A history of roads in Virginia: Intelligent technologies applied to highways
The growing numbers of vehicles using the highways in the 1990s demanded more efficiencies in the operation of those highways. Early in the decade, VDOT engineers worked with national committees to evaluate the potential benefits of what became known as “intelligent transportation systems”—a whole new array of technologies being applied to roadways, vehicles, and traffic management. Often these systems were adapted from technologies developed earlier by the defense industry. Upon being named commissioner in 1994, David R. Gehr, a veteran VDOT engineer and administrator, secured a position for the agency as a national leader in implementing these new systems.
In 1998, under Gehr’s leadership, the department consolidated these evolving technologies across Virginia under a program called “Smart Travel.” The program included regional Smart Traffic Centers to help manage traffic and incidents; traffic signals coordinated by computers; Internet pictures of traffic conditions; a statewide Transportation Emergency Operations Center in Richmond; toll booths that automatically deduct tolls from motorists’ accounts; and truck weigh stations that check truckers’ registrations and weight data without stopping their trucks.
In a special effort that showed Virginia’s determination to make full use of technology, a “Smart Road,” the first roadbed in the nation built specifically to test intelligent transportation systems, was constructed by VDOT and Virginia Tech. It was designed as part of a new highway between Blacksburg and I-81.
By 1990, computers linked VDOT employees throughout the state and, by the end of the decade, engineers in several locations were working simultaneously on the same road design plans, via computer, without shipping cumbersome blueprints back and forth. As the decade progressed, solar power was weighing and classifying vehicles as they crossed pavement sensors—and there was much more. Surface condition analyzers (SCAN) were recording roadway temperatures, moisture, and salinity to give road crews critical information for timing their application of chemicals
to pavements during winter storms. Management information systems were keeping vast data on highways, bridges, signals, and signs in order to engineer safer roadways and maintain them more efficiently. Also, highway contractors were accessing project advertising schedules and viewing awards for highway contracts via the Internet.
These efficiencies were needed more than before after the department lost 927 senior employees through an early retirement option in 1991 during Gov. Wilder’s administration and when another 1,227 employees left in 1995 through a retirement option offered by Gov. George Allen. Both events thinned VDOT’s senior employee ranks and dropped full-time employee strength to about 9,700, the lowest since 1986.
Those losses forced increasing reliance by the department on consultants and contractors to do work traditionally performed by VDOT employees, and that “outsourcing” became a continuing trend. It closely resembled another trend gaining momentum throughout the commonwealth and the nation — “privatization.”
3 reasons your car won’t start
Are you wondering why your car won’t start? If so, here are three possible reasons.
1. The battery is dead
If you accidently left an electric component on or if your car has been sitting in the cold for a while, then it may just need a jump-start.
Otherwise, the battery probably needs to be replaced. Car batteries typically last between four and six years. To find out whether you need a new one, check the charge using a multimeter.
2. The starter is broken
The starter is an electric motor that engages your car by cranking the engine. If you hear a harsh grinding noise when you turn your key in the ignition, chances are you have a faulty starter. Bad starters usually need to be replaced, but they can be repaired in some cases.
3. The ignition switch is defective
The ignition switch sends a signal to the battery to start the car. It also supplies power to the dashboard, so if the dashboard isn’t lighting up, you know that either the ignition switch or the battery is the problem. To find out which, turn on the headlights. They’re powered by the battery. If they light up, you’ll know the problem is the ignition switch.
Once you’ve identified the issue, you’ll be able to discern whether you need to flag down a fellow motorist to help boost your car or call up your mechanic.
5 problems cars are prone to in winter and how to fix them
Winter weather can lead to mechanical mishaps and be the cause of various issues with your car. Here are five common cold weather problems and how to solve them.
1. A frozen lock
Use a lock de-icer, windshield washer fluid or a hair dryer to melt the ice. If your key is entirely made of metal, you can use a lighter to heat it before slowly inserting it in the lock and (hopefully) melting the ice.
2. Iced over windows
Use a defrosting product in combination with a good quality scraper to quickly clear your windshield.
To stop ice from accumulating on your windshield and windows, use a tarp or large piece of cardboard to cover them while your car’s parked. Finally, prevent frost from developing inside your car by leaving a window cracked open to let the humidity escape. Alternatively, leave a container filled with cat litter open somewhere inside the cab.
3. Stuck wheels
Try to wedge pieces of cardboard, wood or something else that’ll provide friction beneath the wheels. Traction aids, sand, cat litter and gravel are other options. Gently press on the accelerator until your tires are free.
