators introduced legislation earlier this year to fund firearms safety and gun violence prevention research at the CDC.
BUILD Infrastructure Grants. Provides $1 billion for competitive transportation grants through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, formerly known as “TIGER” grants. Virginia has previously used these grants for projects including I-95 Express Lanes, I-564 connector from Norfolk International Terminals at the Port of Virginia, I-64 Delta Frames Bridges in Rockbridge County, the Pulse bus-rapid transit system in Richmond, and Northstar Boulevard in Loudoun County near Dulles.
WMATA: Includes the full federal funding of $150 million for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to fund critical capital investment and safety projects. In May, the Senators introduced legislation to renew the federal funding commitment to Metro, provide critical safety reforms, and strengthen oversight of WMATA.
UAS Research: Provides $24 million for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) research. Drone research will benefit applications like disaster response, search and rescue efforts, infrastructure inspection, package delivery, and countless others. The Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP) is an FAA-designated test site for unmanned aircraft systems. One key project at MAAP has been drone-delivery technology, and Virginia Tech has been the site of some of the most significant testing in the country. The program has received money in the past and will benefit from this continued funding.
Remote Tower System: Includes the Senators’ amendment to provide $7 million for the Federal Aviation Administration to continue its remote tower system pilot program at smaller airports. This includes the Remote Air Traffic Control Tower at Leesburg Executive Airport, the first of its kind in the United Sates, which has been run as a partnership between Leesburg Airport and Saab Technologies. As part of the program, air traffic controllers are able to work remotely, which could help ease capacity and staffing constraints. There are also similar remote tower projects being planned across the country.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF): The bill includes Sen. Kaine’s request to direct the Department of Education to remove bureaucratic hurdles the Department created for student loan borrowers in accessing the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) and also directs the Department to improve outreach to borrowers who have been denied TEPSLF and PSLF. The Senators have urged the U.S. Department of Education to take steps to improve PSLF and recently called on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to provide greater oversight of the program.
Contingent “Gig” Workers: Directs the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) to provide an annual supplement to the Current Population Survey to allow for collection of data on contingent and alternative work arrangements every two years and data on other topics related to the labor force in alternate years. Sen. Warner has continued to push the federal agency to conduct further research on the contingent workforce and introduced bipartisan legislation to test and evaluate innovative portable-benefits models for independent workers.
New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC): Extends New Markets Tax Credit through 2020 to help increase the flow of private dollars to distressed and underserved areas. Sen. Warner introduced legislation earlier this year to direct more NMTC investment in rural areas across the Commonwealth.
Brand USA: The bill reauthorizes the Brand USA Program through 2027, which is a highly effective public-private promotion program which drives important foreign tourism to the Commonwealth. In 2018, we had over 1.1 million international tourists visit the Commonwealth, who spent $2 billion in our economy. The Senators cosponsored the Brand USA Extension Act earlier this year and Sen. Warner spoke at the VA-1 Tourism Summit about the issues facing Virginia’s booming tourism industry, including the need for Brand USA reauthorization.
Legislative Update
Senator Warner calls on Trump Administration to reverse decision blocking benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) took to the Senate floor to draw attention to the plight of Vietnam-era veterans who are struggling to get veterans benefits for illnesses related to toxic herbicide Agent Orange. In his speech, Warner called on the Trump Administration to reverse its decision to block an expansion of approved Agent Orange–related conditions that automatically qualify a veteran for benefits.
According to documents obtained by the Military Times, in early 2018 White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney blocked a request by then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin to add three medical conditions (bladder cancer, Parkinson’s-like symptoms and hypothyroidism) to the list of approved Agent Orange–related conditions. The documents reveal that an estimated 83,000 veterans would have been made eligible for coverage if the decision had gone through.
“There is more than enough evidence to expand the list of Agent Orange–related conditions. We should be thanking these veterans for their service, not nickel and diming them,” said Sen. Warner on the Senate floor. “I urge my colleagues to listen to the veterans in their states. And I urge the White House to let the V-A provide these veterans with the benefits they’ve earned.”
In his remarks, Warner also shared the stories of two Hampton Roads veterans, William Badgett and Sam Harvey, and one Richmond-area veteran, Dorman Watts of North Chesterfield, VA. In recent months, Sen. Warner’s office has helped these veterans with their Department of Veterans Affairs (V-A) claims related to Agent Orange.
“My office hears regularly from veterans facing health problems like prostate cancer… like Parkinson’s… and other conditions that have been linked to Agent Orange. Time and again we hear how the V-A tries to deny benefits on the basis of a technicality,” continued Sen. Warner. “Mr. President, this is just not right. Unfortunately, this administration is far from the first to ignore the evidence about Agent Orange in order to save a few bucks.”
