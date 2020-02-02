Local Government
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Access Independence Inc, Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
In part 2, you heard from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library.
In part 3, the House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, and the Concern Hotline presented their requests.
In part 4, the Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc and the Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc present their requests to the Board of Supervisors. And in part 5 to finish out the first meeting is Access Independence Inc, Warren County Habitat for Humanity, and the Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Our mission is to promote independent living by providing services and resources that enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities living in Virginia’s Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity
At Warren County, VA Habitat for Humanity, we do more than build houses. We partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified home buyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.
Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District
We were organized under the authority of the Soil Conservation District Law as passed by the Virginia General Assembly of 1938. In 1941, the District was formed with only Frederick County. In 1944, Clarke and Warren Counties joined the District; Shenandoah County became a part of the District in 1945. In 1973, the City of Winchester joined to complete the present District.
All programs and services of the district are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis, without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, marital status, handicap, or political affiliation.
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc, Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
In part 2, you heard from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library.
In part 3, the House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, and the Concern Hotline presented their requests. And now in part 4, the Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc and the Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc present their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Nestled in the picturesque “Shenandoah Valley”, in the quaint little village of Browntown, surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the Browntown Community Center provides its local residents, the County of Warren, (and surrounding Counties’), residents, with a facility for conducting meetings, playing music, holding seasonal festivities and other activities that strengthen community bonds and unite the residents.
We offer Mediation & Restorative Justice services within the communities of Page, Warren, and Shenandoah counties. Mediation is the act of resolving disputes through a process which involves a neutral, third-party, licensed and trained intermediary. Our services include:
Family Group Conferencing
Large Group Facilitation
Mediation
Ombuds
Youth Accountability Conferencing
The mission of Blue Ridge Arts Council is to provide a broad base of support for the visual and performing arts, in all segments of the community, by increasing awareness, interest, knowledge and participation.
Lively discussion of future downtown event permitting and street closures
Downtown business owners and other interested citizens gathered for the second in a series of meetings scheduled to reach a consensus on recommendations to the town government on policies moving forward regarding special events, related street closures, parking and other variables that may impact them all.
Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, fresh from his grilling by mostly angry citizens reacting to his radical proposal to downsize the town government function as part of his FY 2021 Town Budget proposal, helped Envision Meeting Facilitator Chips Lickson poll 30 to 40 present on their opinions on how a consensus should be reached and on what criteria that consensus should be based.
It is important to the Town because that consensus will help Tederick recommend policy changes to council on festival and event permitting, street closures, policing needs and cost distribution between the Town and private and non-profit sectors.
Tederick may have noticed that much of the negative heat he caught at the 4:30 p.m. public meeting over recommended staff terminations and downsizing of the town government, came from the absence of this very type of public and impacted citizen input prior to the recommendation being decided upon, whether by him as “interim” town manager or under the non-publicly disclosed recommendation of council.
Unlike that quickly-organized and heated public confrontation earlier at the Front Royal Brewery where Tederick and IT/Communications Director Todd Jones alone were present from the Town, a number of Town Council members were present for the long-scheduled Envision session at the Villa Avenue Community Center. Among those present were Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, Gary Gillespie, Letasha Thompson, Lori Cockrell, as well as Mayor Gene Tewalt and Police Chief Kahle Magalis. Also present was County Board Chairman Walter Mabe.
Punctuated by some lively discussion, a consensus seemed to be reached that of seven criteria future downtown festival and event permitting be based on, attendance, even distribution of vendors along the length of East Main Street, and a qualitative assessment of the event and revenue produced be categorized as the top three criteria.
Other variables discussed included how to approach new events without a track record to judge criteria by; how event revenue should be distributed and how operational costs should be divided between event sponsors and the town government.
While opinions varied widely among those present, majorities were expressed for:
1 – provision of a budget forecast and breakdown, as well as post-event report on those actual numbers;
2 – no time limit on how long downtown streets or parking facilities would be closed for major events, such events being judged at 1500 along Main Street and 750 in the Gazebo/Village Commons area alone;
3 – that event applications be considered throughout the year;
4 – that events with a positive track record be given preference if there were conflicting permit applications for a single date;
5 – that applying organizations not be limited in the number of events sought within a single year.
There was also a tight 9-7 majority in support of a two events per month limit over no limit on the number of events requiring street or other closures within a month.
