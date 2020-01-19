The fireplace as focal point: how to make it work

If styled right, a fireplace can be a stunning focal point that pulls a room’s entire esthetic together. Here are some ways to dress yours up.

Paint it a bold color

This is a great place to try out a bold tone that you wouldn’t normally use to paint a room. Because of the relatively small size of a fireplace, the color will stand out without overpowering the space.

Wallpaper the space flanking it

Paint the fireplace a neutral color and apply eye-catching wallpaper to the wall space on either side of it. Choose a design that invokes the room’s style or theme.

Hang striking artwork

A large piece of art that occupies both the horizontal and vertical space above the fireplace is sure to draw the eye. The piece you choose will affect the room’s overall feel, so be sure to select something you love.

No matter how you style your fireplace, your choices will make an impact. Carefully consider the impression you want to make and design the feature accordingly.