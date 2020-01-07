Houses For Sale
House for sale: 55 S Marshall Street, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
Kick off the new year with a new home! Now’s your chance to snatch fabulous deals like this one (55 S. Marshall St. in Front Royal, listed at just $215,000) before the spring buyers drive up prices! Act now and you can BUY this one-level updated property for less than it would cost to RENT it!
This fantastic stone home (situated on a corner lot approximately one mile from Historic Downtown Front Royal) appraised at $220k in 2016! Bargain priced for a fast sale, this three bedroom/two bathroom rambler is much larger than it appears and offers one level living (with handicap accessibility features, an attached carport with level entry, remodeled kitchen, stone fireplace, landscaping, replacement windows, a 5-year-old heat pump, paved driveway, mountain views from the front patio and so much more! Formerly used as a duplex, the layout offers the possibility for a home office or main level in-law suite with separate level entrances. From the living room’s picture window and wood burning stone fireplace to the over-sized kitchen (with corian counters, updated cabinetry w/ pull out shelving, upgraded appliances and door to rear yard)… from the fresh coat of paint throughout to the basement storage space… from the over-sized bathroom with a step-in whirlpool tub to the lovingly landscaped yard, you won’t want to miss your chance to snatch up this move-in ready property!
Here’s what the seller has to share about about why he has loved his home: One level living – Inside has all new fresh paint – Stone facade; very cozy in the fall/winter; cool in spring/summer, Cave-like – Reasonable utilities (high $200-300/month in the winters and $50-150 spring/fall; $200ish in the summer) – Well Established flower beds of Black-eyed Susans (Goldstrum); Beautiful Blooms (JUL-SEP)Well-conditioned flower beds out back for sunny gardening – 5 minutes to the Northern entrance of the Skyline Drive and/or the Shenandoah River – Shenandoah Valley has spectacular fall colors – 2 minutes to the town center which is within walking distance, just one quarter mile – Safe, quiet neighborhood – zero problems in the years I have lived there – Easy access to I-66; DC is about 60 miles away – Carport with covered house entry so you don’t have to park on the street – One of the two bathrooms is fully handicap accessible (lots of grab bars/ walk- in tub/shower).
Listed by:
BETH Medved Waller
Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
Licensed in Virginia
Local Office
27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630 | 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office
8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas, VA 20109 | 703-330-2222
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space (“Open House” in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
BETH Medved Waller
Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
Director, WHAT MATTERS
BETH@WHATMATTERSW2.COM
WHATMATTERSW2.COM
Houses For Sale
House for sale: 33679 Snickersville Tpke, Bluemont
The Carrington House, circa 1820s with later additions, is steeped in history and has a profound way of embracing you as soon as you enter. Reminiscent of simpler times, but renovated for comfortable modern day living. This handsome Federal stone house underwent a complete restoration (1980’s) including electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling systems, yet still retains original flooring, exquisite woodwork, doors, trim and character. The restoration was meticulous with the documentation to verify. The charm of an early 19th century home is preserved while the history abounds in this magnificent home. From the moment you enter, the fine workmanship won’t go unnoticed. Intricate hand-carved mantel, delicate newels, wide planked Virginia heart-pine flooring and much more!
Nestled in the historic village of Bluemont – charming at every turn, yet a short distance Leesburg and beyond. You don’t want to miss this opportunity! The history of Carrington House is well documented and interesting, having once been a tavern, a General Store and boarding house.
Call or email for the offering memorandum which includes many more historical details of this amazing home. The Carrington House is truly a remarkable property!