See the discussion, and lively back and forth among participants, including many familiar faces in the downtown business community in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, Concern Hotline
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
- In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
- In part 2, you heard from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library. And in part 3, the House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, and the Concern Hotline presented their requests.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
House of Hope is a program for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. House of Hope is a 24 hour facility at 724 Warren Avenue. It provides a continuum of care from Short-Term to a maximum Long-Term stay of 6 months. The residence has 16 beds, showers, food, clothing, and laundry facilities. Services include case management, consultation, job counseling and referrals as well as outreach and support on all levels, to nurture body, mind and soul.
Friends of the Shenandoah River
The Friends of the Shenandoah River is a volunteer, non-profit, scientific organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of the Shenandoah River and its tributaries.
The group was founded in 1989 by a group of like-minded Shenandoah Valley citizens and scientists concerned about the rapid decline in water quality of their beloved Shenandoah River. While the fish kills of the 80’s and 90’s would not compare to those of the next decade (which depleted 80% of the adult smallmouth and sunfish populations), the danger signs were all too evident: industrial pollution from the Avtex Fibers plant; sediment and fertilizer runoff; livestock polluting the feeder streams; water turbidity; lesions and sores on fish; the stench of under-treated sewage. Clearly, action was needed, but where to begin? This nucleus of science-minded Friends knew just where to start—with the science.
Concern Hotline is a free 24/7/365 anonymous information & referral, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention hotline serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Blue Ridge Legal Services, Northern Virginia 4-H, Samuels Public Library
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors. In part 2, you’ll hear from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc
Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc. (BRLS) is a nonprofit charitable civil legal aid program providing free legal assistance in civil matters of critical importance to low-income residents of the Shenandoah Valley and Roanoke Valley.
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center’s mission is to facilitate proven experiential learning programs for youth, families, and adults that educate, inspire and connect.
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
At least three Town department heads, council clerk facing termination
Contacted about a personnel shake up within the Front Royal Town government Wednesday, January 29, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick would say only that he had some “very tough” conversations today with what he called “good people, good employees”, adding “this is not a negative personnel situation.”
Those conversations were part of what Tederick called preparation for presentation of his Fiscal Year 2021 Town Budget proposal at a Town Council work session on Monday, February 3rd.
And what that Town Manager’s budget presentation will propose, Tederick said, is a $29 million commitment to infrastructure improvements. Those improvements include $12 million for a North Commercial Corridor redundant water line years in the planning; $8 million for Inflow & Intake (I&I) improvements to keep the Town’s wastewater and sewer system state compliant; $1.6 million for upgrades to the fleet management (repair) facility; $4.8 million for secondary road improvements and paving; and $2.8 million for existing water line upgrades.
Tederick said he also plans to announce a half-percent Real Estate tax decrease – that’s right, DE-crease – to accompany his proposed budget.
The only way to accomplish that is with personnel cuts as part of what the interim town manager called a “right-sizing” of the existing town governmental apparatus. That “right-sizing” will include departmental reorganizations and some outsourcing of existing in-house functions to the private sector that Tederick believes can save the Town a quarter million dollars in the coming budget year.
Included in his plan is a combining of the community development and planning departments; and privatization of the Town Engineering and Tourism functions. During a lengthy phone conversation early Wednesday evening, Tederick also observed that the Town Manager’s Administrative Assistant and Council Clerk’s positions have been joined at times in the past.
With these hints we feel comfortable in suggesting that the most immediately impacted Town jobs may include Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Town Engineer Robert Brown, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry, and Zoning Enforcement Officer Christopher Brock. Attempts to reach some of these employees by phone were unsuccessful Wednesday evening.
While unwilling to confirm or comment on specific Town employees, Tederick did say that his conversations centered on the fact that his Monday budget recommendation would suggest the impacted positions be cut, outsourced or combined.
He said the suggested terminations would take effect February 4, the day after his work session budget presentation to council.
Asked specifically about the council clerk’s position, Tederick pointed out that position is one of three directly under council supervision, along with the town manager and town attorney.
Consequently, only council has authority to hire and fire those three jobs. The rest are under the hiring and firing purview of the town manager.
“I work at the will of council,” Tederick said in making it clear that the Town’s six elected, well currently five elected and one appointed, town officials will have the final say on both his budget proposal and consequent personnel decisions.
We asked Tederick if the decision to slash some high or mid-ranking Town staff positions in order to couple a tax cut to a large commitment to capital improvements, was a sign of an anti-tax revenue ideology now reflected by a council majority.
“I guess you can look at it as an anti-tax council or a commitment to capital growth,” Tederick countered, adding, “These decisions were made with as much compassion as possible … I have a duty, a responsibility. It’s time to realign the government; the roads, etcetera need to be done. Council has given me a direction on infrastructure and Mayor Tewalt has made that part of his agenda. We have a choice – burden the taxpayer or right-size government.”
