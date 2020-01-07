Smart apps to manage your money

Do you need a hand managing your money? If so, here are some apps that can help.

For saving

Coupon apps like Flipp and Reebee gather flyers and rebates from thousands of retailers to help you save money. Others, like Checkout 51 and Caddle, instead offer cash returns for purchasing specific products, regardless of where you buy them.

Another convenient way to save is to use Acorns, an app that rounds up all your purchases to the nearest dollar. For instance, $6.41 becomes $7.00 and the difference gets put into an investment account.

For budgeting

There’s a range of apps to help you budget and analyze your spending habits and your overall finances. Mint and Spendee are two great examples. In addition, many financial institutions offer similar apps. Depending on your needs, these apps can track your monthly spending, warn you when you may be going over budget and generally act as an on-demand financial assistant.

For splitting the bill

If you tend to split expenses with a roommate, partner or friend, then you can use Tricount to facilitate the process. Each person only needs to input the amount they’ve paid, and the app calculates how much each person should pay and who owes what to who.

Managing your finances can be a lot simpler with the right apps. However, you should always be cautious about what kind of information you share online and to only use applications created by reputable developers.