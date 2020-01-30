Connect with us

Health

Keep fit and enjoy life!

Published

3 hours ago

on

It’s not because you’re retired that your days have to stretch into a succession of endless hours. It’s just the opposite! Now is the time to enjoy life. Here are some tips to help you stay in shape for years to come.

• Watch your diet. It’s important to eat well to prevent obesity and its harmful effects on your health. The revised American Food Guide is a good reference tool that contains recommendations for the different age groups.

• Exercise. Walk, dance, swim, bike, play golf, or do Tai chi. In other words, stay active. And don’t just exercise your body; your brain also needs a workout. Keep your mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles or playing memory games.

• Relax. You’ve lived a full life; now take the time to relax. Reduce stress through meditation or yoga, or relax with a good book.

• Have fun. To be in good shape is also a matter of well-being, because to stay fit you have to stay happy. That is why it’s important to keep busy. Retirement is the perfect time to indulge in the passions you’ve always neglected or to explore and discover new ones. Seize every opportunity to laugh and have fun with your loved ones.

Follow the recommendations of your doctor; take your medications, stop smoking, relax, and enjoy Mother Nature and all that wonderful fresh air. In other words, take care of yourself and make the most of life!

Explore all your options; you may discover some new passions.

The benefits of bandages and tapings

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Physical therapists use elastic bandages and tapings to help speed up the recovery of in­jured patients. These devices aid in stabilizing joints, reducing inflammation, strengthe­­ning muscles, increasing circulation, relea­sing muscle spasms and alleviating muscle and joint pain.

Support bandages can be used to stabilize the movement of certain joints, while compression bandages are applied to help reduce swelling during re­covery.

A neuro-proprioceptive taping (or K-Taping), on the other hand, is a relatively new technique in physical therapy. It in­volves applying elastic tape to the affected body part. This helps to reduce pain, increase circulation — which speeds up healing — and improve the in­teraction bet­ween muscles, joints, ligaments and nerves.

Commonly used by athletes, this type of taping is water-resistant and can last up to five days. It’s normally used for shoulder subluxations, tendonitis, posture correction or to re­duce pain during an activity. Consult a physical therapist to learn more about the different types of bandages and tapings and their associated benefits.

Health

What is manual therapy?

Published

1 day ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Manual therapy, or manipulative therapy, uses specific exercises to assess, diagnose and treat muscles, joints and nervous tissue. This specialized form of physical therapy aims to restore mobility to the joints, improve muscle strength and flexibility, and relieve pain and tightness of the muscles.

Physical therapists use different styles of mo­vements to reduce pain in joints and to relax muscles. One such technique is mobilization, which consists of repetitive movements of small amplitude varying in speed. These ac­tions help to loosen the tissue around joints, in­crease flexibility and reduce pain. Manual the­rapy also involves soft tissue work. Fol­lowing mobilization, a physical therapist will use fast mo­vements of short amplitude to apply pres­sure to the body’s muscle tissue. This kneading helps to relax the muscles and to in­crease circulation.

Manual therapy enables physical therapists to treat sore joints and muscle tissue. Using various hand movements, they’re able to de­crease pain and tension as well as increase flexibility and mobility.

Consult a physical therapist to learn about this type of treatment.

Health

How to treat sprains

Published

2 days ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

The first few days following a sprain should be devoted to healing and treating the injury. The best way to do this is to follow the RICE method: rest, ice, compression and elevation. Taking a time out from your daily activities will help to heal the injury and will prevent you from aggravating it any further. Applying ice for 10 to 15 minutes every two to three hours will re­duce swelling and pain. Com­pression is used to help limit inflammation. You can use an elastic bandage to do this, but be careful not to cut off blood flow to the area. Si­milarly, elevating the injured area will re­duce swelling, which not only relieves pain but also speeds up recovery.

Rehabilitating a sprain using physical therapy can significantly im­prove healing. For example, a physical therapist can help strengthen stabilizer muscles to enable your joints to move through their full range of motion. This will enable you to safely resume your activities as quickly as possible.

To learn more about sprains, consult a physical therapist.

Health

Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome: what is it?

Published

4 days ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

The legalization of cannabis in some states and in Canada has spurred enthusiasm for its potential therapeutic properties. However, healthcare professionals have reported an increased incidence of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), a condition specific to regular cannabis users that’s characterized by cyclic nausea and vomiting and abdominal pain. Here’s what you should know.

Symptoms
In the early stages of CHS, persistent morning nausea and abdominal pain may be the only symptoms. However, the more active phase of the condition is characterized by moderate to severe abdominal pain accompanied by persistent and potentially severe nausea and vomiting which can only be relieved by very hot baths or showers. Some patients experience symptoms of dehydration due to extreme vomiting. This is typically what prompts them to seek medical attention.