Alford pleas, dropped charges end ‘bawdy house’ saga with no jail time
After about 20 minutes of attorney and attorney-client discussion outside the Warren County General District Courtroom after the scheduled 2:30 p.m. starting time Wednesday afternoon of a motions hearing in the cases against Cynthia Atkinson Bailey and three family members accused of offering prostitution services out of a Front Royal massage parlor, a plea agreement was announced.
Bailey took an Alford plea to two misdemeanor charges, one of prostitution and of operation of a “bawdy (defined as gross, indecent or overly graphic) house” and had the remaining felony charges against her dropped by the Commonwealth. In an Alford plea a defendant pleads guilty without admitting guilt, only that the prosecution may have enough evidence to convict. Felony charges dropped included pandering or making money from prostitution; and cruelty to children, involving a teenage niece answering the phone and scheduling appointments for the Blue Valley Services business.
Noting that Bailey, 55, has no previous criminal record, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Beyrau informed Judge W. Dale Houff that Bailey would be sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $500 on each guilty plea, with all jail time and $400 on each count suspended. Bailey will also be on unsupervised probation for 12 months.
A similar agreement was then announced for Bailey’s daughter Brandy Nicole Atkinson, who had a misdemeanor prostitution charge amended to disorderly conduct, also a misdemeanor. She received the same suspended sentence, fine agreement and 12 months of unsupervised probation as her mother.
Bailey’s son Jesse Thomas Atkinson and Brandy Atkinson’s fiancé Joshua Allan Stamper had peripheral charges to the bawdy house operation dropped by the prosecution. It was noted that Stamper was incarcerated on unrelated charges at the time his trio of co-defendants were arrested on May 15, 2019. Defense counsel indicated Stamper, who appeared in court in orange and white striped jail clothes, was still serving a two-year sentence on that unrelated conviction.
Cynthia Bailey and Jesse Atkinson were represented by David Downes; Jonathan Silvester was counsel for Brandy Atkinson and Stamper. Had the plea agreement not been reached, defense attorneys were prepared to argue for exclusion of much of the prosecution’s evidence in the case.
Background
So, with a whimper, not a bang, ends the massage parlor/bawdy house saga that embroiled and led to the resignation of Front Royal Mayor Hollis Tharpe last May; and led to some testy press release exchanges between Bailey attorney Downes and the Winchester Special Prosecutor’s Office and Front Royal Police Chief.
Tharpe was indicted on a solicitation of prostitution charge on April 15, 2019, a month before Cynthia Bailey and her family members’ May 15 arrests. According to an FRPD press release issued on May 16, the arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation that began in late January of 2018.
Tharpe’s April 15, 2019 Grand Jury indictment, ironically signed by Tharpe’s eventual successor as Interim Mayor Matthew Tederick as grand jury foreman, references a May 31, 2018 incident in which Tharpe allegedly offered “money or its equivalent to another for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts … and thereafter did a substantial act in furtherance thereof against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth …”
Queried after his interim mayoral appointment, Tederick called his grand jury role in Tharpe’s situation a coincidence, noting he received the grand jury assignment before the Tharpe case was brought forward.
Cynthia Bailey was initially arrested one week after the referenced Tharpe massage parlor incident, on June 7, 2018 on a charge of prostitution. That charge was dropped by the Commonwealth on October 2, 2018.
Tharpe’s misdemeanor solicitation case was eventually dismissed at the request of Special Prosecutor Heather Hovermale during a July 15, 2019 hearing due to Bailey’s invocation of her Fifth Amendment right to not self-incriminate due to the related charges hanging over her head.
Prior to that Downes and Hovermale and eventually the Town Police Chief whose officers were involved in the investigation of the Blue Valley Services operation, had engaged in dueling press releases. Downes first expressed the opinion the prosecution against Bailey was retaliatory in nature because of law enforcement’s interest in the then mayor of Front Royal and Bailey’s uncooperative stance regarding that investigation. That led to official denials by the involved prosecutor’s office and law enforcement.
For his part, Tharpe admitted visiting the massage parlor operated by Bailey at 312 Biggs Drive. However, the 67-year-old Tharpe told this reporter he visited Biggs Drive for legitimate massages on his aging and aching body. Tharpe lost a November 2019 special election attempt to regain his mayoral seat in a two-way race with Councilman and former Mayor Eugene Tewalt.
