5 problems cars are prone to in winter and how to fix them

Winter weather can lead to mechanical mishaps and be the cause of various issues with your car. Here are five common cold weather problems and how to solve them.

1. A frozen lock

Use a lock de-icer, windshield washer fluid or a hair dryer to melt the ice. If your key is entirely made of metal, you can use a lighter to heat it before slowly inserting it in the lock and (hopefully) melting the ice.

2. Iced over windows

Use a defrosting product in combination with a good quality scraper to quickly clear your windshield.

To stop ice from accumulating on your windshield and windows, use a tarp or large piece of cardboard to cover them while your car’s parked. Finally, prevent frost from developing inside your car by leaving a window cracked open to let the humidity escape. Alternatively, leave a container filled with cat litter open somewhere inside the cab.

3. Stuck wheels

Try to wedge pieces of cardboard, wood or something else that’ll provide friction beneath the wheels. Traction aids, sand, cat litter and gravel are other options. Gently press on the accelerator until your tires are free.

4. Frozen car door

Pour lukewarm water or windshield washer fluid over the door joint (don’t use hot water). Once your car door is open, make sure to wipe it thoroughly to remove all traces of the liquid.

To prevent this issue from happening in the future, apply a protective product to the rubber seal. Alternatively, place a large plastic bag between the seal and the car’s frame before closing the door.

5. Unscheduled roadside stops

Stock your trunk with warm clothes and an emergency blanket in case you’re forced to stop on the side of the road, either to wait for help to arrive or for the weather to ease.

If you’re in for a long wait, crack a window so air can circulate and turn the engine on every 15 to 20 minutes.

Finally, make sure to keep an emergency kit in your trunk so you can deal with any other unfortunate winter surprises.