Matt Bradley
mattbradley@premiermove.com
540.327.1498 Direct
540.242.0952 Fax
Coldwell Banker Premier
Houses For Sale
Golf course home for sale in Front Royal
119 Bowling View Road in Front Royal, Virginia, is participating in “WHAT MATTERS Initiative” that brings together buyers, sellers, WHAT MATTERS and nonprofits. See the link below for a unique 3-D tour of the property (by Pegasus) and learn about the “WHAT MATTERS 10/10/10 Giveback” below, along with the house information (10% of listing commission will be donated to the nonprofit of seller’s choice, another 10% to the nonprofit of buyer’s choice, and 10% to ‘WHAT MATTERS Initiatives’ here and abroad). Homeowner Sheila Lamonzs is excited to select a nonprofit dear to her heart to be the recipient of the seller’s choice portion of 10% – the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center! Learn about the amazing group’s impact in our community at www.frwrc.org.
ABOUT 119 BOWLING VIEW DRIVE, FRONT ROYAL, VA 22630
CLICK HERE for the 3-D Tour
This 1.88 acre golf course lot in gorgeous Rockland, Warren County, is home to a magnificent 3,700+ square foot showplace. Custom built in the millennium, this cleverly designed property has been meticulously maintained. From views to a level yard, from a potential in-law suite in the lower level to a 2-car garage, this home has much to offer, both inside and out. Priced BELOW appraisal for buyer’s instant equity!
FEATURES INCLUDE: 16×14 screened in porch, 16×14 rear deck, 14×14 tiled patio area, tiled covered front porch, enclosed storage area for lawn tractor, zoned heat pumps replaced in 2013 & 2014
BONUS UPGRADES INCLUDING: 9 foot ceilings, two story foyer, security system, plentiful closets and pantry, master suite (with walk in closet, ceramic tile, soaking tub, double sinks, tile backsplash and separate shower), potential in-law suite in lower level (with full ceramic tiled bath Karndean flooring, gym, rec room and office area), ‘Rain Soft’ water treatment system, paved drive with two car garage, gorgeous landscaped yard (with pine trees for privacy), main level bedroom with upgraded full bath (could be second master), Italian crystal light in formal dining room, enormous family room (with stone surrounding wood stove and sliding door to screened in porch), amazing kitchen (with sub-zero refrigerator, Jen-Air dishwasher, Kindred sink and Viking stove), bonus bump-out room off kitchen (designed for chefs with extra convection double ovens, cabinets, counters and pass through to kitchen), over-sized laundry room, bright open floor plan (window-filled on all levels). Call today to book your tour!
Overview of the 10/10/10 Giveback Initiative for Beth Medved Waller’s Listings Closing Over $500,000 this fall/winter
BREAKDOWN of listing commission to be donated:
- 10% to the nonprofit of seller’s choice
- 10% to the nonprofit of buyer’s choice
- 10% towards WHAT MATTERS Initiatives (including ongoing work in Warren County and to support children in Uganda)
- More info available HERE.
Listed by:
Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions
Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 | Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
Beth’s websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, visit: www.frwrc.org OR www.facebook.com/FRWRC.
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Houses For Sale
Open House: Saturday, September 21-22
You MUST SEE this upgraded Colonial in desirable Red Bud Run before it’s sold! Backing to green-space, this exquisite home offers so much. Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level. Oversized family room with gas fireplace open to kitchen. Main level is ideal for entertaining! Lovely screened porch off kitchen plus a separate poured concrete patio overlooking fenced backyard! 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, gorgeous granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Main level office and formal living room. Laundry hook ups on main and lower level.
All of this in a desirable east side location! Call today!
Click here for more information and directions.
Houses For Sale
Private and peaceful setting! 665 Fire Trail Rd in Linden
Private and peaceful setting! There’s no HOA. Colonial with full covered porch. Back yard is fenced in. Walking distance to GR Thompson wild life management area. Minutes to the Shenandoah River and Hiking Trails. Near a locale winery.
This home offers a lot of square footage and is built solid. Open floor plan, Kitchen is open to the great room as well as french doors leading to the deck for entertaining. The deck offers a built in line for your propane grilling. Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Recessed lighting as well through out the home. Master bath is upgraded with a double shower and a two sink vanity.
