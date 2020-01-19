Real Estate
10 real estate euphemisms
Never forget that a real estate listing is a sales pitch. Here’s a list of 10 common euphemisms and what they might really mean.
1. Charming, unique or quaint. From an unusual layout to downright bizarre architecture, this property is likely to strain the meaning of “unique.”
2. Cozy. This probably means the space is small, which could be a selling point for some buyers.
3. Access to everywhere. This often indicates close proximity to a freeway, with the associated noise included.
4. Efficient kitchen. This may be code for a kitchen so small you’ll only need to twist to reach the other end of the counter.
5. Needs TLC. This typically means that the house is a fixer-upper.
6. Bright or light. Some houses described this way have a lot of natural light. Alternatively, everything from the walls to the plumbing fixtures, cupboards, floors and window treatments may simply be painted white.
7. Retro. More often than not, a home described this way is dated. Picture avocado green appliances and shag carpets.
8. Original. This abode isn’t old enough to be called a period home, but it’s also not new enough to come with a reasonably priced utility bill, at least not without a few upgrades.
9. Up-and-coming neighborhood. This catchphrase means that the area is transitioning into a hot spot but isn’t quite there yet. The property likely has potential to appreciate over time.
10. Designer colors. This often means that the previous owners made bold painting decisions and that you’ll likely want to give the place a new coat.
The best way to navigate the real estate market is to rely on a good realtor, so don’t hesitate to ask them any questions you may have.
Beth Medved Waller receives 2019 VA/West VA Keller Williams Regional “Superstar” Award
Beth Waller, a Warren County top producing Realtor and founder of the nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, was recognized by Keller Williams Realty Virginia/West Virginia Region as a 2019 “Caught-in-Culture” Superstar. Out of the nearly five thousand agents that make up the large multi-state region, Waller was one of three agents receiving the annual honor for their real estate and impact contributions during 2019.
In her acceptance presentation, Waller was asked to share some background around her 501(c)(3) nonprofit, her origins of volunteerism, highlights of her real estate career and motivational tips for the audience. “This was my first experience speaking on stage about my passion projects, and I thoroughly enjoyed being able to share my story and some ideas with fellow Realtors. I was moved by the line of people afterwards wanting to chat with me as well as the letters and messages I received after the event from people who were inspired. It’s another of the many opportunities I’ll always be thankful for as a KW agent,” said Beth of the honor.
During her presentation, Beth was asked to share about her initiatives that range from a $24,000+ per year Main Street meeting space she funds for her Front Royal/Warren County community, the $12,000+ she’s given through the years in scholarships to local seniors, the nonprofit center in which she provides free office space in Front Royal, her interest-free loans to help those in need and her community video interviews. She also discussed her international mission work which includes well over $25,000 in personal contributions to a brand new primary school in a remote village in Uganda (named the Front Royal Light up Academy) in addition to the funding of a music studio and financially supporting vulnerable children in the ghettos of Uganda’s capital city of
Kampala.
Lee Beaver, Regional Co-Owner and OP shared as she presented the award, “You’re just incredible, as an agent, as a person, and you’ve not only impacted your community but not impacted people overseas, it’s just amazing. We appreciate what you’re doing and we are blessed to have you in our company.” Waller received many other agent sales awards for monthly sales production units for the Manassas Market Center office throughout 2019. “I remain so blessed by all who have supported my real estate career including my family, friends, clients and especially my KW Transaction Coordinator Bridget Rosensteel. I’m glad to have found a home with the thriving KW Manassas office and still have the ability to have my office in downtown Front Royal,” she added.
Waller was also honored to be selected among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® for Virginia – Greater Virginia in 2019.
Warren County Market Report – December 2019
Start preparing NOW for the spring market. These numbers are incredible!
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2019. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary – UP UP UP:
- New Listings are UP 34.1% in December 2019.
- New Pending UP 36.1%. We list them and they are going under contract fast. 157 Active Listings.
- Closed sales are UP 42.9%.
- Average Median Sold $239,500 dipped compared to this time last year. However, after a closer look, the sold price only leveled back out to our July/August 2019 numbers. I predict they will climb back up in January.
- Average Days on Market 56. In my opinion, anything under 60 days is great!
