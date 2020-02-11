Cooking for love on Valentine’s Day

A wedding is the event of a lifetime. This special day has to be perfect, hence the importance of taking care of even the smallest of organizational details. You don’t want to forget anything, whether it’s a reservation, a fitting, or a trial run for your menu and hairstyle. Here’s a checklist of the 12 key elements you’ll need to take care of along the path to your dream wedding.

1. The ceremony, the officiant, and the reception

Are you going to have a civil or religious wedding? Have you asked your best friend to unite you in wedlock? And will the reception be in the country, on a cruise ship, or in a hotel ballroom? Make sure the location you choose can easily accommodate all your guests. You’ll also want to think about signing a marriage contract or prenuptial agreement.

2. The meal and the wedding cake

There are loads of things to think about when organizing the meal: the format; the menu; a children’s menu; the bar; and the wedding cake. Say, why not set up a candy bar? And don’t forget to ask about your guests’ food allergies.

3. The atmosphere

What theme will you choose to set the tone for your wedding: a color, a culture, a historical period? Which DJ will get your guests out on the dance floor? Will you surprise everyone with a unique first dance?

4. Photographer

How will you immortalize your wedding: photos, videos, or both? Remember to plan for an indoor photo session in case Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate on your big day.

5. The invitations

Don’t wait until the last minute to send out your invitations if you want all the important people in your life to be with you for this celebration. Remember to indicate the theme and dress code. And do think about including self-addressed stamped envelopes for those essential RSVPs.

6. Wedding bands

Your wedding bands are the symbols of your love; choose them with care. Do you both want gold, silver, or with diamonds? Discreet or extravagant? With or without an engraving?

7. Beauty appointments

Hairstyle, manicure, waxing, and makeup: leave nothing to chance if you want to be stunning on your big day. Make your appointments for just the right time; you don’t want your roots to be visible under your veil!

8. The dress, suit, and accessories

The outfits of bride, groom, and wedding party should be coordinated. Will you be a vision in white or will you choose to add a colorful note? And will the perfect dress feature something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue?

9. Flowers and decorations

Have you chosen a color scheme for your flowers and decorative accessories? What are your favorite flowers? How will the tables be dressed?

10. Transportation

Will you arrive by boat, car, horse-drawn carriage, or maybe even by parachute? Whatever your choice, be sure to take your dress and the weather into consideration.

11. Guest favors

A personalized trinket, a gourmet sample, or a home decor object: have you found the perfect wedding favor to thank your guests for joining you?

12. The honeymoon

A truly idyllic honeymoon shouldn’t break your budget. Are you tempted by an exotic island or a vibrant city? Choose the destination and the timing carefully to stay in line with your means.

Get out your calendar, get set, and reserve!

Make your reservations early in order to secure the top experts in every domain. Remember that their talents are in big demand.