4. Frozen car door
Pour lukewarm water or windshield washer fluid over the door joint (don’t use hot water). Once your car door is open, make sure to wipe it thoroughly to remove all traces of the liquid.
To prevent this issue from happening in the future, apply a protective product to the rubber seal. Alternatively, place a large plastic bag between the seal and the car’s frame before closing the door.
5. Unscheduled roadside stops
Stock your trunk with warm clothes and an emergency blanket in case you’re forced to stop on the side of the road, either to wait for help to arrive or for the weather to ease.
If you’re in for a long wait, crack a window so air can circulate and turn the engine on every 15 to 20 minutes.
Finally, make sure to keep an emergency kit in your trunk so you can deal with any other unfortunate winter surprises.
4 things every driver should know about seat belts
Seat belts are the single most important piece of safety technology in your vehicle. Whether you’re driving, co-piloting or riding, buckling up reduces your risk of being fatally injured in a crash by nearly half. Here are four more facts about seat belts that are worth knowing.
1. Seat belts are mandatory
Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires that all drivers and passengers buckle up. Thirty-one states, as well as the District of Columbia, have primary enforcement seat belt laws, which means you can be pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. Eighteen states have secondary enforcement seat belt laws, meaning an officer can fine you if you’re pulled over for another infraction.
2. Belts and bags work together
Your vehicle’s other safety features, in particular the air bags, are much more effective when you’re wearing your seat belt. If you aren’t buckled up, the force of a deploying air bag can seriously injure or even kill you.
3. Seat belts are worth wearing at all times
Don’t make the mistake of thinking that you don’t need to wear a seat belt when driving at slow speeds. A frontal collision at 30 miles per hour, for example, means your body will hit the steering wheel and windshield at the same velocity at which a person hits the ground when falling from a three-story building.
4. Seat belts should be worn by pregnant women
Contrary to popular belief, a snug seat belt presents no risk to pregnant women. The fetus is protected by the mother’s bones and muscles, as well as by the amniotic sac. In the event of an accident, the seat belt distributes the force of the shock across the chest and pelvis, which are the strongest parts of the torso.
Wearing a seat belt saves the lives of more than 15,000 Americans every year, so don’t forget to buckle up!
Here’s the major requirements of Virginia’s Child Safety Seat Law:
- Child restraint devices are required for children through the age of seven (until 8th birthday). Safety seats must be properly used and approved by Department of Transportation standards. There is no height or weight requirement associated with this law. The Virginia law is based solely on age.
- Rear-facing child restraint devices must be placed in the back seat of a vehicle. In the event the vehicle does not have a back seat, the child restraint device may be placed in the front passenger seat only if the vehicle is either not equipped with a passenger side airbag or the passenger side airbag has been deactivated.
- Effective July 1, 2019: Children are to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until the age of two or the child reaches the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing safety seat as prescribed by the manufacturer of the safety seat.
- Children can no longer ride unrestrained in the rear cargo area of vehicles.
- The law applies to anyone (i.e. parents, grandparents, babysitters, friends) who provides transportation for a child in any vehicle manufactured after January 1, 1968. Public transportation (taxis, buses), regulation school buses, and farm vehicles are exempted.
- The child restraint law is primary enforcement — no other violation need be committed prior to ticketing for failure to have a child in an approved seat.
- A $50 civil penalty fine is imposed for failure to have a child in a child restraint device. Any person found guilty a second or subsequent time, on different dates, will be fined up to $500. An additional $20 civil penalty fine is assessed when persons transporting a child exempted from this law due to medical reasons do not carry a written statement of the exemption. All fines collected go into a special fund to purchase safety seats for low-income families.
- There are assistance programs for low-income residents who cannot afford a safety seat. Contact Virginia Department of Health, Division of Injury and Violence Prevention at 1-800-732-8333 for more information.
Parking lot dings: how to prevent your new car from getting one
Are you wary of public parking lots because you don’t want your new car to get damaged? If so, you can minimize the risk by carefully picking your spot.
While entirely parking away from other vehicles is a good strategy for protecting your car from getting dinged, it’s not always possible. Here are some tips for choosing a safe parking spot.
• Look for new and high-end cars. It’s a pretty safe bet that their owners are just as concerned as you are about their paint jobs.
• Park near compact cars. Small cars have smaller doors, which reduces the risk of them getting slammed into yours. By the same token, avoid parking near two-door cars, which tend to have bigger doors.
• Avoid cars with child seats. Parents may push their car door against your vehicle while strapping kids into their seats.
Finally, avoid parking at the end of a row and the narrow parking spaces created when cars park too close to the lines. These spots leave your vehicle more exposed to potential damage.
