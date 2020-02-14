Local News
TOWN TALK: A conversation with Walt Mabe
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with the Board of Supervisor Chairman Walt Mabe. Walt is our newly elected Supervisor, along with Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oats. We will talk about the EDA, tourism and a few other topics of interest.
Local News
A peek inside the former Simonpietri’s gift shop
WHAT MATTERS Warren: This video was recorded during the HGTV Home Town Takeover video filming for those of us who fondly remember the old Simonpietri’s (and for those who don’t who have often wondered what the “story” is behind the dilapidated building on the way to Skyline Drive). Enjoy this peek inside the once thriving corner with commercial Realtor, Bill Barnett (of Edward Ogletree JR. Commercial Realty Services), who shares some history about the property he has listed for $750,000. He encourages buyers to “bring an offer” and that Front Royal/Warren County is very pro-business. He shares that local government has worked well with the many investors who contact him because they see the potential and existing opportunities 22630 has to offer. Historic Main Street’s recent enhancements prove the fact that Front Royal is appealing to entrepreneurs. Bill has sold 10 properties on Main Street in the last 3 years himself.
Simonpietri’s was originally constructed in the 1950’s as a souvenir and gift shop for the newly constructed Skyline Drive. It was quite the tourist destination due to its location so close to the entrance of the national park, Skyline Caverns and the Shenandoah River. For more information, contact billbarnett@centurylink.net or 540-671-0278.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Crime/Court
Suspect arrested and charged for fraudulent use of stolen debit card
On January 14, 2020, the Front Royal Police Department initiated an investigation into fraudulent use of a stolen debit card. The stolen card was used at BB&T, Target and 7-11. Jessica Nicole Shell was identified as the suspect and warrants were obtained for §18.2-192 Credit Card Theft and §18.2-178 Obtain Money by False Pretenses.
On February 10, 2020, Shell was arrested by the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia where she was detained until extradited on February 13, 2020. Ms. Shell was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail and is currently being held without bond. The court date for these offenses are set for February 25, 2020, at 9:00am, in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with further information in reference to this case is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective L. Waller at 540-636-2208 or lwaller@frontroyalva.com.
Local News
Missing Person: Madison County man sought – information wanted
The Virginia State Police has issued a missing endangered media alert on behalf of Madison County Sheriff’s Department on February 12, 2020, at 3:30pm.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for James “Jimmy” Jenkins, a white male, 85 years of age, 5”11, 165 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on February 4, 2020, at 6:00pm, at his residence on Ridgeview Road in Madison County. He was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt with blue jeans, and was believed to be traveling in a blue 2000 Chevy S10 Pickup with Virginia tag JXM-1011.
The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.
Please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 540-948-5161.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man arrested and charged with larceny at Peebles Department Store
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, James Lathon, 56, of Front Royal, was arrested and charged with §18.2-95 Grand Larceny, §18.2-96 Petit Larceny 3rd+ offense, and §18.2-103 Concealing or taking possession of merchandise. This is in connection with an ongoing investigation of several larcenies that were reported at the Peebles Department Store located at 425 South Street in Front Royal. The Regional Manager of Peebles made contact with the police department after his employees observed the same individual enter their store on 3-4 different days and walk out with unpaid merchandise.
Mr. Lathon was arrested and transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail and is being held without bond. Mr. Lathon was additionally charged with a violation of his probation. The court date for these offenses is set for February 25, 2020, at 10:00am, in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with any further information in reference to this case is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Local News
Local volleyball club wins tournament at Bridgewater College
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, a local Front Royal U-18 girls volleyball club, Twin Rivers Rapids, competed in an all-day volleyball tournament at Bridgewater College. The Rapids took home first place with a record of 7 wins and 3 losses. Competing in the tournament were teams from the following areas in Virginia: Lynchburg, Fredericksburg, Greene, Bedford, Augusta and Roanoke.
Leading the Rapids in the following categories were Aaliyah Chunn – 38 kills, 20 solo blocks, 9 block assists, Lexi Pitsenbarger – 122 assists, 39 service points, Berkeley Frank – 54 digs, Kaleigh Strawderman – 8 aces. The following girls contributed to the win with hard play as well: Hannah Davidson – 37 kills, 7 aces, Brianna Hogan – 30 kills, Rachel Montoney – 16 digs, 28 service points, Morgan Ellinger – 7 kills, 4 solo blocks, and Abby Mason – 8 kills, 5 assists.
Twin Rivers Volleyball Club (Rapids) is a local club based out of Front Royal serving the surrounding counties with two teams, U-16 and U-18, competing in the Old Dominion Region Volleyball Association. The Rapids team members come from Warren County High School, Skyline High School, local private and homeschool school students. Like us on Facebook at Twin Rivers Volleyball Club!
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: Update on the new hospital
Floyd Heater and Niki Wilson presented an update on Warren County’s new hospital. Floyd Heater (above left) is Vice President of Valley Health Southern Region, and President of Warren Memorial Hospital. Niki Wilson (above right) is Director of Development for Valley Health.
Beginning with a brief history of Warren Memorial Hospital, Floyd said that the hospital opened in 1951 with 47 beds, following a fund-raising effort in Warren County, and the passage of Federal government funding for hospital construction. In 1968, the hospital opened the Lynn Care Center, a 40-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. The center moved to a new facility adjacent to the hospital and expanded the number of beds to 120, including a 26-bed memory support unit for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He added that at this point the Lynn Center will remain where it is. In 1979, the South Wing Expansion increased the number of beds in the hospital by 40 beds, and in 1993, the hospital affiliated with the Winchester Medical Center to create the Valley Health System, the first hospital in the area to do so (although we are the last with a new hospital). In 1997 the Women’s Care Center and Emergency Department underwent a major expansion, and in 2008, the hospital opened an Outpatient Center on Commerce.
The new hospital, located on Leach Parkway, is now scheduled to open early in 2021. With Floyd’s power point presentation, he explained why there was such a pressing need for a new facility, including the expansion of communities down I-66, the out-dated current facility, the lack of parking, and the problem of retaining or attracting new medical staff and doctors. Floyd presented an overview of how the new hospital and medical center would look, and told of the many services that it would be able to offer our community. This thoroughly modern facility, following an investment of more than $100 million, would be much larger than our present hospital, would be approximately 177,000 square feet, including the new Medical Center adjacent. There will be 30 private patient rooms, as opposed to the current semi-private rooms, 18 Emergency Department beds, and 6 Observation beds. This latter is for patients who need to be kept for 24 hours under observation, before determining their needs. There will be operating rooms, including a Cardiac Cath Lab. As noted, there will be a three-story medical building for the doctors and offices, and an approximately 150-acre campus. He said it has made it easier to add new specialists, as they have recently added new doctors in Orthopedics, OB/GYN, Primary Care, and other specialists who are excited about coming to our new facility.
In her discussion, Niki expanded an explanation of the offerings of the 150-acre campus. As she noted the Wellness and Recreation Trail will offer a 3-mile walking trail, although there will be shorter trails available. She said the Trail will be available not only to the visitors to the hospital but also to the community. This is a conservation area and will never be built on. There will be two overlooks to enjoy the view, with a spectacular view from the upper overlook, and easy access from the community. There is also a school adjacent to this area, so the kids will be able to enjoy the trails as well. The Capital Campaign success has enable them to do more with the Trail than originally planned.
To learn more about Rotary, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
Story and photo credit: Hank Ecton
Video credit: Dave Hardy
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph NNW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30.49"Hg
UV index: 0
40/32°F
53/33°F