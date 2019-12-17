Local News
United Way donates $3,100 to The Laurel Center
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is pleased to announce a grant in the amount of $3,100 to The Laurel Center (216 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) for the 2019-20 fiscal year. This is the second year in a row that this grant has been made, and many positive results have been seen already.
In the First Quarter, The Laurel Center has provided occupancy for 57 people. Additionally, the organization has been able to offer Sexual Assault Adult Therapy Services one day per week in Front Royal. Also in the First Quarter, The Laurel Center was able to offer 32 days of shelter to one adult and one child in Front Royal.
The agency consistently seeks to collaborate with other agencies. For example, staff members attended Sexual Assault Response Training during the quarter. They also partnered with New Hope Bible Church to offer training in women’s health, and Marlow Heights Baptist Church for training in child safety.
As a result of all their hard work, The Laurel Center was awarded the Multiple Discipline Team of the Year on July 15th of this year. This award recognized the agency for their efforts in keeping children safe. This prestigious award is given each year by the Department of Criminal Justice Services in collaboration with Law Enforcement.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Local News
“Wreaths Across America Day” celebrated at Prospect Hill Cemetery by Front Royal Boy Scout Troop 4
WHAT MATTERS Warren – “Wreaths Across America Day” was celebrated on December 14th at Prospect Hill Cemetery by Front Royal Boy Scout Troop 4 and community guests. For several years, Troop 4 has participated in the national day of remembering the fallen and honoring those who serve as an effort to teach children the value of freedom. Dozens gathered in the rainy and chilly weather, on Saturday at noon, as Troop Leader Jim Naccash lead a thoughtful ceremony complete with touching words, greetings from the Prospect Hill Cemetery board, a heartfelt prayer by Deacon Gene McGuirk, a solemn presentation of wreaths for each branch of service (as well as in recognition of prisoners of war and those missing in action), and a lovely presentation of “Taps” by Philip Asper.
Donations are accepted all year for the endeavor to recognize each military grave in the cemetery. This year, 500 wreaths were laid by Scouts and volunteers. Donations are $15 per wreath – check out the fantastic gift-giving ideas on their website (including ways to donate in memory/ honor of a loved one and to pair a donation with a purchase of a fresh wreath delivered to your door). CLICK HERE for more details about this touching event that flocked more than 1,200 cemeteries with wreaths for the holiday season.
From wreathsacrossamerica.org:
Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. In return, they receive fundraising dollars that assist in furthering their own goals and projects. Support us by supporting our participating groups below.
We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms.
In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 1,600 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Local News
Remember, Honor, Teach: American Heritage Girls honor local veterans
American Heritage Girls (AHG), a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5 to 18, is making an impact by honoring veterans this holiday season. Recently, the girls in Troop VA2206 served by supporting National Wreaths Across America Day.
“Remember the Fallen, Honor those who Serve, Teach our children the value of Freedom” is the mission statement for Wreaths Across America, an organization that coordinates wreath laying ceremonies at over 1600 national cemeteries both in the US and overseas.
As part of their oath, American Heritage Girls are committed to honoring both their country and those who have served. The program emphasizes learning about the democratic process, honoring the flag, and understanding one’s duties as an American citizen.
AHG Troop VA2206 has supported Wreaths Across America in its mission since the troop was chartered in 2018. For the 2019 season, the troop received 204 wreath sponsorships in support of the ceremony activity for the Winchester National Cemetery. Led by adult leader Jason Griffeth, himself an Army veteran, the girls of the troop along with their families joined several other organizations on December 14 in Winchester to lay the more than 2100 wreaths sponsored on veterans’ graves. Griffeth, along with adult leader and Navy veteran Lori Girard, helped the troop create remembrance poppy pins to be worn on their uniforms as a sign of remembrance and respect. Troop VA2206 will continue to support Wreaths Across America in the future.
Faith-based organizations like churches and schools and civic organizations “charter” (partner with) AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth. Here in Front Royal, Troop VA2206 is chartered and supported by the Front Royal Church of the Brethren. With an emphasis on faith, service, and fun, AHG programming includes more than 240 badges, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG Program while encouraging girl leadership.
Crime/Court
Digs Landing incident update: Deceased male identified
In reference to the incident at Digs Landing, the remains have been identified in this case as Tristen Ryan Brinklow, a 20-year-old male who was a resident of Warren County. This was accomplished with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Department of Forensic Science. Next of kin in this case has been notified. Further details in the matter are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about Mr. Brinklow or the incident at Digs Landing is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at invyoung@warrencountysheriff.org. Citizens can also utilize the Warren County Sheriff’s Office website to submit a tip by going to www.warrencountysheriff.org. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.
Local News
Our Community LOVE Letters: Made in Front Royal
Have you seen our Community LOVE Letters?
Front Royal/Warren County now has its on set of LOVE Letters, and they were made right here in Front Royal by AG Laser Technology. Royal Examiner recently visited the ‘factory’ where the letters were made and talked to Plant Manager Gabe Williams. AG Laser Technology is a family run business in the Happy Creek Technology Park.
Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video and learn more about how our LOVE Letters were made:
Local News
Ugandans gift local businessman with goat for providing fresh water to African village
It’s a warm day in Uganda halfway or more around the world. George Karnes of Front Royal is beginning his 8,000-mile journey home, where the November weather is cold and rainy, satisfied with what he has accomplished for a village in this third world country in Africa.
