3 reasons your car won’t start

Are you wondering why your car won’t start? If so, here are three possible reasons.

1. The battery is dead

If you accidently left an electric component on or if your car has been sitting in the cold for a while, then it may just need a jump-start.

Otherwise, the battery probably needs to be replaced. Car batteries typically last between four and six years. To find out whether you need a new one, check the charge using a multimeter.

2. The starter is broken

The starter is an electric motor that engages your car by cranking the engine. If you hear a harsh grinding noise when you turn your key in the ignition, chances are you have a faulty starter. Bad starters usually need to be replaced, but they can be repaired in some cases.

3. The ignition switch is defective

The ignition switch sends a signal to the battery to start the car. It also supplies power to the dashboard, so if the dashboard isn’t lighting up, you know that either the ignition switch or the battery is the problem. To find out which, turn on the headlights. They’re powered by the battery. If they light up, you’ll know the problem is the ignition switch.

Once you’ve identified the issue, you’ll be able to discern whether you need to flag down a fellow motorist to help boost your car or call up your mechanic.