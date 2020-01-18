Safety tips for snowmobile season

January 18 to 26 is International Snowmobile Safety Week, and the theme is Safe Riders! You make snowmobiling safe. Here’s a rundown of some of the most important safety practices to follow when operating a snowmobile.

Precautions to take before leaving

Plan your trip in advance and practice staying safe by adhering to the following:

• Choose trails that you know well or that you’ve researched in advance.



• Bring a map of the area.• Make sure your snowmobile is tuned up.• If it’s your first time using a snowmobile, don’t take it out until you’ve familiarized yourself with how to use it. Be sure to take it slow during your first ride.• Avoid snowmobiling alone and give someone who won’t be in your company an itinerary that includes your route and the duration of your ride.• Ensure that you’ve memorized the hand signals used to communicate between snowmobilers.

Staying safe on the trail

Snowmobiles are definitely powerful, which is part of what makes them fun. However, they can also be dangerous should you fail to take the needed precautions. Here’s what you should do:

• Know your limits and the limits of your snowmobile.

• Respect signage and be attentive to your surroundings.

• Stop completely at intersections and look both ways before proceeding.

• Stay on the trail and respect private property.

• Be extra careful when driving at night. Adjust your speed so that you don’t “over-drive” your headlights.

For a more comprehensive list of safety tips, visit the website of the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association at snowmobile.org.