6 creative ways to use your attic
Are you thinking about converting your attic into usable living space? If so, here are six things you may want to do with it.
1. A master suite
The sloped ceiling is perfect for creating a comfy bedroom you’ll love to curl up in.
2. An office
If you work from home, the attic is likely isolated enough from the rest of the house to provide you with a distraction-free work space.
3. A playroom
If you don’t have a basement, let the kids use the attic as their space to hang out, study and play.
4. A luxurious bathroom
Do you need another bathroom in your busy household? If so, converting your attic may be the solution.
5. A yoga or meditation space
If you yearn for a quiet space to call your own, use the attic to create a relaxing at-home studio.
6. A guest suite
Give your guests a quiet space to relax when they come to visit. If you have the room for it, you could even install an adjoining bathroom.
In short, with a little imagination, your attic can be used to create almost any type of room. Just make certain to adequately insulate the walls and to install a staircase. This ensures that the space will be comfortable and accessible for the entire family.
To bid or not to bid: red flags homebuyers shouldn’t ignore
If you’re buying a house, getting a home inspection before signing on the dotted line is a must. But even before the inspector arrives, there are several things that should give you pause. Here are some potential problems to look out for.
Water damage
Fresh paint and carpeting can easily mask signs of water damage. Try to spot bubbling or irregularities in the paint, as these can be indicators of a problem.
Rot and mold are other signs but may also be hidden. A moisture detector is therefore a must when inspecting a home.
Infestation
There aren’t always obvious signs of a pest infestation as animals and insects can hide inside walls, under carpeting and even beneath floorboards.
Inspectors will check the exterior of the home as closely as possible for any potential entrances.
Roof issues
Issues with the roof may be missed if simply viewing it from the ground. Prior to the home inspection, it’s a good idea to ask the seller how old the roof is, as an old one is likely to have issues that need fixing.
HVAC issues
Inspectors may not run a full test of the HVAC system. The age of the system, however, is usually a good indicator of its state. In addition, inspecting visible air ducts will usually give you a good idea of the system’s overall state.
While inspectors tend to provide very thorough evaluations, there are things that should give you pause even without one. While not all of these things are deal breakers, they’re all worth being aware of when negotiating a price for your new home.
How millennials are changing the housing market
Millennials are increasingly looking to become homeowners. Here are four trends that are gaining in popularity as more of them enter the housing market.
1. Intergenerational living
It’s increasingly common for millennials to live with their parents, even after they’ve started a family of their own. Laneway homes and basement suites are very popular as they allow kids to buy into the home and eventually take over the main living area. This has the advantage of letting parents downsize without moving.
2. The sharing economy
Renting out part of their homes allows millennials to maintain their quality of life while making it possible for them to invest in real estate. Houses with areas that can be rented out easily are thus in high demand.
3. Move-in ready homes
Millennials approach the housing market with limited financial resources and with a concern for their work-life balance. Many of them aren’t willing to spend time or money on renovating a house or buying new appliances.
4. Accessible neighborhoods
The importance of location isn’t new, but millennials tend to value living in areas that are within walking distance to their place of work. The proximity of shops and public transit are also important.
Developers, investors and anyone intending to buy or sell a home should keep these trends in mind, as they’re likely to become more influential in the coming years.
3 times you don’t need a 20% down payment
Saving up for a 20 percent down payment, while preferred, isn’t always the best strategy for buying a home. Here are three times you shouldn’t bother with it.
1. Prices are going up fast. You’re interested in a house selling for $500,000, but you only have $50,000 saved up. You can wait until you’ve saved the full 20 percent or buy now and pay insurance on the mortgage. The problem is that if prices go up, that 20 percent down payment will also increase. In these cases, it may be more advantageous to buy now.
2. You need the cash. Sometimes a problem with the house only becomes apparent after the purchase is finalized. Or, you may have planned to make some repairs or update the appliances. In such cases, putting down less than 20 per cent lets you deal with these expenses instead of having to take out an additional loan.
3. You don’t want to wait. If you’re starting a family, it may be worth it to pay insurance on your mortgage to ensure that you don’t miss out on a great home.
Being flexible with your down payment could pay off. It’s a matter of considering the market, your future plans and your current needs.