Diagnosis
As vomiting and abdominal pain are common complaints, a diagnosis of CHS can be difficult to establish. In addition, the disorder was first identified in 2004, meaning some medical professionals may not be aware of it and misdiagnose it as cyclic vomiting syndrome, a condition with similar symptoms. The only definitive diagnostic finding is improvement after quitting cannabis.

Treatment
While intravenous fluid replacement, medication to reduce vomiting and painkillers may be provided to alleviate the symptoms of CHS, prolonged, persistent vomiting can lead to serious complications. The only known treatment for the syndrome is to stop using cannabis. Afterward, symptoms usually disappear within one or two days.

Risk factors
CHS is a rare condition and the main risk factor is chronic, heavy cannabis use, defined as 20 days a month for at least six months. It’s unclear why some users develop the syndrome while others don’t.

While rare, CHS diagnoses are increasing. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms such as persistent vomiting and abdominal pain, it’s important to seek medical attention.

Health

6 keys to complete wellness

Published

6 days ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

1. A balanced diet
A healthy lifestyle starts with smart dietary choices. Privilege fruits and vegetables for their high content of vitamins and minerals. You should also make room for whole grains, which are packed with heart-friendly fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Aim to reduce your consumption of salt, trans fats, refined sugars and fried foods. In addition, it’s a good idea to regularly substitute meat with legumes, eggs and plant-based proteins such as tofu. Don’t forget that balance is key, however. Allow yourself a treat from time to time, otherwise you may become frustrated and be less likely to stick to a healthy diet.

2. An active lifestyle
Regular physical activity improves coordination, balance, cardiovascular health and self-esteem. In addition, it strengthens bones, decreases stress, helps you manage your weight and reduces your risk of developing heart disease and certain cancers. The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of physical activity per week for people aged 18 to 64. If you’re not sure how to meet this objective, try taking the stairs instead of the elevator and privilege active transportation, such as biking and walking, whenever possible. If you struggle to keep yourself motivated, join a gym with a friend and work out together.

3. A restful sleep
Generally speaking, adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night to feel energized and maintain their physical and mental health. To help you sleep better, make sure you have a comfortable mattress and pillow and that your bedroom is dark, cool and well-ventilated. Avoid screens, stimulants and physical activity before bed and plan for at least two hours between supper and sleep. Finally, try to make your sleep schedule as regular as possible and, if you can manage it, try to stick to it all the time, weekends included.

4. Optimal hydration
Being sufficiently hydrated is essential to ensure your body functions properly. Recommendations about how much water you need to drink a day vary and the amount required by an individual depends on many factors, including height, weight and lifestyle. One thing to keep in mind is that foods like soup and fresh fruits and veggies all count towards your daily water intake. However, try to privilege water over sugary drinks and juices, as it’s free of calories, helps regulate body temperature and aids in intestinal transit by facilitating the decomposition of food.

5. A supportive social network
Social activities are beneficial to both your physical and mental health. According to various studies, social interactions help reduce feelings of anxiety, mitigate symptoms of depression and decrease blood pressure and inflammation. Some studies also suggest that, in certain cases, a healthy social life can help reinforce positive habits like eating well and sticking to an exercise program. Finally, a strong and caring social network offers support in difficult times. If yours is sparse, try joining classes or volunteering. These activities offer great opportunities to meet new people and develop your interests.

6. Mental well-being
Preserving your mental health is crucial to maintaining your overall health. First and foremost, try to develop healthy strategies for dealing with stress, starting with reserving time for yourself in your schedule. Mediating, listening to music, going on nature hikes, reading, performing breathing exercises and getting massages are all great ways to relax. Part of adopting a healthy lifestyle involves devoting time to the activities you enjoy. This will help you keep stress under control and sleep better. In turn, you’ll have the energy you need to prepare healthy meals, work out and keep up with your social life.

Health

Why consult a physical therapist?

Published

1 week ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Physical therapy provides preventive and re­habilitative treatment for neurological, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular problems. These may include muscle or joint injuries, chronic pain, arthritis, tendinitis and headaches. Physical therapists are also trained in helping with poor posture, loss of balance, dizziness, vertigo, pelvic rehabilitation and even delays in motor development in children.

Physical therapists can treat a person’s functional limitations, regardless if they’re caused by health problems (multiple sclerosis, stroke, arthritis, paralysis, etc.) or by an injury (sprain, fracture, strain, bursitis, etc.). They work with individuals of all ages wanting to recover the full potential of their physical abilities following an accident or sports injury. Depending on the situation, treatments can involve a combination of different techniques, such as applying heat or ice, exercise, manipulative therapy, and even electrotherapy.

Consult a physical therapist to learn more about the full range of services and treatments they provide.