From 1962 to 1975, the U.S. Military sprayed over 20 million gallons of Agent Orange across Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. This toxic chemical had devastating health effects on millions of American service members in Southeast Asia, as well as to the civilians who were exposed. In 1991, Congress passed a law requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide presumptive coverage to all Vietnam veterans with illnesses that the Institute of Medicine has directly linked to Agent Orange exposure, including those who were stationed on ships off the Vietnamese coast, also known as Blue Water Navy veterans. In June, the President signed into law the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, a Warner-sponsored bill that ended the exclusion of these “Blue Water” veterans. This bipartisan legislation clarified the existing law so that Blue Water Navy veterans will be granted V–A coverage equitable to those who are already covered.
Congress is poised to vote on appropriations legislation this week that will provide $153.6 million to fund the V-A’s implementation of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act. That funding package also includes language requiring the V-A to report to Congress within 30 days 1) the reason for the two-year delay in expanding the presumptive list; 2) a cost estimate for adding new diseases; and 3) the date the VA plans to implement a decision.
Sen. Warner’s remarks:
Mr. President, I rise today to draw attention to a group of veterans who served this country decades ago, but who continue to suffer to this day as a result of their service. I’m talking about the hundreds of thousands of veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during their service.
From 1962 to 1975, the U.S. sprayed over 20 million gallons of Agent Orange across Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.
Millions of our service members, not to mention Vietnamese civilians, were exposed.
Fifty years later, hundreds of thousands of Vietnam-era veterans are still paying the price.
From the start, the federal government has tried to slow-walk attempts to cover the care these veterans earned. It wasn’t until 1991 that the VA recognized the connection… between Agent Orange exposure and several diseases and conditions, finally allowing these veterans to seek medical treatment from the VA.
Currently the list of conditions recognized by the VA stands at 14. But the science tells us that the list is far from complete.
In 2017, then-Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin called for three more conditions to be added to the list: bladder cancer, underactive thyroid, and Parkinson’s-like symptoms.
Now, these weren’t randomly chosen. They were conditions found by the National Academy of Science… to be connected to Agent Orange exposure.
The science was there, the VA was there. Yet, the White House and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney have blocked this effort to expand the list of conditions.
Do you know what the deciding factor was? It wasn’t the scientific evidence. It wasn’t the advice of VA doctors.
No, Mr. Mulvaney decided that the cost of providing care to 83,000 veterans suffering from these conditions was just too high.
And for that, Mr. President, this administration turned its back on 83,000 veterans who answered the call to serve.
Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of the federal government trying to avoid paying for the care…of men and women our nation sent to war. My office hears regularly from veterans facing health problems… like prostate cancer… like Parkinson’s… and other conditions that have been linked to Agent Orange.
Time and again we hear how the VA tries to deny benefits on the basis of a technicality.
Mr. President, this is just not right. Unfortunately, this administration is far from the first to ignore the evidence about Agent Orange in order to save a few bucks.
I want to share a few stories from my state of Virginia, which more than 204,000 Vietnam-era veterans currently call home. In many cases, veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange have been fighting multiple administrations to get these life-or-death benefits that they earned decades ago.
One veteran, William Badgett, of Hampton, Virginia, was exposed to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam with the Army.
He was in the 101st Airborne, 1st cavalry… where he served as a helicopter mechanic and supply sergeant. He has been diagnosed with a number of health conditions, including enlarged prostate, osteoporosis, kidney disease, and hardened arteries – none of which are on the VA’s presumptive list.
While the VA considers prostate cancer to be on the list, Mr. Badgett’s enlarged prostate is not presumed by the VA… to be connected to his exposure to Agent Orange… because it is not cancer.
Sam Harvey from Newport News, VA was exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 aboard the USS Constellation.
He was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. Yet despite prostate cancer being on the presumptive list, he has struggled to get VA approval for the treatment he needs.
Finally, I want to talk about Dorman Watts from North Chesterfield, VA, a Vietnam veteran, who has struggled for years…to get the disability rating from the VA… that would qualify him for comprehensive healthcare from the VA.
He has prostate cancer and heart disease and is currently undergoing radiation treatment from a private provider.
Mr. President, this is unacceptable. That’s why I’m glad that Congress included important accountability measures, as part of the defense appropriations legislation we passed this week.
Finally, after years of reluctance, years of ignoring the science, these veterans are going to get some answers about the conditions that resulted from their service.
