10 real estate euphemisms

Never forget that a real estate listing is a sales pitch. Here’s a list of 10 common euphemisms and what they might really mean.

1. Charming, unique or quaint. From an unusual layout to downright bizarre architecture, this property is likely to strain the meaning of “unique.”

2. Cozy. This probably means the space is small, which could be a selling point for some buyers.

3. Access to everywhere. This often indicates close proximity to a freeway, with the associated noise included.

4. Efficient kitchen. This may be code for a kitchen so small you’ll only need to twist to reach the other end of the counter.

5. Needs TLC. This typically means that the house is a fixer-upper.

6. Bright or light. Some houses described this way have a lot of natural light. Alternatively, everything from the walls to the plumbing fixtures, cupboards, floors and window treatments may simply be painted white.

7. Retro. More often than not, a home described this way is dated. Picture avocado green appliances and shag carpets.

8. Original. This abode isn’t old enough to be called a period home, but it’s also not new enough to come with a reasonably priced utility bill, at least not without a few upgrades.

9. Up-and-coming neighborhood. This catchphrase means that the area is transitioning into a hot spot but isn’t quite there yet. The property likely has potential to appreciate over time.

10. Designer colors. This often means that the previous owners made bold painting decisions and that you’ll likely want to give the place a new coat.

The best way to navigate the real estate market is to rely on a good realtor, so don’t hesitate to ask them any questions you may have.