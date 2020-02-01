Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc, Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc

The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.

In part 3, the House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, and the Concern Hotline presented their requests. And now in part 4, the Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc and the Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc present their requests to the Board of Supervisors.

It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.

Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:

Browntown Community Center

Nestled in the picturesque “Shenandoah Valley”, in the quaint little village of Browntown, surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the Browntown Community Center provides its local residents, the County of Warren, (and surrounding Counties’), residents, with a facility for conducting meetings, playing music, holding seasonal festivities and other activities that strengthen community bonds and unite the residents.

Resolutions, Inc,

We offer Mediation & Restorative Justice services within the communities of Page, Warren, and Shenandoah counties. Mediation is the act of resolving disputes through a process which involves a neutral, third-party, licensed and trained intermediary. Our services include:

Family Group Conferencing

Large Group Facilitation

Mediation

Ombuds

Youth Accountability Conferencing

Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc

The mission of Blue Ridge Arts Council is to provide a broad base of support for the visual and performing arts, in all segments of the community, by increasing awareness, interest, knowledge and participation.