Nice walk in closets. Cathedral ceiling in the master suite as well as the family room. Now! the finished basement is about the children, or man cave. Large familyroom and a playroom or could be used as a 5th bedroom. Full bath and a weight room. The home is total gas and offers a huge generator.
Want to see more pictures. Click here.
For more information or to schedule a visit to this property, please call:
Houses For Sale
John Kovack’s House Tour, Artist’s Home For Sale in Front Royal, VA
Welcome to perhaps the most private and largest parcel (7+ view-filled acres) in all of Lake Front Royal, with a price tag you won’t believe! Priced UNDER a summer 2019 appraisal, this unique gem is filled with custom features cleverly crafted by the original artist owner who is happy to explain his ingenious special touches. The main portion of the home sprawls through the woods like a magnificent treehouse and consists of nearly 1,200 finished square feet with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. An additional greenhouse-like entrance, a “man-cave/ping pong room” in the rear of home (19×9), a “sleeping porch” just off the covered master deck (that formerly housed a hot tub) and enormous storage areas throughout make it feel spacious and measure much larger.
Two detached buildings also add to the living area on the property—an artist’s studio with huge view-filled window (15×15) and a workshop (20×18 complete with exhaust system to control dust)with similar mountain/tree filled views from its huge windows. Both have storage under the buildings, south facing windows, well-designed built-ins and gas heat. There’s also an attached (12×5) garden shed (with electric and a hose bib area), an attached (24×4) built in storage room (that has a recycling area, wood storage section and dog access to an exterior fenced area) and a detached 16×8 storage shed (half open, half enclosed). Though the septic is rated for a two bedroom home, there are three bedrooms in the main house and the detached buildings provide extra living space.
Perfect for a weekend getaway or full time residence, the home has an efficiently arranged kitchen (with gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, double sink and pantry under the stairs) and anopen living/dining area (with a $5k easy to clean Jotul stove w/ screen that heats the entire house). Located under 10 minutes from historic Downtown Front Royal with easy access to I-66 and I-81 for commuters, you won’t want to miss this opportunity!
UNIQUE FEATURES NOT TO MISS:
Custom locally crafted mural and stained glass
Large and remarkable rock formations throughout the property
A fire pit area built around an enormous rock formation (below the detached buildings)
Former trails throughout property could be re-cleared by hiking enthusiasts
Zero grass to mow as the vegetation is natural (native plants and wildflowers are a haven for birds and wildlife)
A lovely controllable “pondless waterfall” feature at the main entrance (with goldfish pond)
Long eves to protect windows from aging prematurely
A secluded cul-de-sac location that provides excess parking for guests
Lighted railings to detached buildings
The man cave/ping pong room in the rear of the property (with storage underneath and a roof updated approximately 2 years ago)
BONUS FEATURES:
Laundry shoot, recessed lighting, backup gas heater, “top-down, bottom-up” honeycomb Nextday Blinds, like-new hardwood floors upstairs, clever storage solutions, hammock hook in the masterbedroom (currently a music room) and in “sleeping porch,” heat lamp and solar lights in bathroom, a compost area, Pella windows, gutter guards.
Lake Front Royal lake, picnic area and park access
Nearby Appalachian Trail access
The tree at the foot of the driveway marked with red will be removed by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
PASSIVE SOLAR FEATURES:
(in addition to 2 active solar panels that operate LED lights throughout the exterior and interior):
South facing windows in the main home and buildings
Terra cotta Terrazzo tile flooring throughout the main level (toasty in the winter months)
Upstairs is double insulated and main home is insulated by the attached extra living space’s positioning
Inexpensive electric bills are well under $70 per month using wood as heat source (and sellers will leave 3 cords of wood)
Excellent cross ventilation, ceiling fans appropriately positioned, and concrete walls w/ exterior insulation keeps the house cool in summer months and warm in winter months due to the passivesolar design
ABOUT THE SELLER, JOHN KOVAC,
From his Website www.johnkovac.com:
The harp is one of the most ancient of musical instruments and one of the easiest to play.