Mr. President, there is more than enough evidence to expand the list of Agent-Orange-related conditions. We should be thanking these veterans for their service, not nickel and diming them.
I urge my colleagues to listen to the veterans in their states. And I urge the White House to let the VA provide these veterans with the benefits they’ve earned.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Legislative Update
Rep. Cline remarks during floor debate on Articles of Impeachment
WASHINGTON – Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) made the following statement on the House Floor during today’s debate on H. Res. 755 – Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors:
“Madam Speaker,
Today is a sad day for this body, for the voters who sent me here last November, and for our Nation.
Benjamin Franklin cautioned when asked what he had given us, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” Today we take a step further toward losing the Republic that our Founding Fathers envisioned by engaging in activity that they specifically warned against – the misuse of the Constitutional power of impeachment for one party’s political gain.
Our Constitution is the very foundation of our Republic. Its assurance of self-determination has been the shining beacon by which our Nation has chartered its course over the last two centuries. From a new democratic experiment struggling to survive to the greatest Nation on Earth, America has been powered over the years – not by Government – but by the ingenuity, the bravery, and the faith of its people, confident in their place as one Nation, under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.
And so it is “We the People” who determine our President, not “We the Judiciary Committee,” or “We the Congress.” The Constitution is clear – it is only when we see clear proof of the impeachable offenses outlined in Article II, Section 4 – treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors – that we are to challenge the decision of the voters, break the figurative glass, and pull the emergency rip-cord that is impeachment. We do not have that proof today.
Thomas Jefferson said, “I know of no safe depository of the ultimate powers of society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education.”
But rather than educate, this majority has chosen today to obfuscate with hearsay, innuendo, and speculation.
And when history looks back on this shameful period for this House, it will judge it for what it truly is – the ugly hijacking by the Majority of our Constitution and the powers it so solemnly entrusts to us to engage in a blatantly political process designed to finally achieve what they could not achieve at the ballot box: the removal of a duly elected president.
Compelled by my sworn duty to uphold this Constitution and for the people, I vote no on impeachment today.
I yield back.”
Legislative Update
Kaine bill to raise tobacco age to 21 included in government funding deal
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement on the news that his bipartisan legislation with Senate Majority Leader McConnell to raise the tobacco age to 21 will be voted on as part of the appropriations package in the House and Senate this week:
“I’m thrilled that our bill to raise the tobacco age from 18 to 21 will get a vote in the House and Senate this week. This legislation will have an enormous positive impact on public health in America, and it’s needed now more than ever as we grapple with the youth e-cigarette epidemic. It’s estimated that raising the tobacco age to 21 would reduce the number of premature deaths by 223,000 and significantly reduce lung cancer deaths and other health problems. I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their work on this critical effort – including Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, and Senators Murray, Alexander, Schatz, Young, Durbin, and Romney. I hope we can get this lifesaving bill across the finish line without delay,” Kaine said.
“Since I introduced my legislation earlier this year to raise the minimum nationwide purchase age for tobacco products from 18 to 21, stories of vaping related illnesses and deaths — especially among young people — have stunned Kentucky and the nation,” McConnell said. “I’m grateful to the communities, the businesses and my fellow elected officials who joined Senator Kaine and me to address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children. It is because of my position as a tobacco state Senator that I introduced this bill, and it is because of my role as Senate Majority Leader that it will become law. Together, we can help Kentucky’s young people grow up healthy and with every opportunity to reach their full potential.”
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act would raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. The bill passed the HELP Committee in June. Kaine has a long track record of promoting public health and battling tobacco use. As Governor of Virginia, Kaine signed a bill into law to ban smoking in bars and restaurants in the Commonwealth, as well as an executive order to ban smoking in state buildings and vehicles. Over the past few months, Kaine has held roundtables in Arlington, Harrisonburg, and Henrico to discuss efforts to address the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 15, 2019
It was a sad state of affairs in the House of Representatives this week. After only three days of hearings and zero fact witnesses, Democrat Members of the Judiciary Committee approved Articles of Impeachment, sending them to the Floor for a vote by the full House. Nevertheless, I continue to fight for policies that would benefit Virginia’s Sixth District, our farmers, and those who wear our nation’s uniform.
Articles of Impeachment:
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have failed the American people this week by voting out two unproven Articles of Impeachment against the President after only 3 days of hearings and no fact witnesses. No matter how hard they try, they cannot prove that the President committed high crimes or misdemeanors as required by Article 2 Section 4 of the Constitution. Instead, the evidence shows four facts that will never change: both President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky have said there was no pressure on the July 25 call, there was no conditionality of aid in the call summary, the Ukrainians were not aware that aid was withheld when the presidents spoke, and Ukraine still received aid and a meeting with President Trump without taking any action. The claim that the President abused his power has not been proven. In fact, the only abuse of power I have seen is by Speaker Pelosi and her caucus as they try to remove the duly elected President from office and overturn the will of 60 million Americans.