Karnes, who with his wife Lanette and family live in Rockland – he’s a close neighbor – sat at his dining room table talking with me about how he and his Rotary International group had either dug or upgraded fresh water wells serving a community of 10,000. Water is a commodity in high demand throughout much of the African continent. and most rural populations have neither the money nor the ability to dig wells deep enough to get a fresh supply.
His journey home in November was the fifth and last 16,000-mile round trip to the Ugandan village of Merikit, an object of Rotary International’s “Clear the World” program to help poverty stricken populations that lack sufficient water for drinking, bathing, personal hygiene, toilet flushing, and all of those things most of us take for granted.
To show their appreciation townspeople presented Karnes, at the end of his final journey last month, with a white goat. He contemplated buying a “kid seat” (goat joke!) for the plane journey home, but returned the animal to the community before leaving. The goat presentation by Norah Owori, widow of Samuel Frobisher Owori, only the second president of Rotary International from Africa, marked the end of a two-year, $240,000 program that began in February 2018.
Needs assessments and reassessments were made and saw Karnes, in real life a senior vice president and financial advisor for Wells Fargo in Front Royal, back in Uganda the following May.
Six months later, Karnes returned with his group to meet Awico Engineering, which firm was to drill, build water tanks, and all the other things that replaced the shallow, hand-pumped, often bacteria-ridden water that was carried back and forth in cans, sometimes for miles each day, by villagers, often young children and women.
“It was less than an ideal situation,” Karnes said, as he described another 16,000-mile round trip (all travel at his own expense) between Dulles International Airport and Uganda’s major air terminal at Entebbe. He remarked, “I wish everyone could work on a humanitarian project in a third world country. Being able to be on the ground, to meet the people, has changed my life for the better. It not only makes one feel great when you are doing good in the world, it makes you so much more appreciative of how wonderful our country is.”
In May 2019, Karnes returned to Uganda, then again last month, to complete 80,000 miles of travel, and to see the newly drilled wells, some as deep as 1,500 feet and providing at least 200,000 litres (62,000 gallons) daily; the water towers, faucets that provide drinking water and working toilets in hospitals, clinics, and five area schools with a population of 3,400 kids.
Back home, Karnes, a Rotary past district (7570) governor, told me: “When we see the plight of others with our own eyes, our desire to serve is elevated to another level.
One person can make a difference; a dedicated group of Rotarians can change the world.”
Presentation of the white goat saluted a two-year project that appeared to be one of the proudest moments of George Karnes life – No kidding (second goat pun joke!).
(George Karnes II has lived for 12 years in Warren County. He is a member of Warren County Rotary Club. He plans to join a team going to Haiti next month to establish a partnership with Rotary International, USAID and UNICEF.)
Community Events
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert – Canticum Novum: Sing a New Song!
The Blue Ridge Singers performed the first of their Christmas Concert series Canticum Novum: Sing a New Song! at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church on December 13, 2019. The second performance will be on December 15, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Winchester.
The concert featured beloved carols and traditional melodies for the holiday season and a 3-part work for choir and organ by Gerald Near titled “Cum Novo Cantico”. Other composers included William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, Johannes Brahms, Leo Sowerby, Eric Barnum, Philip Stopford, Will Todd, Stephen Paulus, Franz Gruber, and William Dawson.
The Royal Examiner camera was there and presents this concert for your enjoyment during this holiday season:
Mark your calendar for the Spring 2020 concert series, titled “Into Eternity”, which will take place on four dates:
Friday, April 17, 2020 7:30 p.m. Front Royal Presbyterian Church
Sunday, April 19, 2020 4:00 p.m. First Baptist Church Winchester
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:30 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church, Manassas
Sunday, April 26, 2020 4:00 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, Millwood
Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members, but also our community.
Blue Ridge Singers was born in 2009 of a vision held by founding member Patricia Spory and her daughter Beth Whitney for a new community-based choir in Warren County, Virginia. They dreamed of creating an ensemble capable of performing challenging sacred and secular compositions spanning a wide range of musical periods and styles. Gathering a group of twenty-two auditioned singers, they began rehearsal under the direction of Tom Bowen, choral teacher at Skyline High School. The choir debuted at the Front Royal “Festival of Leaves” in October 2009 and performed its initial full concert in the fall of 2010. By encouraging his students to join, Mr. Bowen helped the choir to realize one of its goals of incorporating youth in the community.
In 2011, Dr. Jeffrey Alban was invited to become the artistic director and conductor of the Blue Ridge Singers. Since that time, the choir has grown with many talented new voices. Blue Ridge Singers present a broad range of repertoire including medieval chant through present-day compositions. The choir frequently presents guest vocalists and instrumentalists and has premiered new works by local musicians, most recently introducing Run, Shenandoah!, with text by local poet Barbara Frank arranged by local composer Glen Caluda. Under Dr. Alban’s direction, the choir continues to improve its technical skills, musical interpretation, and engagement of its listeners as it performs concerts in a growing number of venues in the northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond.
For more information, visit their website: blueridgesingers.org
King Cartoons
‘Tis the Season
Wind: 3mph SW
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
37/22°F
40/24°F