A history of roads in Virginia: Federal legislation sets stage for the decade
In December 1991, Congress passed a six-year, $151 billion transportation act called the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act (ISTEA). It was the first reauthorization of federal surface transportation legislation since the beginning of the interstate program. While ISTEA provided funds for highway construction and repairs, the emphasis of the legislation was on preservation, operation, and better management of existing transportation facilities. Intermodal transportation, in which various modes of transportation are designed to work together to move people and products, was a key theme.
In tune with that theme were two major manifestations within the commonwealth in the early 1990s of increased reliance on intermodalism. One was the establishment of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), developed to provide 4,500 or more Northern Virginia daily commuters a reliable alternative to congested highway travel. With VDOT’s support, the VRE opened 36 miles of service between Manassas and Union Station in Washington, D.C., in June of 1992 and a 57-mile VRE line from Fredericksburg to the capital city in July of that year.
That same month, the General Assembly elevated VDOT’s Division of Rail and Public Transportation to separate agency status. The new department would help Virginia achieve a balance between building more highways and improving and expanding public transit. As the decade proceeded, a citizens’ campaign to establish rail passenger service between Bristol and Richmond and Washington, D.C., built up steam. In addition, planning for high-speed rail service from Washington to Richmond and on to Charlotte, N.C., gained momentum.
The move toward intermodalism reflected to a large degree the intensified concern for the environment, as did a change in VDOT’s mission statement in 1991. No longer would the statement provide only for “a safe, efficient, and effective surface transportation system”; now it also would include an “environmentally balanced” system. Consequently, environment-protecting policies of the department were given new priority, and minimizing disturbances to the state’s natural and historic resources took on new importance. Roadway noise levels in neighborhoods were lowered by shifting highway alignments and constructing sound barriers. Wetlands lost to highway improvement projects were replaced with similar and even additional wetlands nearby. HOV lanes were constructed and motorists were encouraged to carpool.
Historic sites were assessed and, whenever possible, were preserved before highway projects commenced. In addition, VDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway Program, inaugurated in 1988 to remove litter from Virginia’s highways, became one of the nation’s largest volunteer programs in the 1990s.
A popular feature of ISTEA was a provision for “enhancement” grants, which were awarded to localities for increasing the usefulness of transportation facilities, making them more aesthetically pleasing, or creating them from scratch. Consequently, the CTB awarded millions of dollars over the decade to restore old railroad stations, preserve historic sites, create hiking, biking, and driving trails, landscape transportation facilities, and more.
Even as a new priority was being placed on the environment and alternative modes of transportation, federal funding levels for Virginia’s highways increased dramatically through ISTEA — from $290 million annually to an average of $436 million. At the beginning of fiscal year 1992-93, VDOT’s budget was increased, for the first time in two years, to $1.89 billion. The budget allocations included a total of $829.5 million for transportation improvement programs and $518 million for state highway maintenance.
VDOT Commissioner Pethtel was positive in his outlook, predicting that ISTEA “allows us to deliver a strong, stable transportation improvement program.” Virginians looked forward to spending $5 billion during the next six years in state and federal funds on highway improvement projects, mass transit, ports, and airports.
How to optimize your EV’s performance in winter
If you own an electric vehicle (EV), you’ll need to adjust your driving habits come winter. This is because the battery powering it functions best at temperatures between 40- and 115-degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, low temperatures cause the fluid inside the battery to become sluggish, which impacts the car’s range and how long it takes to recharge. Here’s how to get the most out of your EV, despite the cold weather.
Dealing with your limited range
A temperature that’s below freezing may cut the distance your car can cover by as much as 30 percent. This is because it needs to reserve some power to keep the battery within operating temperature. To work around this, charge your battery more often than usual and plan your trips carefully.
Optimizing your EV’s charge time
Recharging a battery that’s freezing cold takes longer than recharging one that’s substantially warmer. This is because before it can be recharged, a fair amount of energy is required to heat up the cold battery (a safeguard that prevents it from getting damaged).
Drivers should therefore ensure they have at least a 20 percent charge left in their battery when they plug in their EV. This allows the battery to warm quickly and significantly speeds the time it takes to recharge it. If the battery is more depleted than this, you could get stuck waiting longer than you’d like.
As a final tip, heating the interior of your EV while it’s charging is a good way to mitigate the effects of cold weather and maximize the car’s range. You’re now ready to cruise through winter without a hitch.
If your car’s equipped with seat warmers, use them instead of the hot air to heat up the cabin as they draw less power.