The Articles also argue that the President has obstructed Congress. The Majority suggests that because President Trump has sought judicial review regarding his claims of executive privilege involving the possible testimony of his closest advisors, he has circumvented the law and Congress. We live in a country where the Rule of Law still exists, and to claim that availing himself of the courts is the equivalent of obstruction of Congress is ridiculous.
This partisan impeachment circus has been flawed from the very beginning. At every turn, both Congressional Republicans and President Trump have been denied fairness and due process. While transcripts of the testimony in the Intelligence Committee were eventually made public, most Judiciary Committee members were not able to watch the hidden proceedings, question witnesses, or ensure the accuracy of the transcripts we were provided. We learned that Chairman Schiff at times ordered witnesses not to answer Republican questions, lied about his contact with the whistleblower, and surreptitiously obtained phone records of Members of Congress and the press. Hearsay, speculation, and inferences are not enough to remove a sitting President, and for all of these reasons, I could not support these partisan Articles of Impeachment.
Agriculture Committee Member Day:
This week, I took the opportunity to appear before the House Agriculture Committee to promote policies that would help ensure the success of our nation’s farmers and address the needs of rural Americans. Agriculture is the largest industry in our District, employing thousands and producing more than $1 billion in goods annually. To remain competitive in this evolving world, it is crucial that Congress advance legislation that reduces the many regulatory burdens our farmers face so that they can continue to run their businesses without unnecessary red tape interfering in their operations. Further, as the Agriculture industry becomes more heavily reliant on cutting edge technology, I expressed to the Committee the critical importance of reliable and affordable high-speed internet in rural areas. Additionally, with the legalization of hemp production in the 2018 Farm Bill, producers in Virginia have started to grow and explore the market potential of this new commodity. I encouraged the Committee to continue its work to ensure farmers have every opportunity to take advantage of this new crop and have access to crop insurance.
NDAA:
Every year funding for the Department of Defense (excluding the Coast Guard) is authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Our men and women in uniform deserve the very best, and I was proud to have supported the passage of this bill. This year, the military maxim for this legislation was, “You recruit a service member but retain a family.” Below are just some of the important provisions that bring this maxim to fruition for those who defend our welfare:
• 3.1% pay raise for service members
• Ends the Widows Tax, which had penalized survivors of deceased military members through a loss of survivor benefit payments
• Maintains pro-life provisions
• No restrictions on the President’s ability to transfer money for the Border Wall.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Rep. Cline statement on vote to advance Articles of Impeachment to the full House
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the following statement on the House Judiciary Committee voting today to advance Articles of Impeachment to the full House of Representatives.
“It is a sad day in America, as Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have failed the American people by voting out two unproven Articles of Impeachment against the President after only 3 days of hearings and no fact witnesses. No matter how hard they try, they cannot show that the President committed high crimes or misdemeanors as required by Article 2 Section 4 of the Constitution. Instead, the evidence shows four facts that will never change: both President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky have said there was no pressure on the July 25 call, there was no conditionality of aid in the call summary, the Ukrainians were not aware that aid was withheld when the presidents spoke, and Ukraine still received aid and a meeting with President Trump without taking any action. The claim that the President abused his power has not been proven. In fact, the only abuse of power I have seen is by Speaker Pelosi and her caucus as they try to remove the duly elected President from office and overturn the will of 60 million Americans.”
“The Articles also argue that the President has obstructed Congress. The Majority suggests that because President Trump has sought judicial review regarding his claims of executive privilege involving the possible testimony of his closest advisors, he has circumvented the law and Congress. We live in a country where the Rule of Law still exists, and to claim that availing himself of the courts is the equivalent of obstruction of Congress is ridiculous.”
“This partisan impeachment circus has been flawed from the very beginning. At every turn, both Congressional Republicans and President Trump have been denied fairness and due process. While transcripts of the testimony in the Intelligence Committee were eventually made public, most Judiciary Committee members were not able to watch the hidden proceedings, question witnesses, or ensure the accuracy of the transcripts we were provided. We learned that Chairman Schiff at times ordered witnesses not to answer Republican questions, lied about his contact with the whistleblower, and surreptitiously obtained phone records of Members of Congress and the press. Hearsay, speculation, and inferences are not enough to remove a sitting President, and for all of these reasons, I could not support these partisan Articles of Impeachment.”