I share my enthusiasm for the instrument by offering my recordings as well as a number of my books, videos and kits that have introduced hundreds to the pleasure of the harp.
My book Harpmaking Made Simple, my videos, and my folk harp kits have introduced musicians and non-musicians alike to the joys of playing the folk harp. I hope I can do the same for you.
I’m sure you will be fascinated with my newest invention, PVC musical instruments. Click on a tune below to hear samples from the incredible Piper Harp. You can easily build one yourself with the The Piper Harp Kit
My newest book, PVC Musical Instruments And How To Make Them shows how to make 17 different musical instruments from commonly-available PVC pipe. It includes a CD with recordings from an entire PVC orchestra.
I have been making harps for over 25 years and am constantly experimenting in an effort to simplify and improve the design so that anyone with a will and a few simple tools can make a harp. The two newest harp designs are the 26 String Pine Harp that anyone with the simplest of tools can make, and also the 26 string Harpune which is just a little more challenging to build but has a much louder tone than the Pine Harp. Both of these harps are lightweight, ergonomically correct, easy to tune , use sustainable woods, have a cool feel, and can ever be disassembled and reconstructed in very short time for airline transport.
BETH Medved Waller
Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
Director, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit
Can you spare $1 to change a life of one of the children in the lyric video below?
https://youtu.be/xKHAc1RWOMQ
Download”What Matters is your Heart” on iTunes,Spotify,Amazon or Google today–for 99c -$1.29, YOU can become a part of dollardreamdownload.com and change lives-one song, one dream, one download at a time! Help me reach my 1 million download goal to support children in Uganda!
Song performed by Herbie Skarbie Kawuma, Lyrics by ME
BETH@WHATMATTERSW2.COM
WHATMATTERSW2.COM
Local Office
27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630 | 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office
8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas, VA 20109 | 703-330-2222
CHECK OUT THE WHAT MATTERS WARREN TAB ON THE ROYAL EXAMINER!
http://royalexaminer.com/category/what-matters-warren/
Houses For Sale
House for sale: Convenient location in Front Royal with lovely mountain views
Priced BELOW appraisal, owners have invested over 20,000 in improvements that truly make this spacious and bright showplace feel like a brand new model home! Boasting a convenient location (near schools yet away from the school congestion) and lovely mountain views, this lovingly updated home even offers a newer roof and heat pump. From the ceramic tile/upgraded vanities (in both 2019 renovated bathrooms) to the upscale lighting/fixtures throughout… from the nearly new stainless appliances (including a Bosch dishwasher and above-the-range microwave) to the subway tile back-splash… from the full front porch overlooking landscaping to the shaded fenced rear yard (with tree-house sellers will leave or remove as requested), this home is a rare find! Clever and convenient features are numerous from the built-in chalk board in the main level hallway to the kitchen pantry. The basement offers room for expansion and a finished bedroom w/ window overlooking the large lower patio. The washer/dryer area are conveniently located in the lower level and the lower foyer features brand new doors that lead to the rear yard (perfect for a home office entrance or private in-law suite access).
Here’s what owners have to say about their home: “We love watching the beautiful sunsets over the mountains from the front porch. Our family enjoys taking a very short walk to a nearby pond and exploring little natural streams. We love it that the home is a North/South facing home so we can stay a lot cooler in the summer months. The two very large trees in the backyard engulf the backyard in shade so our children have been able to enjoy cooler summer afternoons. We love our quiet neighbors and feeling close to town, but still being able to live in a peaceful location.”
BETH Medved Waller
Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
beth@whatmattersw2.com
Direct: 540-671-6145
Office: 703-330-2222
www.bethwaller.kw.com
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph NNW
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 0
42/16°F
38/31°F